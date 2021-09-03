Real estate transfers

Merle W. Robinson, PR of the Estate of Wallace D. Robinson, deceased, to LRA-JSA Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 7, Block 72, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $175.50.

Loretta M. Heiden, a single person, to Derek H. McKenzie and Paige L. McKenzie, husband and wife, W10’ of Lot 5 and all of Lot 6, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $468.00.

Duane K. Thorne and LaVeda Thorne, a married couple, to Chad A. Mattox and Renee L. Mattox, husband and wife, Lot 3, Blue Ridge Addition, City of York, D.S. $603.00.

Paige L. McKenzie and Derek H. McKenzie, wife and husband, to Corey J. Koelzer and Sadie J. Koelzer, husband and wife, S72’ of Lot 2, Belmont 3rd Addition, City of York, D.S. $312.75.

Gregory L. Galles, Successor Trustee, to Kirk Smith, a single person, Lot 20, Block 1, Harlan’s Subdivision, a part of Block 2, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $65.25.

Bradley J. Stuhr, Trustee of the Ralph W. Stuhr Trust, to Lonnie E. Quiring and Lisa G. Quiring, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest in and to the W1/2 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., except a tract 160’ x 272’3” in the NE corner of the E1/2 NW1/4, York County, D.S. $1,631.25.