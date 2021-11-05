Real Estate Transfers

From Permanent York County record
June, 2021
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Jodi M. Schall and Barry Heidtbrink, Successor Co-Trustees of The Marvin H. Heidbrink Trust and Jodi M. Schall and Barry Heidtbrink, Successor Co-Trustees of The Margaret M. Heidtbrink Trust, to Barry Heidtbrink and Cathy Heidtbrink, husband and wife, NW1/4 of Section 3, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,316.50.
Creighton C. Chrisman, a single person, to Chris Mohler and Jackie Mohler, husband and wife, IT 1, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $686.50.
Kevin S. Rowe and Deborah K. Rowe, husband and wife, to Jonathan A. Ruybalid Law Offices, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 8 except the E100’; and Lots 9 and 10 except the E10’ of said lots, Block 6, City of Henderson, D.S. $281.25.
Rodney Dean Denker, a single person, to Lorene Kae Culler, W87’ of IT 122, SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of York, D.S. $407.25.
Cheryl C. Booth, a single person, to Sarah Pope, Lot 8 and S10’ of Lot 9, Block 39, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $112.50.
Michael Gubbels and Lesley A. Gubbels, husband and wife, to Adam Batterton and Angela Batterton, husband and wife, Lots 3 and 4, Block 6, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $450.00.
Judi Kroeker, Personal Representative of the Estate of Erland R. Thieszen, deceased, to Robert Wayne Hiebner, Lot 4, Subdivision of Part of Block 2, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $461.25.
Jose A. Rodriguez Santos, a single person, to Lydia Ortega Rodriguez, Lot 5, Block 1, Beck’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $83.25.
Trevor J. Nunnenkamp and Anna L. Nunnenkamp, husband and wife, to Joshua Struckman and Amanda Struckman, husband and wife, N210’ of Lot 10, Third Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $450.00.
LeRoy E. Peters and Geraldine R. Peters, husband and wife, to Gary D. Allender and Pamela S. Allender, husband and wife, Lots 9 and 10, Block 10, City of Henderson, D.S. $366.75.
Debra J. Regier, a single person, to Justin W. Goertzen and Tracy L. Goertzen, husband and wife, E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 2, and except that part conveyed for highway, and except a tract in the SE corner; and IT 4, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,025.00.
Ronald A. Quast and Renee A. Quast, husband and wife, to Darius Lee, a married person, S10’ of Lot 5 and all of Lot 6, Block 11, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $342.00.
Jeffrey B. Kroeker and Lisa L. Kroeker, husband and wife, to Arvid Janzen and Darlene Janzen, Lot 9, Green Meadow Addition, City of Henderson and Outlot C, Eastland 2nd Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $258.75.
Chad C. King, a single person, to Mohammed T. Albusaid, Lot 9 except the S30’ and all of Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 14, Original Town of Poston, now Gresham, D.S. $6.75.
York Dental Arts Clinic, P.C., a Nebraska Corporation, to YDA Property, LLC, W30’ of Lot 11 and W30’ of S50’ of Lot 12, Block 49, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $281.25.
Breanne Egr and Eric Egr, wife and husband, to Samantha M. Due, Lot 10, Block 11, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $321.75.
David F. Willis and Laura Jane Willis, husband and wife, to John Rohen Jr. and Sandra J. Rohen, husband and wife, Lot 7, Block 29, Original Town of York, City of York, D.S. $247.50.
Wilfred W. Sackschewsky and Linda Sackschewsky, husband and wife, to Mark A. Sackschewsky, ITs 8 and 9, a part of the SW1/4 of Section 25, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Village of Thayer, D.S. $2.25.
Dustin W. Keezer and Amanda L Keezer, a married couple, to Richmond Killough, a single person, W8.9’ of Lot 6; all of Lots 7 and 8; and all of Lot 9 except the W29’, Block 1, Roberts Addition, City of York, D.S. $175.50.
Bryan R. McCartney and Jennifer R. McCartney, husband and wife, to Kirk James Buetow and Julie Buetow, husband and wife, Lot 29, Fairview Drive Second Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $281.25.
Holli Ellis and Mark Ellis, wife and husband, to John Mead and Vanessa Mead, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 50, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $319.50.
Joyce Janzen, a married person, to Kevin and Rebecca Schultz, W1/2 Lot 1, Block 2, North Henderson Ind Park 1st Add, City of Henderson, D.S. $72.00.
Ivan Kring and Doneta J. Kring, husband and wife, to Tara Rae Hartford, a single person, Lot 9, Block 3, Gandy’s Addition to East York, City of York, D.S. $326.25.
Leah A. Pohlmeier and Andrew R. Pohlmeier, wife and husband, to Dylan A. Bjerrum and Laura R. Bjerrum, husband and wife, S70’ of Lot 7, Block 2, Delaware Heights, City of York, D.S. $472.50.
401W, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Brady Noble and Maddison Parriott, each a single person, Lot 1, Clarke’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $389.25.
Benjamin C. Berry and Erica Berry, husband and wife, to Julie Waegli, W50’ of Lot 2, and E10’ of Lot 3, Block 2, East York, City of York, D.S. $438.75.
