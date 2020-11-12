Recount to take place for York City Council race

YORK – Deputy York County Clerk Amanda Ring says that a recount of votes will be done regarding the election for four seats on the York City Council.

When the ballots were counted on Nov. 3, the following were the results: Matt Wagner, 2,299; Jerry Wilkinson, 1,736; Clarence Hoffman, 1,490; Steve Postier, 1,423; Vicki Northrop, 1,420; Jerad Sorgenfrei, 1,377; Diane Wolfe, 1,232; and Karen Harris, 876.

The vote difference Postier and Northrop was only three at that point.

Ring says that after the provisional ballots were counted, that span of votes between Postier and Northrop is now only one.

She said because it is so close, a recount is automatically called for as that fourth place is key because that result determines who takes the seat on the city council.

No one from the public requested the recount, she said – it is just protocol when the margin of difference is so close.

Ring said the plan right now is to do the recount next Monday, Nov. 16.

