Real Estate Transfers

Michael Gubbels and Lesley A. Gubbels, husband and wife, to Adam Batterton and Angela Batterton, husband and wife, Lots 3 and 4, Block 6, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $450.00.

Judi Kroeker, Personal Representative of the Estate of Erland R. Thieszen, deceased, to Robert Wayne Hiebner, Lot 4, Subdivision of Part of Block 2, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $461.25.

Jose A. Rodriguez Santos, a single person, to Lydia Ortega Rodriguez, Lot 5, Block 1, Beck’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $83.25.

Trevor J. Nunnenkamp and Anna L. Nunnenkamp, husband and wife, to Joshua Struckman and Amanda Struckman, husband and wife, N210’ of Lot 10, Third Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $450.00.

LeRoy E. Peters and Geraldine R. Peters, husband and wife, to Gary D. Allender and Pamela S. Allender, husband and wife, Lots 9 and 10, Block 10, City of Henderson, D.S. $366.75.

Debra J. Regier, a single person, to Justin W. Goertzen and Tracy L. Goertzen, husband and wife, E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 2, and except that part conveyed for highway, and except a tract in the SE corner; and IT 4, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,025.00.