John Sehi and Caitlin Sehi, aka Caitlin Demuth-Sehi, husband and wife, to Derek L. Lunzmann and Cyan K. Lunzmann, husband and wife, Lot 22, Block 2, Peters Sunrise Estates, City of York, D.S. $900.00.
TLW Enterprises of York, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to York Hospitality Group, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, Lot 2, Arby’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $1,575.00.
Margaret A. Huebert, a single person, to Benjamin M. Garrett, N50’ of Lot 4, Block 47, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $81.00.
Vincent P. Huebert, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, to Benjamin M. Garrett, N50’ of Lot 4, Block 47, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $40.50.
Gretchen M. Huebert, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, to Benjamin M. Garrett, N50’ of Lot 4, Block 47, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $40.50.
Shannon M. Huebert, a single person, to Benjamin M. Garrett, N50’ of Lot 4, Block 47, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $40.50.
Karl Heine, to Randy and Tammy Obermier, husband and wife, Lot 7 except the S156’, Brewer’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $4.50.
HHH Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Patrick J. Struckman and Jean-Marie Struckman, husband and wife, W1/2 of Lot 3, Administrative Re-Plat of Lots 3 McGowan First Addition, McCool Junction, D.S. $470.25.
Joseph A. Michel and Gina L. Michel, husband and wife, to Joshua W. Strope and Brandy L. Strope, husband and wife, Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9, Block 56, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $600.75.
Madison Elizabeth Elder, a single person, to Oscar A. Marin and Heather M. Marin, husband and wife, Lot 5, Block 5, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $281.25.
Frederick L. Ehlers, a single person, to Jordan William Schoch, a tract of land 314’ x 400’ in the E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 8, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $472.50.
Code 504, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Mark J. Kaliff, Lot 1, Commerce Second Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $427.50.
Milton Bayer and Gayle Bayer, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Emil M. Lampe, deceased, to Wayne W. Naber and Joan M. Naber, husband and wife, IT 2, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 2, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $150.75.
Cheryl K. Harlow and Steven L. McGowan, Co-Trustees of the McGowan Family Distribution Trust, to Joseph A. Michel and Gina L. Michel, husband and wife, IT 7, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County; IT 8, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except that part conveyed for highway right-of-way; that portion of IT 1 lying North and East of the highway, in the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $675.00.
Janelle F. Goding and Robert Goding, wife and husband, to Larry D. Siebert, SE1/4 of Section 25, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except a tract, D.S. $438.75.
Choc B. Bowen, Jr. and Amber R. Bowen, husband and wife, to Roseann Suddarth, Lot 5, Block 4, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $315.00.
Dylan A. Bjerrum and Laura R. Branting, nka Laura R. Bjerrum, husband and wife, to Kody Morgan, W15’ of Lot 8 and the E40’ of Lots 9 and 10, Block 3, East York, City of York, D.S. $258.75.
Nienhueser Lands, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Dane Nienhueser and Nicholas Nienhueser, each an undivided ½ interest, SE1/4, except IT 3, Section 5, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,943.00.
David M. Gilpin and Anna M. Combs, husband and wife, to Mark W. Stamp and Becky S. Stamp, husband and wife, Lot 7 and the S1/2 of Lot 8, Block 6, Richard’s Addition, Bradshaw, D.S. $290.25.
Mark L. Eurek and Patricia J. Eurek, a married couple, to Michael A. Teichmeier and Laura L. Teichmeier, a married couple, Lot 3, except the W340.50’ and except the N50’ of the E196’ of Lot 3, Mitchell’s 2nd Addition, Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $573.75.
William J. Brundies and Margaret S. McMullen, husband and wife, to Steven W. Clonce and Tamara L. Clonce, husband and wife, Lot 7 and the S50’ of Lot 8, Block 3, Hillside Addition, York, D.S. $697.50.
Paul J. Malone and Joyce L. Malone, Trustees of the Malone Family Trust, to John R. Sehi and Caitlin Demuth Sehi, husband and wife, Lot 5, Quail Cove Estates First Addition, Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,305.00.
Johna Meints and LouAnn Bieck, Successor Co-Trustees of the Lester W. Batterton and Rowena Batterton Family Trust, to Lesly Rodriguez, Lot 1, Block 1, Beck’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $146.25.
Joshua W. Strope and Brandy L. Strope, husband and wife, to Jennifer Holland, a single person, S75.1’ of Lot 2, Block 1, Belmont Fourth Addition, York, D.S. $438.75.
Lukus J. Monnier, a single person, to Gage Meyer and Laini Meyer, husband and wife, IT 1 in the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $261.00.
Mr. Gale Nunnenkamp and Joyce A. Nunnenkamp, husband and wife, to Mr. Brandon Ogorzolka and Tiffanee Ogorzolka, husband and wife, Lot 7, Block 14, City of Henderson, D.S. $18.00.
Donald E. Keelan-White, a single person, to Catherine V. Patterson, Lot 9, Eastridge Plaza First Addition, City of York, D.S. $393.75.