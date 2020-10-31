Real Estate Transfers

Third Day Farms, Inc., to Terry Chrisman and Kent Chrisman, all interest in SE1/4 of Section 3, Township 9N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,170.00.

Robert L. Tonniges and Adelle Tonniges, husband and wife; James A. Tonniges, a single person and Randall D. Tonniges and Susan Tonniges, husband and wife, to Katherine M. Williamson, Lots 1, 2, 12 and N1/2 Lot 11, Block 1, Village of Gresham, D.S. $157.50.

Robert Douglas George and Sue Ann George, husband and wife, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 29 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $900.00.

Glenn D. George a married person, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.

Cynthia Helen Troha, a married person, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.

Brenda Jean Portela a married person, to Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, IT 28 in NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 10N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $22.50.