Rebecca L. Kohtz, age 64 of O’Neill, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in Grand Island. She was born on November 4, 1958 to Donald and Lorraine (Obermier) Kohtz in York.

She was a teacher in O’Neill Public School, Oneill, and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waco. Rebecca enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking and was a member of and Historian of Partners in Education (PIE) formerly known as Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority and the O’Neill Antique Club.

Rebecca is survived by her mother, Lorraine Kohtz of Grand Island; brothers, Andy Kohtz of Omaha, Paul (Terri Gardner) Kohtz of Lincoln and George Kohtz of Omaha; sisters, Beth (Gaylen) Thomsen of York, Sara Williams of Grand Island, Tamar (Kevin) Gorham of Ofallon, Mo. and Ezarah (Stephen) Coates of Fullerton; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St John’s Lutheran Church south Waco, with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1- 8 p.m. Friday, with the family greeting friends from 4 - 6 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.