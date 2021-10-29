Real Estate Transfers

Transfers in May, 2021
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Sheryl Fix, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn I. Slaughter Trust, to Ian Michael Krueger, E63’ of Lot 1 and E63’ of N25’ of Lot 2, Block 1, Gandy’s Addition to East York, City of York, D.S. $337.50.
William Matthew Florer and Natallie Brouke Florer, husband and wife, to Joyce A. Samson, a single person, Lot 16, Block 1, East York, City of York, D.S. $33.75.
New Life Place, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Jerad Sorgenfrei and Brea Sorgenfrei, husband and wife, Lot 1, Sandall’s Subdivision of Lots 11, 12, and 13 in Block 2, East York, City of York, D.S. $276.75.
David A. Siegel, a single person, to Brett Ehmen, S 5’ of Lot 17, and all of Lot 19, Country Club Heights, City of York, D.S. $376.25.
Zachary C. Holoch and Courtney L. Holoch, husband and wife, to Scott D. O’Hare and Megan A. O’Hare, Lot 3, The Cedars, being a part of the NE1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., except a tract of land located in the NE1/4 and including a tract of land for driveway purposes, York County, D.S. $1,125.00.
Jane E. Wilcox, a single person, to Charles E. Trauger and Lynette R. Trauger, husband and wife, Lot 15, Block A, Country Club Estates Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $607.50.
Brian W. Scheele and Elizabeth Scheele, husband and wife, to Jonathon R. Beins, a tract 400’ x 655’ located in the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $180.00.
Cornerstone Bank, a Nebraska Banking Corporation, Successor Trustee of the Verna M. Wolfe Trust Agreement, to Jared A. Leinen and Shannon M. Leinen, husband and wife, Lot 6, Block 4, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $776.25.
Magdaleno Vasquez and Araceli Vasquez, husband and wife, to Kathleen S. Harwick, Lot 15, Block 1, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $31.50.
Alex F. Latorre and Corinna R. Latorre, husband and wife, to Pickrel Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, E14.0’ of Lot 3, Belmont Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $9.00.
Milton Bayer and Gayle Bayer, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Emil M. Lampe, deceased, to Wayne W. Naber and Joan M. Naber, husband and wife – an undivided ½ interest; and to Neil H. Naber and Erma M. Naber, Trustees – an undivided ½ interest, W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,473.75.
York Cold Storage I, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Danno T LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, Block 42, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $153.00.
Richard D. Luethje and Althea M. Luethje, husband and wife, to Tyson J. Alegria, Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, Ash Hollow Addition, City of York, D.S. $922.50.
For Loose Screws, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Brandon M. Wengler and Andrew M. Rodriguez, S55’ of E120’; Block 43, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $38.25.
RDS, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Grant Conroy and Hannah Conroy, husband and wife, IT 1, SE1/4 of Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $382.50.
Thomas K. Mason and Ruth A. Mason, husband and wife, to Zachary N. Scott and Amanda M. Scott, husband and wife, IT 1, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 8, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,125.00.
Garette J. Peters a/k/a Garet J. Peters, a single person, to Jesse D. Carr and Christa Carr, husband and wife, Lot 7, Beaver Hill Addition, Replat 2, City of York, D.S. $1,080.00.
Robert J. Elwood and Sandra G. Elwood, husband and wife, to VBC Investments LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, a part of Lot 18, Block 1, East York Addition, City of York, D.S. $164.25.
Jared A. Leinen and Shannon M. Leinen, husband and wife, to Anthony Trujillo and Shannon Trujillo, husband and wife, and Julia Trujillo, Lot 13, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $517.50.
Cloyce Cox and Trissa Cox, husband and wife, to Elena Bar, N1/2 of Lots 19 and 20, Farley’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $247.50.
Ivan M. Wellman and Mary Wellman, husband and wife, to Jeffrey I. Wellman and Heather A. Wellman, husband and wife, SW1/4 of Section 23, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except portion along the north side for highway purposes, D.S. $2,916.00.
