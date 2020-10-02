Real Estate Transfers

Transfers from 03/01/2020 to 03/31/2020

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

Casey Klein, single to Morgan Uldrich, Lot 8, Block 16, Original Town, York, D.S. $209.25.

Dwight D. Werner and Denice Werner, husband and wife, to Barbara K. Smetter, Lot 7 and N1/2 vacated alley on South, in Block 2, Robson’s Addition, Village of Waco, and N1/2 Lot Five and S1/2 vacated alley on the North, Block 11, and 10’ vacated Gordon Street on West side, Original Town, Village of Waco, D.S. $382.50.

Lonnie C. Sackchewsky and Mary Lou Sackschewsky, husband and wife, to Joshua Heidtbrink and Kiley Heidtbrink, husband and wife, NE1/4 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 11, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., of D.S. $1,068.75.

Brent A. Briese and Chasity M. Briese, husband and wife to Susan M. Urkoski, a single person, Lot 9, Block 1, Paradise Park Estates Addition, York, D.S. $902.25.