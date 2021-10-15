Real estate transfers

Garold G. Leggott and Judith L. Leggott, husband and wife, to Althea M. Luethje, Trustee of the Althea M. Luethje Revocable Trust, Unit 4, Lot 4, Replat of Creekside Estates Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $859.50.

Myla R. Junge, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, an undivided ½ interest to Jeff D. Gocke and Jill A. Gocke, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $213.75.

Diane R. Klein, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, an undivided ½ interest to Jeff D. Gocke and Jill A. Gocke, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $213.75.

Loretta K. Kubitchek, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, an undivided ½ interest to Jeff D. Gocke and Jill A. Gocke, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $213.75.