R & E Inc., a Nebraska “Coporation” to Dustin W. Keezer and Amanda L. Keezer, husband and wife, Lot 11, Fairview Drive Addition, City of York, D.S. $398.25.
Timothy A. Johnson and Katherine P. Johnson, husband and wife, to Bradley L. Reis and Kayla M. Reis, husband and wife, Lots 7 and 8, Block 4, Mansfield Subdivision, City of York D.S. $483.75.
Daren J. Rediger and Sherri L. Rediger, husband and wife, to Douglas M. Rood and Katelin D. Rood, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 2, East Lawn Plaza, Second Addition, City of York, D.S. $915.75.
Joan L. Quelle, a single person, to Y-Town Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S1/2 of Lot 2, and Lot 3, Block 27, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $108.00.
LaMoine Roth and Robert Roth, wife and husband, to Jeffrey S. Zimmerman and Tresha Zimmerman, husband and wife, Lot 15 and the W10’ of Lot 14, Orchard Grove Addition, City of York, D.S. $144.00.
Amy M. Stolley, a single person, to Troy Gannon, a single person, Lot 3 and the N18’ of Lot 4, Block 11, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $252.00.
Kathryn L. Siebert, P.R. of the Myron D. Siebert Estate, to Janelle F. Goding, Brenda L. Friesen and Larry D. Siebert, an undivided ¼ interest in the SE1/4 of Section 25, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except a tract, D.S. $405.00.
Ryan J. Schneider and Faith Ann Schneider, husband and wife, to Annalisa Briggs and Jerica Briggs, each a single person, Lot 18 in Re-plat of Block B, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $360.00.
Harlow Homes, LLC, to David Gerhart and Darlynn Gehart, husband and wife, Lot 9, Block 2, Paradise Park Estates Addition, City of York, D.S. $1,165.50.
C.G. Holthus, Chairman of Cornerstone Bank, N.A., PR of the Estate of David W. Klundt, deceased, to Kathleen A. Baumann and Barbara Baumann, a part of the N1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $387.00.
KBKT, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Philip S. Seevers and Danyel L. Seevers, husband and wife, Lot 10, Block 2, Paradise Park Estates Addition, City of York, D.S. $146.25.
WJB Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Bukaske Builders, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 3, York Industrial Park 2nd Platting (3rd Replat), City of York, D.S. $117.00.
Kimberly Miller, formerly Kimberly Hemmer and Ryan Miller, wife and husband, to Kevin L. Senff and Marcy E. Senff, husband and wife, and Jacob M. Senff, S1/2 NW1/4 of Section 31, Townsend 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except part for highway, D.S. $1,503.00.
Chad A. Travis and Tracy L. Travis, husband and wife, to Benjamin L. Batterton, Lot 9 and W1/2 of Lot 8, College Campus, City of York, D.S. $416.25.
Johna Meints and Lou Ann Bieck, Co-Trustees of the Lester W. Batterton and Rowena Batterton Family Trust, to Adrian Mendoza Alvarez, Lot 8, Block 29, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $69.75.
Nathan Jones and Adicen Jones, husband and wife, to Arlis James Edmondson and Pamela Ann Edmondson, husband and wife, Lot 1, Edison Addition, City of York, D.S. $366.75.
400 Lincoln, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to York County Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, W90’ of Lot 18, Block 68, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $164.25.
Donna J. Parks, a single person, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Timothy R. Parks and Susan Breid, Co-Agents, to Dan Parks, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 65, Original Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $20.25.
Nathan Bowman and Amy Bowman, husband and wife, to Choc B. Bowen Jr. and Amber R. Bowen, husband and wife, Lot 20, Block 2, Peters Sunrise Estates, City of York, D.S. $810.00.
Nancy C. Lukens, a single person; and Betsy J. Stroman, formerly Betsy J. Lukens, and Samuel E. Stroman, wife and husband, to Rebecca R. Greenwalt and Daniel J. Greenwalt, wife and husband, E63’ of the W123’ of N150’ of Lot 9, Third Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $220.50.
