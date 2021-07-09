Real estate transfers

Transfers from Dec. 1, 2020, to Dec. 30, 2020
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Dona M. Kaliff, trustee, to KSGoodnight Properties, LLC, IT 6 in the E1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., in York County, D.S. $333.00.
Gus Burhoop, a single person, to Schoch Concrete Construction, Inc., Lots 7, 8, and 13, Block 26, Village of Benedict, D.S. $9.00.
Council 1708 Building Corporation, a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation, to Scott West, Lot 1, in the Replat of Lots 8, 9 and 10, Block 17, New York Addition, City of York, D.S. $29.25.
Mark E. Hartley and Lynda L. Hartley, husband and wife, to Nicholas L. Tonniges and Sheali R. Tonniges, husband and wife, Lot 1, Tonniges Subdivision, a part of the SW1/4 of Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $528.75.
Mark E. Hartley and Lynda L. Hartley, husband and wife, to Brian Tonniges and Kim Tonniges, husband and wife, A tract of land in part of the SW1/4 of Section 22, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $112.50.
Joseph J. Meyer and Lisa M. Meyer, husband and wife, to Lynda L. Hartley, Lot 35, Edison Addition to the City of York, $243.00.
Nicholas L. Tonniges and Sheali R. Tonniges, husband and wife, to Mark E. Hartley, W62’ of Lot 11, in Raydell Fourth Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $416.25.
Robert Wayne Hiebner, Personal Representative of the Estate of Martha May Hiebner, to Kris Newman, Lot 11, Block 1, City of Henderson, D.S. $191.25.
Lyndsay M. Williams and Dustin R. Williams, husband and wife, to Anna M. Johnson, Lot 37 Edison Addition to the City of York, D.S. $301.50.
Brenda Jean Hills and Andrew J. Hills, wife and husband, to Lyndsay M. Williams and Dustin R. Williams, wife and husband, Lot 2, and part Lot 3, Eastridge Plaza, First Addition, a part of the City of York, D.S. $461.25.
Arnold E. Otten, Trustee, to Andrew Hills and Brenda Hills, husband and wife, Lot 16 in Beaver Hill Addition – Replat 2, an Addition to the City of York, D.S. $855.00.
Ronald and Elaine Battreall to Jason Balaban, Lots 9-10, Block 13, Village of Lushton, D.S. $4.50.
Cory L. Hanks and Tia H. Hanks, husband and wife, to Michael J. Henry and Lorie D. Henry, husband and wife, Lot 13, Block 3, in Delaware Heights (2nd Platting), a part of the City of York, D.S. $517.50.
John J. Florea and Lee Ann Maresh, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Ronald L. Florea, to 401W, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 2, South Side Addition to the City of York, D.S. $123.75.
McCool Junction Investment Club, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Hendrik J. Grobler and Maria J. Grobler, husband and wife, Lot 2A, Minor Subdivision of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 1, Orvil Weiss Second Subdivision, an Addition to the Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $562.50.
Tyler J. Wiedel and Candra D. Wiedel, husband and wife, to Stephen A. Ragoss and Laureen M. Ragoss, husband and wife, Lots 102 and 103 in Belmont Addition, now a part of the City of York, D.S. $461.25.
Roy M. Heine, Trustee, and Carla S. Heine, Trustee, to Jason Abell and Tiffany Abell, husband and wife, SE1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 2, D.S. $3,150.00.
Andy Wilkinson and Nicole Wilkinson, husband and wife; and Eddie Sheffield and Amanda Sheffield, husband and wife, to Dale Land Corporation, a Nebraska corporation, North tract in the Replat of Lot 1A, Replat of Lot 1, Block 3, Orvil Weiss Second Subdivision, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $63.00.
Fred J. Richter and Janet M. Richter, husband and wife, to Randall D. Tonniges and Susan K. Tonniges, husband and wife, the E1/2 of the NE1/4 of Section 17, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $153.00.
Philip S. Seevers, and Danyel L. Seevers, husband and wife, to Brian A. Houtwed and Rebecka K. Houtwed, husband and wife, Lots 10 and 11, Block 4, Delaware Heights (2nd Platting), a part of the City of York, D.S. $933.75.
Roy M. Heine, Trustee and Carla S. Heine, Trustee, to Jason E. Abell and Tiffany R. Abell, husband and wife, a tract of land 560’ x 730’ in the N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 30, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,125.00.
Thomas Gaschler and Laura Gaschler, husband and wife, to Lois A. Danielson, E69’ of Lot 8 and the S7’ of the E50’ of Lot 9, Block 13, City of Henderson, D.S. $270.00
Roy M. Heine, Trustee and Carla S. Heine, Trustee, to Kyle J. Schoch, IT 4, a part of IT1 in the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 8, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $591.75.
