Transfers from 03/01/2023 to 03/31/2023
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
- Seth R. Petersen, a single person, to Francis Matthew Hibler and Lindsay Marie Hibler, husband and wife, N45’ of Lot 10, Block 13, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $423.00.
- Sheamus M. Cavanaugh, a single person, to Lia L. Smith, Lots 1 and 2, Block 14, Original Town of Poston, now Gresham, D.S. $90.00.
- York Hospitality Group, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to DKC Enterprise, Inc, a Nebraska Corporation, Lot 2, Arby’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $5,625.00.
- 1640 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 4, Block 1, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $121.50.
- Steven A. Rafert and Coreen K. Rafert, husband and wife, to Douglas L. Rafert and Linda L. Rafert, husband and wife, E1/2 SW1/4, E1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 and SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 11, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except a tract in the SW1/4 SW1/4, D.S. $1,1910.25.
- Troy Hobza, to Jolene Dwerlkotte, Lots 7 and 8, Block 12, Original Town of Poston, now Village of Gresham, D.S. $6.75.
- Penny Kremer, to Jenifer Dugdale and Marcus Schmidt, Improvement on Leased Land, Lot 20, Part of SW1/4, Section 10, Township 9, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $166.50.
- Randall D. Quiring and Ann Quiring, husband and wife, to Cobra R5, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, N1/2 NW1/4, Section 12, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,406.25.
- J Bar K, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Kellen D. Jorgensen and Katie B. Jorgensen, a married couple, N1/2 SE1/4, Section 15, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County; and W1/2 SW1/4 except IT 2, NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,648.25.
- Roger L. Wilke and Shirley A. Wilke, husband and wife, to Bruce Watne and Carol Watne, a married couple, E63’ of Lots 1 and 2, Block 71, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $202.50.
- Janet K. Hines and Faron Hines, wife and husband, and Robert L. Sullivan Jr., a non-resident of the State of Nebraska, an undivided ¼ interest to Rupert D. Blum, Trustee, an undivided ¼ interest to Denise L. Blum, Trustee, and an undivided ½ interest to Reuben G. Blum, Trustee, NW1/4, Section 10, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 1, D.S. $3,721.50.
- Thomas E. Vaught and Elaine J. Vaught, husband and wife, to Stephen E. Vaught, Lot 13, except the S142’ thereof, and except the N125’ thereof; and the E51’ of the S179’ of the N304’ of Lot 14, Michell’s Second Addition, Bradshaw, D.S. $11.25.
- Home Team Investments 558, LLC, a Colorado Limited Liability Company, to Joseph McKenzie, a married person, Lot 15, Block 1, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $213.75.
- KBKT, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Pieter Andries Hendrik Grobler, Jr. and Kelley Lea Grobler, husband and wife, Lot 20, Block 2, Paradise Park Estates Addition, City of York, D.S. $168.75.
- William G. Boswell and Patricia A. Boswell, husband and wife, to Lyle G. Hight and Madeline J. Hight, husband and wife, Lots 11 and 12, Block 35, Village of Benedict, D.S. $303.75.
- Amelia Holthus Briggs and Bart L. Briggs, wife and husband, to CG Holthus, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 3, SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 8, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,012.50.
- Vicki J. Hesson, a single person, to Gregory G. Bergen and Karen E. Bergen, husband and wife, Lot 13, Arbor Heights Addition, City of York, D.S. $461.25.
- Amanda Cast and Joel Cast, wife and husband, Lindsey Williams and Josh Williams, wife and husband, to Adam Gabel and Melissa Gabel, husband and wife, S1/2 NE1/4, and the N1/2 SE1/4 and the SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 8, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,175.75.
- Bridget Michel and Dilan Michel, wife and husband, to Adam Gabel and Melissa Gabel, husband and wife, S1/2 NE1/4, and the N1/2 SE1/4 and the SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 8, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. 1,089.00.
- Willis Duerksen and Barbara Duerksen, husband and wife, to Lowell G. Duerksen and Ronda L. Duerksen, husband and wife, E1/2 NE1/4 except IT 2, Section 3, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,094.75.
- Blake Grimes and Sharina Grimes, a married couple, to John Arellano and Rebecca Arellano, a married couple, Lot 2, Block 2, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $416.25.
- Brittany Kretz and Bryan C. Kretz, wife and husband, to Gabriel L. Hobbs, a single person, Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 3, George’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $270.00.
- Donna M. Osentowski, Successor Trustee of the Donald B. and Maxine M. Osentowski Family Trust, to Elena Bar, Lot 10, and the N17.6’ of Lot 9, Block 26, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $490.50.
- Julie Pracheil and Rodger Pracheil, wife and husband, to T & J Rentals II, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 1 and 2, Stuhr Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $888.75.
- Jodi D. Draper, a single person, to Candice T. Stone, a single person, Lot 5, except the E11.2’ thereof, Block 2, Purinton’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $303.75.
- The Car Connection, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Levi Loofe and Megan Loofe, husband and wife, S12’ of Lot 4, Block 16, Original Town of New York, City of York, now incorporated in and known as Lot 2, Replat of Lots 1-5 and the N1/2 of Lot 6, Block 16, New York Addition, D.S. $2.25.
- Dennis R. Bauers and Helen G. Bauers, a married couple, to Chevy Stout and Addison Stout, a married couple, Lot 1 and the S30’ of Lot 2, Block 1, Siebert’s and Henriksen’s Second Subdivision, Town of Bradshaw, D.S. $393.75.
- Glen J. Riedel and Tamara K. Riedel, husband and wife; and Leland R. Thiessen, a single person, to Madisen J. Valenta and Justin D. Valenta, wife and husband, Lots 15, 16 and 17 except the N45’ thereof, Block 2, City of Henderson, D.S. $202.50.
- Dana A. Bell and Miranda A. Bell, husband and wife, to Brett Delay and Shealee Delay, husband and wife, Lot 1, Replat of Lots 4 and 5, Block 17, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $461.25.
- John R. Chittick, Jr., a single person, and Rita K. Rumbaugh, a single person, to Dean Klute and Sharon Klute, husband and wife, S1/2 SW1/4, Section 32, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,340.00.
- Linda C. Peterson, a single person, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff and Mark J. Kaliff, SW1/4, Section 5, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $4,585.50.
- Cole Siebert and Veronica Siebert, husband and wife, to Les L. Hornung and DeAnn L. Hornung, husband and wife, Lots 11 and 12, Block 12, Town of Bradshaw, D.S. $9.00.
- Transfers courtesy of York County Title