Jacob Mann Senff and Megan E. Senff, husband and wife, to Leslie Jones and Samatha C. Berry, husband and wife, Lot 6 and the W40’ of Lot 5, Block 14, Town of Benedict, D.S. $153.00.
Jim Edward Ellis and Melody Cole Ellis, a married couple, to Elizabeth P. Scherbarth, a single person, S50’ of the E182’ of Lot 10, Block 1, Codding’s Subdivision, City of York; and the N10’ of the E110’ of IT 5 in the NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of York, D.S. $254.25.
Lanny G. Cross and Monica R. Cross, husband and wife, Gina R. Brahmsteadt, Lot 10, in Replat of Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and all of 11 except the N35’ thereof, Block 9, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $281.25.
Randall W. Hoskins and Debra E. Stuchlik, Co-Trustees of the Leonard E. Hoskins and Jeanette E. Hoskins Trust, to Robert Leete and Hazel Leete, husband and wife, W45’ of Lot 19, Block 2, East York, City of York, D.S. $303.75.
Generations Development, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Olivia V. Ostrander and Justin Ostrander, wife and husband, Lot 11, Block B, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $463.50.
Johna Meints and Lou Ann Bieck, Successor Co-Trustees of the Lester W. Batterton and Rowena Batterton Family Trust, to Pedro Antonio Galdamez, Lot 3, Block 43, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $90.00.
Zachary N. Scott and Amanda Scott, married to each other, to Tracy D. Ross, a single person, N57’ of Lot 11, Edison Addition, City of York, D.S. $333.00.
Breanne Goben, a single person, to Sally R. Neville, a single person, S50’ of Lot 2, Block 53, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $283.50.
Paula J. Rollins and David A. Rollins, wife and husband, to Daniel L. Stutzman and Cynthia L. Stutzman, husband and wife, Lot 2 and the W10’ of Lot 3, Block 2, Delaware Heights, City of York, D.S. $495.00.
Gary E. Rowe, a single person, to Kenneth J. Booth and Sarah R.E. Booth, husband and wife, Lot 15, Raydell Fourth Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $328.50.
400 Lincoln, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to 605 Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 13 and 14, Block 68, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $416.75.
Doug Packard and Sharon Packard, husband and wife, to Donna Heins, Lot 19, Block 2, Harlan’s Subdivision of a part of Block 2, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $4.50.
Terry L. Foster and Glenna Foster, husband and wife, and Jackie A. Hornbacher, n/k/a Mohler, and Christoper Mohler, wife and husband, to Zachery Hornbacher and Jenna Arkel, Lots 10, 11, and 12, and vacated S10’ of L Street, Block 52, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $261.00.
Johna Meints and Lou Ann Bieck, Co-Trustees of the Lester W. Batterton and Rowena Batterton Family Trust, to Matthew J. Coppinger and Laura L. Coppinger, husband and wife, Lot 7, Block 1, Nobes Addition, City of York, D.S. $81.00.
Johna Meints and Lou Ann Bieck, Successor Co-Trustees, of the Lester W. Batterton and Rowena Batterton Family Trust, to Rosa C. Rodriguez and Jose Ablerto Sanchez, wife and husband, Lot 10, Block 73, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $69.75.
Johna Meints and Lou Ann Bieck, Successor Co-Trustees of the Lester W. Batterton and Rowena Batterton Family Trust, to Jose A. Rodriguez Santos, Lot 5, Block 1, Beck’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $83.25.
BAMS CAPITAL, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Kyle G. Gaston and Marissa L. Gaston, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 2, Orvil Weiss Fourth Subdivision, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $562.50.
Elena Bar, a single person, to Andrew C. Borden, Lot 2, Block 3, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $483.75.
Eric B. Whitted and Jennifer L. Whitted, husband and wife, to Amy D. Bruch, Lot 1 in Replat of Block 4, Fairview Addition, City of York, D.S. $922.50.