Dennis D. Goertzen and Gwyn L. Goertzen, a married couple, to JTG Farms, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, South 60 acres of the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 34, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M.; West 14.4 acres of the North 20 acres of the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 34, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M.; and a parcel of ground located in the North 20 acres of the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 34, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,494.00.
Darrell D. Gocke, a single person, to GDN Properties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, Lot 2, Block 7, including vacated streets, Austin’s Addition (aka Austin’s First Addition), Village of Waco, D.S. $20.25.
Charles L. Starbuck and Michelle R. Starbuck, husband and wife, to Brandon Kembel, Lot 11 and 12, except the W87’ and except E87’, Block 1, Fairacres Addition to the City of Henderson, D.S. $90.00.
MDK Farms, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Rodney D. Friesen and Pamela K. Friesen, husband and wife, NE1/4 of Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,150.00.
Shockey Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Dennis Ditloff and Shari Ditloff, a married couple, the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 21, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. and the W1/2 SE1/4 of Section 21, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,187.00.
Scott Yates and Emily Yates, husband and wife, to Amy Kreft and Terry Kreft, wife and husband, Lots 15 and 16, Block 58, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $402.75.
Mark W. Chervinka and Marilee L. Chervinka, husband and wife, Kim E. Shepherd and Joyce E. Shepherd, husband and wife, Lot 12, Providence Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $675.00.
Karken Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Bradley E. White and Darcy S. White, husband and wife, NW1/4 and the W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 21, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,475.00.
Joan E. Hoffschneider and Burton D. Hoffschneider, wife and husband, to Cole A. Henderson and Atley Jnel Henderson, husband and wife, IT 1 in the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $630.00.
Melvin E. Brozek and DeLila M. Brozek, husband and wife, to TWB Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, E1/2 of Lot 6 and E1/2 of Lot 7, Block 62, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $112.50.
Lone Creek Land Company, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to PF RE 2020 Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, NW1/4 of Section 16, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,097.00.
Lone Creek Land Company, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to PF RE 2020 Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, SE1/4 of Section 32, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,360.75.
Lone Creek Land Company, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to PF RE 2020 Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, NW1/4 of Section 19, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,227.50.
Mothership Propco GSE NE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, to Cottonwood Meadows MHP York NE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, IT 8 in the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 2, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $5,850.00.
Juliet Whitcomb, Peter Whitcomb, and James W. Hitzeman, Trustees, to Erik Lemke and Pam Cheleen Lemke, husband and wife, a tract of land in the W1/2 SE1/4 of Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $234.00.
Richard A. Beversdorf and Andrea J. Beversdorf, husband and wife, to James Mertz, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Block 56, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $238.50.
Harlan Schafer and Peg Schafer, husband and wife, to Jacob Stutzman and Ashley Stutzman, husband and wife, Lot 4 and E20’ of Lot 5, Pfeffer’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $243.00.
Juliet Whitcomb, Peter Whitcomb and James W. Hitzeman, Trustees, to Gary L. Haberman and Deena J. Haberman, husband and wife, and Brian K. Fehlhafer and Cynthia A. Fehlhafer, husband and wife, SE1/4 of Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,025.00.
Isabella Boyer, a single person, to Joel A. Coehoorn and Melody K. Coehoorn, husband and wife, N54’ of Lot 4, Block 3, Kiplinger’s Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $338.50.
Charles W. Campbell, Attorney at Law, Trustee, to Ryan J. Schneider and Faith Ann Schneider, husband and wife, Lots 1, 2, and the N1/2 of Lot 3, Block 14, College Addition, and E1/2 of vacated alley, City of York, D.S. $632.25.
Kerry Feld, Attorney at Law, Trustee, to Bernard Van’t Hul and Bernice Van’t Hul, E100’ of the W250’ of IT 10 except the S130’ in Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $132.75.
Amy R. Shaw-Rison and Raymond E. Rison, wife and husband, to Mason R. Shaw, IT 1 in the S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 4, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $139.50.
Rodney L. DeBuhr and Judith A. DeBuhr, husband and wife, to W. Todd Hellerich and Amy M. Hellerich, husband and wife, Lot 5 in Raydell Fourth Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $564.75.
Travis W. Meyer and Kelsea A. Meyer, husband and wife, to Donna Sue Beck, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 6, Original Town of Poston, now Village of Gresham, D.S. $67.50.
Thomas E. Snider, Jr. and Greisy Snider, husband and wife, to Allen Becker and Bobbi Jo Schutz, each a single person, Lots 11 and 12, Block 75, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $337.50.
Brent H. Hager and Jeni Hager, husband and wife, Teresa D. Heiden, W20’ of Lot 2, all of Lot 3 and the E10’ of Lot 4, Block 13, Village of Benedict, D.S. $182.25.