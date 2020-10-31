Real Estate Transfers

Transfers from 04/01/2020 to 04/30/2020
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Trustees to Rachel A. Chavanu and Jared L. Kallio, joint tenants, Lot 8, Block 1, Sack Subdivision, York, D.S. $742.50.
Greg J. Boehr and Dana M. Boehr, husband and wife, to Dustin Chrisman, NE1/4, Section 15, Township 9N, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $2,250.00.
Allen T. Snider and Stephanie R. Snider, husband and wife, to Theodore A. Snider and Barbara J. Snider, North 5.5 acres of the SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 33, Township 12N, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $551.25.
Beverly I. Braden and Richard T. Braden, wife and husband, to Carolina Astudillo Reyes, Lot 9, Block 2, Yorktowne Estate Replat Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $450.00.
Alan F. Merchant and Tamara A. Merchant, Trustees, to Joshua R. Merchant and Kayla L. Merchant, IT 1, in NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 20, Township 12N, Range 4, West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $371.25.
Shady Beech, LLC, to Dwaine L. Kubicek, Trustee, Lot 1, Coffey’s 2nd Subdivision, a Replat of Lots 1 and 2, Block 90, OT, York, D.S. $306.25.
Third Day Farms, Inc., to Terry Chrisman and Kent Chrisman, all interest in SE1/4 of Section 3, Township 9N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,170.00.
Robert L. Tonniges and Adelle Tonniges, husband and wife; James A. Tonniges, a single person and Randall D. Tonniges and Susan Tonniges, husband and wife, to Katherine M. Williamson, Lots 1, 2, 12 and N1/2 Lot 11, Block 1, Village of Gresham, D.S. $157.50.
Robert Douglas George and Sue Ann George, husband and wife, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 29 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $900.00.
Glenn D. George a married person, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.
Cynthia Helen Troha, a married person, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.
Brenda Jean Portela a married person, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.
Robert Douglas George and Sue A. George, husband and wife, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.
Robert Dean George, a single person, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.
Jason R. Gloystein, a single person, to Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Co-Trustees, N1/2 of Lot 5, Block 1, LeCount’s Addition to the City of York, D.S. $247.50.
Timothy R. Loveless, Successor Trustee, to Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Co-Trustees, Lots 6 and S1/2 Lot 7, Block 55, OT, City of York, D.S. $495.00.
Steven W. Goossen, PR of the Estate of Margaret Lucille Goossen, to Melvin D. Franz and Becky L. Franz, husband and wife, Lot 4, Pine Ridge Subdivision to the City of Henderson, D.S. $506.25.
KBKT, LLC, to Dean J. Oberle and Linda C. Oberle, husband and wife, Lot 8, Block 1, Paradise Park Estates Addition, City of York, D.S. $708.75.
Helen J. Nowka, a single person, to Matthew Blomenberg and Alicia Blomenberg, husband and wife, Lot 11, North Circle Addition to the City of York, D.S. $299.25.
Austin Dean Ford, a single man, to Oscar Marin and Heather Marin, as joint tenants, Lot 1 EX N60’ thereof; and Lot 2 EX the N60’ and W55’, Block 3, OT, City of York, D.S. $166.50.
Kristen L. Naber and Allen Naber, wife and husband, to Adam Heiser and Teresa Kathman, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 1, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $270.00.
Mark Jost and Jane L. Jost, husband and wife, to Curtis Farrall and Cody Farrall, husband and wife, W1/2 SE1/4 and SE1/4SE1/4 of Section 17, Township 11N, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,642.50.
Shayde T. Linabery and Katie A. Linabery, husband and wife, to Thomas E. Snider, Jr. and Greisy Snider, husband and wife, Lots 5-12, Block 59, in the Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $558.00.
Gwendolyn K. Belden, a single person, to Jeffrey B. Harvey and Christina J. Harvey, husband and wife, Lot 3, Lakeview Estates Second Subdivision, located in NE1/4, Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $607.50.
Larry D. Johnston and Vicki L. Johnston, husband and wife, to Mark Glad and Rebecca Reinsch-Glad, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 1, Orvil Weiss Third Addition, an Addition to the Village of McCool Junction, D.S. 630.00
Rembert Investment, LLC, to Brittany Kretz, Lots 9, 10 and 11, Block 3, George’s Addition to the City of York, D.S. $191.25.
Roger C. Mills and Sandra S. Mills, Trustees, to Spencer Galaway, Lot 7, Block C, Eastbrook Addition to the City of York, D.S. $380.25.
