Real estate transfers

April, 2021
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Randal D. Niewedde and Becky J. Niewedde, Trustees of the Randal D. Niewedde and Becky J. Niewedde Trust, to Andy D. Runyan and Anne C. Runyan, husband and wife, Lots 6 and 7, Block 1, Sack Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $810.00.
Shannon M. Heiss and Jennifer L. Heiss, husband and wife, to Nathan Bowman and Amy Bowman, husband and wife, IT 5 SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 18, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,192.50.
Roebuck Enterprises LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to New Central Aurora Properties, LLC, Irregular Tracts 126, 127, Forest Heights Condominium, Units 1-8, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of York, D.S. $3,262.50.
Anne C. Runyan, fka Anne C. Andersen and Andy Runyan, a married couple, to Matthew S. Lostroh and Amanda D. Lostroh, Lot 1 and the E1/2 of Lot 2, Block 7, including vacated W10’ of Kendall Street and vacated S10’ of Chapin Street, Village of Waco, D.S. $456.75.
Danno T LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Rowse Auto Detail, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Troester 2nd Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $101.25.
DuLor, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Mark A. Putnam and Kelly R. Putnam, husband and wife, S147’ of Lot 4, Block 2, G.A. Smith’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $247.50.
Jeanine L. Gray, a single person, to Precise, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S1/2 NE1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., except part on the East side for highway; and except IT 9 located in the SE1/4 SE1/4; and except tract in SW corner of SW1/4 NE1/4, 336’ x 390’, York County, D.S. $1,687.50.
Charles L. Snider, Jr. and Leona M. Snider, husband and wife, to 401W, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 7, except the W34’ of the S25’, Block 64, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $180.00.
Deana G. Epp, unmarried, to Troy D. Hiebner and Corianne Hiebner, IT 4 (Amended), E1/2 SW1/4 of Section 4, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $105.75.
Scott O’Hare and Megan O’Hare, husband and wife, to Andrew D. Dunkley and Kelly A. Dunkley, husband and wife, W150’ of the S250’ of the N275’ of IT 23, NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Village of Bradshaw and N275’ of IT 23, except the W150’; and IT 24, except the S150’ of W192’ in the NE1/4 NW1/4, all in Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $675.00.
400 Lincoln, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Wright Way Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, a tract of land comprising a part of IT 6 in the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 12, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $285.75.
R&E Weber Family Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Marvin C. Weber and Becky S. Weber, husband and wife, an 86.875% undivided interest in and to the NE1/4 of Section 30, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,565.00.
Brenda Louis Vogel, Successor PR of the Estate of Elizabeth Huegel, deceased, to Gayle J. Chrisman, Unit 1 Saint Andrew Court Condominiums, Lot 2, Replat of Lot 1, Block 2, Saint Andrews Court, City of York and an undivided ½ interest in and to Lot 2, except for Units 1 and 2, Replat of Lot 1, Block 2, Saint Andrew Court, City of York, D.S. $551.25.
Jeanne S. Pickrel, a single person, to Stuart Remmers and Carrie Remmers, husband and wife, Lot 7, Eastridge Plaza, City of York, D.S. $315.00.
Arleen J. Sparks and Albert Sparks, wife and husband, to Philip G. Ratzlaff and Ralph W. Ratzlaff, E½ W½ NE¼ of Section 9, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $675.00.
Delbert W. Meyer and Anna L. Meyer, husband and wife, to Ryan Londene and Danielle Londene, husband and wife, Lots 1 and 2, and the N10’ of “Block” 3, Block 2, and adjoining vacated Illinois Avenue, Worley’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $472.50.
Giggle Girls, LLC, to Daniel G. Klein and Cindy E. Klein, husband and wife, N1/2 of Section 28, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 3 in the SW ¼ NW1/4; and the N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 28, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County; and NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 28, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County; and E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 28, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $8,941.50.
Johna Meints and Lou Ann Bieck, Co-Trustees of the Lester W. Batterton and Rowena Batterton Family Trust, to Marin & Sons Real Estate, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 12, Block 2, Harlan’s Subdivision a part of Block 2 in Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $72.00.
Bobby J. Jensen, a single person, to Roger Allen Petersen, Lot 1, Block 1, Harrison’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $146.25.
