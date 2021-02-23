Refinancing of bonds to save city significant dollars

“We look at this, review the interest rates each year, and the rates have never been even close to this,” Keene said. “We are really in a position now where the city could really maximize its savings.”

Councilman Jerry Wilkinson said he wanted to thank Keene for spending over an hour with the finance committee, “as that was very informative. Looking at the savings, this is a no brainer. I also want to mention this does not come into the $10 million tax exempt debt limitation.”

“Thank you for bringing that up,” Keene said. “Yes, this refinancing does not limit the city’s ability for new financing.”

This is refinancing – not new financing. So it has no effect on the $10 million cap cities have regarding bonding limits in a one-year time span.

“The only reason I wanted to bring that up is that not only is this an extraordinary time, maybe the council needs to look at future projects now, rather than later, because it is such an extraordinary time for interest rates,” Wilkinson added.

“We will be looking at bonding for the auditorium and community center projects in the fall,” Mayor Redfern said. “Should we be more proactive with that, regarding these rates?”