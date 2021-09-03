Real estate transfers

From Permanent York County record
Transfers in March, 2021
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
LaMoine Roth and Robert Roth, wife and husband, to Shaun M. Slezak and Michael E. Slezak, Lots 8, 9, 12 and 13, Block 3, Brewer’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $65.25.
Michael S. Friesen and Kris T. Friesen, husband and wife, to Garet J. Peters and Kaela R. Stuhr, Lot 1, Quail Cove Estates Second Addition and Lot 4, Quail Cove Estates First Addition, all in Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,395.00.
Titan Investments LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Shaylee Fortner and Silas Fortner, Lot 4, Block 2, Gandy’s Addition to East York, City of York, D.S. $292.50.
M & S Lichti, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Hy-Vee, Inc., an Iowa corporation, Lot 1, Nobes Road Retail Center, City of York, D.S. $4,275.00.
Bart Dog, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Jimmy L. Spahr, Trustee, E60’ of Lot 6, Block 69, Original Town of York, D.S. $360.00.
Clint E. Peterson and Kerry A. Peterson, husband and wife, to Kenneth D. Toline and Brenda R. Toline, husband and wife, N1/2 of Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, Block 22, except a part of the N1/2 of Lots 7-10, Village of Benedict, D.S. $11.25.
Zechariah Skrdia, a single person, to Kurt & Ada Maly Investments, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, Lots 1 and 2, Keber Addition, Village of Waco, D.S. $675.00.
PK Leach, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Kenneth D. Toline and Brenda R. Toline, husband and wife, S84’ of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 22, except the N4’, Village of Benedict, D.S. $139.50.
Anthony N. Bestwick and Jan E. Bestwick, husband and wife, to Morris G. Weyers and Debra S. Weyers, husband and wife, N47.6’ of Lot 7 and the S22.4’ of Lot 8, Block 24, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $371.25.
11T NE, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Rick D. Ferguson and Kay A. Ferguson, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 15, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $67.50.
Chase G. Chrisman and Taylor N. Chrisman, a married couple, to Andrew Stover and Jessica Stover, a married couple, IT 1, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 7, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $558.00.
Wright Way Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to M & S Lichti, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 20, Hillside Addition, City of York; Lots 17, 18, 19 and 20, Block 3, George’s Addition, City of York; Lots 5 and 6, George’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $180.00.
Robert D. Coffin, a single person, to Tim W. Johnson, Lot 3, Block 2, Nobes’ Addition, City of York, D.S. $123.75.
Linda A. Chambers, PR of the Estate of Lynn L. Monnier, deceased, to Richard Olivera Gonzalez, a single person, Irregular Tract 57, except the W175.9’ and except that portion along the East and South side platted as “Beaver Creek Park”, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $209.25.
Robert Wayne Hiebner, PR of the Estate of Martha May Hiebner, deceased, to Phillip L. Goertzen and Melissa J. Goertzen, husband and wife, SW1/4 of Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,246.75.
Clarence A. Dey and Vonna B. Dey, husband and wife, to Allen Gene Naber and Kristen Lee Naber, husband and wife, W1/2 NE1/4 of Section 21, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, and the West 24 acres of the S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 and the NW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 except the North 30 acres, all in Section 11, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,593.00.
Alice J. Buller, a single person, to Ricky D. Schwenk and Gayle Schwenk, husband and wife, Lot 3, Lampshire Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $303.75.
Jones Bank, Custodian for Richard W. Beckler Individual Retirement Account, to Robert D. Milton and Milton Ag Consulting, L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability company, SE1/4 of Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,600.00.
Merle W. Robinson, PR of the Estate of Wallace D. Robinson, deceased, to LRA-JSA Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 7, Block 72, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $175.50.
Loretta M. Heiden, a single person, to Derek H. McKenzie and Paige L. McKenzie, husband and wife, W10’ of Lot 5 and all of Lot 6, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $468.00.
Duane K. Thorne and LaVeda Thorne, a married couple, to Chad A. Mattox and Renee L. Mattox, husband and wife, Lot 3, Blue Ridge Addition, City of York, D.S. $603.00.
Paige L. McKenzie and Derek H. McKenzie, wife and husband, to Corey J. Koelzer and Sadie J. Koelzer, husband and wife, S72’ of Lot 2, Belmont 3rd Addition, City of York, D.S. $312.75.
Gregory L. Galles, Successor Trustee, to Kirk Smith, a single person, Lot 20, Block 1, Harlan’s Subdivision, a part of Block 2, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $65.25.
Bradley J. Stuhr, Trustee of the Ralph W. Stuhr Trust, to Lonnie E. Quiring and Lisa G. Quiring, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest in and to the W1/2 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., except a tract 160’ x 272’3” in the NE corner of the E1/2 NW1/4, York County, D.S. $1,631.25.