Jodie Hahn and Timothy W. Hahn, wife and husband, to John Bowerman and Amy Bowerman, husband and wife, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 9, Town of Benedict, D.S. $67.50.
Brenda J. Srof and Jody Srof, wife and husband, to Stanley L. Boehr and Karren L. Boehr, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest in the W1/2 NE1/4 and the E1/2 NW1/4 all in Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $711.00.
Doris F. Miller and Ken Miller, wife and husband, to Stanley L. Boehr and Karren L. Boehr, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest in the W1/2 NE1/4 and the E1/2 NW1/4 all in Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $711.00.
Stuart Boehr, a single man, to Stanley L. Boehr and Karren L. Boehr, husband and wife, an undivided 1/12 interest in the W1/2 NE1/4 and the E1/2 NW1/4 all in Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $238.50.
Vivian R. Pereboom and William Pereboom, wife and husband, to Stanley L. Boehr and Karren L. Boehr, husband and wife, an undivided 1/12 interest in the W1/2 NE1/4 and the E1/2 NW1/4 all in Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $238.50.
Matthew R. Winter and Lora Winter, husband and wife, to Barbara J. Peterson, Lot 2, Block 12, Town of Bradshaw, D.S. $126.00.
Joyce Elizabeth Shepherd and Kim Shepherd, wife and husband, to Brian J. Strand and Sarah E. Strand, husband and wife, Lot 7, Block 3, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $526.50.
Jeanne A. Blum and Kevin H. Blum, wife and husband, to Daniel L. Otto, Lot 20, Block 6, Original Town, Village of Gresham, D.S. $2.25.
Dennis W. Scamehorn and Jeannie L. Scamehorn, husband and wife, Brent Scamehorn and Michelle Scamehorn, husband and wife, N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 13, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except portion conveyed to railroad, D.S. $731.25.
Kerry E. Johnson and Lisa J. Johnson, husband and wife, to Robert M. Auman and Lorissa L. Auman, husband and wife, Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 58, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $292.50.
Garold G. Leggott and Judith L. Leggott, husband and wife, to Althea M. Luethje, Trustee of the Althea M. Luethje Revocable Trust, Unit 4, Lot 4, Replat of Creekside Estates Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $859.50.
Myla R. Junge, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, an undivided ½ interest to Jeff D. Gocke and Jill A. Gocke, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $213.75.
Diane R. Klein, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, an undivided ½ interest to Jeff D. Gocke and Jill A. Gocke, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $213.75.
Loretta K. Kubitchek, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, an undivided ½ interest to Jeff D. Gocke and Jill A. Gocke, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $213.75.
Steven P. Junge and Frances Ann Junge, husband and wife, an undivided ½ interest to Jeff D. Gocke and Jill A. Gocke, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $213.75.
HHH Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to WJB Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 21 and 22, Block 68, and an undivided ½ interest in the 2 story brick wall on the S12” of the W100’ of Lot 21, Block 68, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $506.25.
Patrick C. Swantek and Tamara K. Swantek, husband and wife, to Brett C. Swantek and Lauren L. Swantek, husband and wife, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 68 including the N1/2 vacated alley and S1/2 vacated N Street adjoining said block, Original Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $225.00.
Tracy D. Nicolaus and Deann R. Nicolaus, a married couple, to Matthew Poessnecker, a part of Block 6, Montgomery’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $308.25.
Adeline M. Otto, unmarried; and Logan M. Otto, II, also known as Logan M. Otto, Jr., and Rachel B. Ficek, husband and wife, to Bolte Housing LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24, Block 50, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $337.50.
Craig A. Vincent and Patricia R. Vincent, Trustee’s of the Vincent Family Revocable Trust, to Lyndon G. Veburg and Lea S. Veburg, husband and wife, Lots 112 and 113 and the S37’ of Lot 114, Belmont Addition, City of York, D.S. $630.00.
Roger M. Wessels, Sr. and Charlotte L. Wessels, husband and wife, to Alan Nunnenkamp and Tammy Nunnenkamp, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 27, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $209.25.
Marlin E. Rempel and Arlene J. Rempel, husband and wife, to Justin Barnes and Anna Barnes, husband and wife, NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 8, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., except that part conveyed for highway purposes, York County, D.S. $450.00.
James M. Riggins, a single person, to Sheamus M. Cavanaugh, Lots 5 and 6, Block 19, Original Town in the Village of Gresham, D.S. $22.50.