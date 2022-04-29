Reclining driver hauling drugs gets jail time, hefty fine

YORK – A driver who decided to recline while driving 74 mph on Interstate 80 in York County has been sentenced to jail time for possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver.

The case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on patrol on the interstate. The affidavit filed with the court says the trooper was in the passing lane and next to a vehicle driven by Garey L. Howze, 23, of Minneapolis, Minn. The trooper first saw Howze sitting upright in the driver seat and then he saw him lean the driver’s seat back while traveling at a fast rate of speed.

Following the driver’s reclining, the vehicle slowed to 72 mph and continued eastbound, moving toward the shoulder line several times.

Howze’s vehicle exited the interstate at York and the trooper approached the driver at a gas station in York.

The affidavit, filed by the trooper, says Howze became hesitant about answering questions regarding where he was coming from and to where he was headed.

A drug service dog alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in Howze’s vehicle and a probable cause search was done. During that search, troopers found a white trash bag holding six heat-sealed bags of marijuana with the product weighing more than five pounds.

Howze was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp. Those were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This week, he was sentenced by Judge James Stecker to 30 days in jail and he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,600.