Died August 22, 2023
Rebecca L. Kohtz, age 64 of O’Neill, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in Grand Island. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York.
Two women who died last week when their minivan rear-ended a tractor in northeast Nebraska have been identified.
Died August 21, 2023
Denny Joe Danielson, 58, passed away on August 21, 2023, at his family home in York, surrounded by loved ones, after a brave fight with a glio…
Becton-Dickinson told employees Tuesday it is moving its needle and syringe manufacturing lines from its plant in Holdrege to other existing B…