Bradley J. Stuhr, Trustee of the Ralph W. Stuhr Trust, to Craig E. Quiring and Christine L. Quiring, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest in and to the W1/2 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., except a tract 160’ x 272’3” in the NE corner of the E1/2 NW1/4, York County, D.S. $1,631.25.
Bradley James Stuhr and Jerry Neil Stuhr, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Flora M. Stuhr, deceased, to Lonnie E. Quiring and Lisa G. Quiring, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest in and to the W1/2 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. except a tract 160’ x 272’3” in the NE corner of the E1/2 NW1/4, York County, D.S. $1,631.25.
Bradley James Stuhr and Jerry Neil Stuhr, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Flora M. Stuhr, deceased, to Craig E. Quiring and Christine L. Quiring, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest in and to the W1/2 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., except a tract 160’ x 272’3” in the NE corner of the E1/2 NW1/4, York County, D.S. $1,631.25.
Robert Wayne Hiebner, PR of the Estate of Martha May Hiebner, deceased, to Wesley J. Friesen and Leta Friesen, husband and wife, the S1/2 NW1/4 of Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,665.00.
Dane Schafer and Jennifer E. Schafer, husband and wife, to Justin T. Easter and Cassa J. Easter, husband and wife, Lot 6, Block 2, Seminary Addition, City of York, D.S. $346.50.
Bernard R. Anderson and Carol J. Anderson, husband and wife, to Curtis L. Guenther and Kathryn A. Guenther, husband and wife, Lot 1, Eastland Fourth Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $477.00.
Barbara Brannan Johnson and Cheryl Brannan Turner, Successor Co-Trustees of the Brannan Family Administrative Trust, to Red Rock Land, LLC, an undivided ½ interest in the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 33, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $270.00.
David R. Doisy, Successor Trustee of the Shirley P. Doisy Trust, to Red Rock Land, LLC, an undivided ½ interest in the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 33, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $270.00.
David R. Doisy, Successor Trustee of the Shirley P. Doisy Trust, to JBC Goertzen Farms, LLC, an undivided ½ interest in the S1/2 SE1/4 and the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except portion for state highway, D.S. $1,417.50.
Barbara Brannan Johnson and Cheryl Brannan Turner, Successor Co-Trustees of the Brannan Family Administrative Trust, to JBC Goertzen Farms, LLC, an undivided ½ interest in the S1/2 SE1/4 and the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except portion for state highway, D.S. $1,417.50.
Michelle L. Deprez-Kreifels, a single person, to James R. Mayfield and Rachel E. Mayfield, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 1, Sack Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $810.00.
James R. Mayfield and Rachel E. Mayfield, husband and wife, to Cameron Mills, the W60’ of Lot 10, Block 71, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $177.75.
Beverly J. Quiring and Gary W. Quiring, wife and husband, to Cameron Quiring and Molly Quiring, husband and wife, Lot 14, Block 2, Fairacres Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $200.25.
Richard L. Johnson and Lisa M. Johnson, husband and wife, to Kelly M. Thomas, Trustee, Lots 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, Block 76, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $393.75.
All R’s LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Jason A. Miller, a single person, Lot 10, Block 47, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $310.50.
Bret C. Burnham and JoAnn E. Burnham, husband and wife, to Kelly R. Naslund and Jane L. Naslund, husband and wife, Irregular Tract 1, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 6, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,035.00.
Donald D. Swanson and Therese M. Swanson, husband and wife, to Michael Gubbels and Lesley A. Gubbels, husband and wife, Lot 12, Parkview Heights, City of York, D.S. $663.75.
Candace L Berens, formerly Candace L. Dick and Rodney J. Berens, wife and husband, to Kory D. Bryner and Angela J. Bryner, husband and wife, Lot 2, Raydell Third Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $427.50.
JoAnn M. Barker, a single person, to Ashley S. Barker-Chandler, a single person, N1/2 of Lot 11 and all of Lot 12, Block 4, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $281.25.
Jeanne Weers, a single person, by Connie K. Riggins, her attorney-in-fact, to Sheamus M. Cavanaugh, Lots 1 and 2, Block 14, Original Town of Poston, now Gresham, D.S. $22.50.
Nancy J. Wood, a single person, to Frederick Allen Classen, Irregular Tract 1 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $135.00.
Kelly R. Naslund and Jane L. Naslund, husband and wife, to Joshua S. Wehrbein and Mairin G. Wehrbein, husband and wife, Irregular Tract 2, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $614.25.
HHH Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Todd Anderson, Lot 1, Harlow Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $180.00.