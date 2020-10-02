Real Estate Transfers

Transfers from 03/01/2020 to 03/31/2020
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Casey Klein, single to Morgan Uldrich, Lot 8, Block 16, Original Town, York, D.S. $209.25.
Dwight D. Werner and Denice Werner, husband and wife, to Barbara K. Smetter, Lot 7 and N1/2 vacated alley on South, in Block 2, Robson’s Addition, Village of Waco, and N1/2 Lot Five and S1/2 vacated alley on the North, Block 11, and 10’ vacated Gordon Street on West side, Original Town, Village of Waco, D.S. $382.50.
Lonnie C. Sackchewsky and Mary Lou Sackschewsky, husband and wife, to Joshua Heidtbrink and Kiley Heidtbrink, husband and wife, NE1/4 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 11, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., of D.S. $1,068.75.
Brent A. Briese and Chasity M. Briese, husband and wife to Susan M. Urkoski, a single person, Lot 9, Block 1, Paradise Park Estates Addition, York, D.S. $902.25.
Jeremy J. Morris and Kimberly A. Morris, husband and wife, to Nathan A. Doremus and Amy N. Doremus, husband and wife, and undivided one-half interest and David A. Doremus, Trustee, an undividied one-half interest, in NW1/4 (also being surveyed as Government Lots 1 and 2) of Section 7, Township 12 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., EX that part platted as IT 3, D.S. $2,063.25.
Andrew T. Scamehorn and Amber Scamehorn, husband and wife, to Beau Hepler and Lori Hepler, husband and wife, S1/2 NW1/4, of Section 19, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,296.50.
Ted L. Norquest, Single, by Denise L. Gruber, Attorney-in-Fact and Robert L. Norquest, successor attorney, to Samuel Stroman and Betsy Stroman, husband and wife, I.T. 1 EX W50’ a tract of land in the NW1/4 and a tract parallel with IT 1of Section 17, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $438.75.
Timothy D. McNeese and Beverly D. McNeese, husband and wife, to Elena Bar, Lot 2, Block 3, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, York, D.S. $405.00.
Donald C. Mason, single, to Tracy Nicolaus and Deann Nicolaus, husband and wife, Lots 4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10, Block 3, Mansfield’s Subdivision, York, D.S. $78.75.
William D. Hulse and Alanna L. Hulse, husband and wife, to Jared Leinen and Shannon Leinen, husband and wife, Lot 11, Block 67, Original Town, York, D.S. $191.25.
First National Company of York, to KCZ Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, North 45 feet of Lot 9, Block 41, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $292.50.
Janelle Marie Pfeiffer and David Pfeiffer, wife and husband, to Taylor J. Samek and Lacy R. Samek, husband and wife, Sublot 2, part of Lot 2, Block 2, Robson’s Addition to Village of Waco D.S. 288.00.
2019 Castle, LLC, to Antonio Zarraga and Maria Zarraga, husband and wife, East Half of Lots 9 and 10, Block 65, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $38.25.
Jason G. Arbuck and Ashley Arbuck, husband and wife to B &B Ag, a General Partnership, NE1/4SW1/4 of Section 33, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M.,D.S. $666.00.
Robert W. Lawrence, single, to Stephen O’Neal and Aleshia O’Neal, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 72, Original Town now City of D.S. $126.00.
Nellie J. Blankenship, single to Ashli Bailey and Jac E. Bailey, wife and husband, South 63 feet of North 123 feet of Lot 1, Block 1, Belmont 2nd Addition to the City of York, D.S. $312.75.
U.S. Bank National Association, to Ivan Kring and Doneta Kring, husband and wife, Lot 9, Block 3, Gandy’s Addition to the City of York, D.S. $56.25.
Sac’s Investments, LLC, to Crown Realty, LLC, South 15’ of Lot 1 and North 30’ of Lot 2, Block 12, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $56.25.
GNS Housing, LLC to Crown Realty, LLC, Lot 4, Block 15, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $128.25.
Clark J. Scholz and Stephanie Zamora, husband and wife to Alan Nunnenkamp, Lot 5, Block 1, East Lawn Addition, York, D.S. $96.75.
Leroy D. Jost and R. Janice Jost, Co-Trustees to Blake Burgess and Casey Burgess, husband and wife, Lot 1, Kroeker Sub., Henderson, D.S. $56.25.
James A. Hatfield II, PR of the Estate of James A. Hatfield, to Bruce M. Jones, Lots 3 and 4, Block 107, Original Town now City of York, York, D.S. $112.50.
Darren Maronde and Kelly L. Maronde, husband and wife, to Nienhueser Lands, LLC, SE1/4 EX IT 3, in Section 5, Township 11 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $2,943.00.
Lee Ann L. McGregor, single to Patricia A. Elliott, single, Lots 1 and 2, Block 8, Original Town of New York, D.S. $191.25.
Rathje Farms Inc. to Aaron P. Hirschfeld and Tricia L. Hirschfeld, NW1/4SW1/4 and S1/2SW1/4, Section 25, Township 11 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $2,315.25.
Bertrun P. Barnes and Judith K. Barnes, husband and wife, to Michelle Carlson and Brad Carlson, wife and husband, Lot 9 and West 90 feet of Outlot A in Blue Ridge Addition to City of York, D.S. $348.75.
Claudia M. Braden, Trustee, to Jacob N. Anson and Amanda R. Sutton, Lot 6, Block 74, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $281.25.
