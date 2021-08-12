Reclining driver charged with drug delivery

YORK – A driver who decided to recline while driving 74 mph on Interstate 80 is charged with possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver.

The case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on patrol on Interstate 80. The affidavit says the trooper was in the passing lane and next to a vehicle driven by Garey L. Howze of Minneapolis, Minn. The trooper first saw Howze sitting upright in the driver seat and then he saw him lean the driver’s seat back while traveling at 74 mph.

Following the driver’s reclining, the vehicle slowed to 72 mph and continued eastbound, moving toward the shoulder line several times.

Howze’s vehicle exited the interstate at York and the trooper approached the driver at a gas station in York.

The affidavit, filed by the trooper, alleges Howze became hesitant about answering questions regarding where he was coming from and to where he was headed.

A drug service dog alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in Howze’s vehicle and a probable cause search was done. During that search, troopers allege they found a white trash bag holding six heat-sealed bags of marijuana with the product weighing more than five pounds.