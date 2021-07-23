Real estate transfers

January, 2021 transfers
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Pehrson Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Rosario Acosta Diaz, Lot 10, Block 3, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $112.50.
Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, to Brent Hager and Jennifer Hager, husband and wife, Lot 4 and 5, Block 29, OT, now City of York, D.S. $582.75.
Jason E. Abell and Tiffany R. Abell, husband and wife, to Carl Jacobson and Isabella Boyer, each a single person, IT 1 in NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $540.00.
Lavern K. Ziegelbein, Successor Trustee, to Linda C. Peterson, SW1/4 of Section 5, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,060.00.
Bad Pak, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, to Jarrod M. Makovicka and Kayla A. Makovicka, husband and wife, IT 7 NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $225.00.
MDK Farms, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation and Kliewer Farms, Incorporated, a Nebraska Corporation, to Chase G. Chrisman and Taylor N. Chrisman, husband and wife, IT 3 in the S1/2 of Section 36, Township 9 North, Range 4 of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $675.00.
TREDJE LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Thomas Gaschler and Laura Gaschler, husband and wife, the N33’4” of Lot 8, and the S38’ of Lot 9, Block 13, OT of New York, now a part of the City of York, D.S. $393.75.
Joshua R. Beversdorf, a single person, to Daniel Bauer and Amanda Prellwitz, each a single person, Lots 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18, Block 41, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $198.00.
Wright Way Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to HHH Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 33 in the W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 7, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of York, D.S. $562.50.
Midwest Livestock Express, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Velocity Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, the N100’ of Lot 1 and the E12’ of Lot 8, Block 38, Cheney’s Addition to New York, now a part of the City of York, D.S. $58.50.
Glen G. Richards and Diana Richards, husband and wife, to Jesse D. Richards, Lot 1, Block 2, Harlan’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $60.75.
Lowell G. Siebert and Mary Shannon Siebert, husband and wife, to Taylor Siebert and Jessica Siebert, husband and wife, Lot 1 except the W45’ and except the E10’; and the N13’8” of Lot 2 except the W45’ and except the E10’, Block 15, City of Henderson, D.S. $112.50.
Evelyn T. Campbell, a single person, to Michelle L. Rowe, a single person, IT 99 and the N56.7’ of IT 115 in the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of York, D.S. $288.00.
Daniel W. Rowedder and Carol M. Rowedder, husband and wife, to Randy J. Breiner and Jennifer L. Breiner, husband and wife, Lot 3 in Subdivision of Lot 2 and Lot 1 in Subdivision of Lot 3, all in Block 4, Kiplingers Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $94.50.
LEINCO, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Dale L. Epp and Sharon A. Epp, husband and wife, E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 25, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,818.00.
Lila Jane Bender, a married person, Madeline Joyce Hight and Lyle Hight, wife and husband, Betty Jean Weisheit and Frederick Weisheit, wife and husband, to Morris D. Peters, SE1/4 of Section 33, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,600.00.
Basil Land Holdings LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to 11T NE, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, Lot 1, Block 15, in the Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $45.00.
David Miner, a single person, to Jonathan Dale VanPatten and Tara Dawn VanPatten, a married couple, the S55’ of Lot 6, Block 19, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $294.75.
Red Tree, LLC, a limited liability company, to Idle Acres, LLC, a limited liability company, Lots 13, 14, 15, and 16, Block 24, Village of Benedict, D.S. $45.00.
U.S. Bank National Association, a National Banking Association, to Andrew C. Carter and Andrea J. Carter, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 4, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $146.25.
Ryan L. Mayer and Stephanie Mayer, husband and wife, to Robert R. Jardine and Larissa K. Jardine, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 46, Cheney’s Addition to New York, now a part of the City of York, D.S. $ 353.25.
Kathleen S. Harwick, a single person, to Phillip C. Northrop and Savanna E. Lauby, each a single person, Lot 8, Block 20, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $238.50.
Michael S. Windle and Nichole D. Windle, husband and wife, to Chad M. Buzek and Stephanie J. Buzek, husband and wife, Lot 15, Kroeker Subdivision, a part of the City of Henderson, D.S. $618.75.
KBKT, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Christopher T. Grant and Aislee G. Grant, husband and wife, Lot 3 in Replat 2, Lots 3, 4, and 5, Block 2, Paradise Park Estates Addition, City of York, D.S. $135.00.
Lee Polivka and Jasna Polivka, husband and wife, to Kraig Lundberg and Kate Hansen, Lot 9, North Circle Addition, City of York, D.S. $360.00.
James A. Coffey and Amber N. Coffey, husband and wife, to Scott W. Yates and Emily S. Yates, husband and wife, a tract in the N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $780.75.
Christopher J. Wize, a single person, to Steven D. Harwick and Angela M. Harwick, husband and wife, the N88.5’ of the W1/2 of Lot 6, Block 1, Codding’s Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $146.25.
Justin C. Davis and Peggy A. Davis, husband and wife, to Jhonny Murrugarra and Marily Lopez-Murrugarra, husband and wife, Lot 12, North Circle Addition, City of York, D.S. $382.50.
Patrick D. Glunz and Brenda R. Glunz, husband and wife, to Tyler J. Wiedel and Candra D. Wiedel, husband and wife, IT 1 in the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 16, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,035.00.
Elda E. Peters, a single person, by Mike L. Peters, her attorney-in-fact, to Lee Polivka and Jasna Polivka, husband and wife, the W60’ of Lot M, except the N115.82’ and Lot L, except the N115.82’, all in Council’s Replat an Addition to the City of Henderson, D.S. $472.50.
James Mertz and Kayla Mertz, husband and wife, to Mitchel J. Mertz, a single person, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, Block 56, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $243.00.