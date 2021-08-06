Real estate transfers

From Permanent York County record
February transfers
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Allen Gene Naber and Kristen L. Naber, husband and wife, to Jamison J. Kaliff and Samantha C. Kaliff, husband and wife, W1/2 NE1/4, Section 17, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $645.75.
Prairie Woods Crown, Ltd., a Nebraska limited partnership, to Pamela Todd and Jacey Todd, wife and husband, Lot 19, Replat Block B, Eastbrook Addition to York, D.S. $180.00.
Catherine A. Klein, a single person, to Kent M. Nacol and Elda M. Nacol, husband and wife, N45’ of Lot 7 and the S15’ of Lot 8, all in Block 14, OT, now City of York, D.S. $281.25.
Sean L. Parker and Shelly Parker, husband and wife, to Beins Storage, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Block 2, Orvil Weiss Third Subdivision, an Addition to the Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $56.25.
Leonard Ray Anderson and Jeanne Marie Anderson, a married couple, to Kevin Adrien Stapp, a single person, Lot 1 and the N1/2 of Lot 2, Block 28, OT of York now the City of York, D.S. $303.75.
Nancy Eberle and Gary E. Eberle, wife and husband, to Kirk W. Eberle and Misty D. Eberle, husband and wife, a tract of ground in the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 30, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $240.75.
Fred O. Wyant and Marlene E. Suddarth-Wyant, husband and wife, to All R’s, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, Lot 8, Block 75, OT, now City of York, D.S. $265.50.
Helen M. Lulow, a single person, by and through her attorney in fact, Kimberley A. Hoffman, to Jason Davis and Thelma Davis, husband and wife, Lot 15, Block 3, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $126.00.
Cole A. Henderson and Atley J. Henderson, husband and wife, to Marcus Ruhl and Angela L. Ruhl, husband and wife, S92’ of Lot 2, Block 1, “Blemont” 2nd Addition, City of York, D.S. $479.25.
PK Leach, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Central Valley Ag Cooperative, a Nebraska Cooperative Corporation, the N4’ of the S84’ of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 22, Town of Benedict, D.S. $4.50.
Mary A. Boyer, a single person, to John E. Boyer, Jr. and Lora J. Boyer, husband and wife, SE1/4, except IT3 in SE1/4 SE1/4; and all NE1/4 lying South of the BNSF Railway Company Right-of-Way, all in Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $864.00.
Leonard Ray Anderson and Jeanne Marie Anderson, a married couple, to Kevin Adrien Stapp, a single person, Lots 8 and 9, Block 28, including the N1/2 of vacated alley, OT of York now the City of York, D.S. $33.75.
Edward Lavern Teinert, a single person, Sean Michael Teinert and Alicia Teinert, husband and wife, Patrick Lee Teinert, a single person and Matthew W. Teinert, a single person, to JJ, H&K Enterprises, LLC, E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 6, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,728.00.
Philip A. Runge and Sarah R. Runge, husband and wife, to BGRS Relocation Inc., a Colorado Corporation, N79.65’ of Lot 1, Block 2, Belmont 4th Addition, City of York, D.S. $382.50.
BGRS Relocation Inc., a Colorado Corporation, to Evan T. Neville, a married person, N79.65’ of Lot 1, Block 2, Belmont 4th Addition, City of York, D.S. $382.50.
Roger A. Obermier and Lisa Obermier, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Virgil L. Obermier, to Matthew J. Shaw and Jody A. Shaw, husband and wife, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Block 91 in OT, now City of York, D.S. $270.00.
Duane C. Preuit and JoAnn Preuit, husband and wife, to Timothy D. Preuit and Charlene Preuit, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 14, OT, now City of York, D.S. $72.00.
LoanDepot.com, LLC, to Russ Eric Pinyan, a married person, the S1/2 of Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $126.00.
Ronda J. Disney and Robert E. Heiden, II, Co-PR, to Steven M. Samson and Kathryn E. Samson, husband and wife, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County; E1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County; E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 16, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,332.00.
MDK Farms, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, Successor by Merger to Kliewer Farms, Incorporated, a Nebraska Corporation, to Chase G. Chrisman and Taylor N. Chrisman, husband and wife, W1/2 SE1/4, except portion platted as IT3 in the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 36, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,278.00.
MDK Farms, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, Successor by Merger to Kliewer Farms, Incorporated, a Nebraska Corporation to Janzen, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, SW1/4, except IT 3 in the SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 36, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,224.25.
MDK Farms, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, Successor by Merger to Kliewer Farms, Incorporated, a Nebraska Corporation, to Brian Janzen and Jerrilyn Janzen, husband and wife, SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 36, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $677.25.
J. Antonio Parra and Enedelia Parra, husband and wife, to Ruben Lopez and Yesenia Alvarez, husband and wife, IT 23, SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 3, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $432.00.
Robert L. Pankratz and Mary Ellen Pankratz, husband and wife, to Taylor S. Siebert and Jessica E. Siebert, husband and wife, Lot 15, Eastland Second Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $ 650.25.
A Leigh Qubty and Michael F. Qubty, wife and husband, to Fred O. Wyant, E37.5’ of Lot 18, Block 1, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $85.50.
Jayden Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Daniel J. Keller, IT 12, NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 29, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $427.50.
Derek Keller, a single person, to David A. Kretz and Collette Kretz, husband and wife, Lots 1 and 2, Block 21, OT of New York, now a part of the City of York, D.S. $366.75.
William J. Honnor and Phyllis J. Honnor, Trustees, to Jackie L. Gomez, Sr. and Adele E. Gomez, husband and wife, Lots 12, 13 and 14, and vacated streets and alleys adjacent to said lots, Block 5, Austin’s 1st Addition, Village of Waco, D.S. $492.75.
Jayden Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Derek Keller, the S647.15’, NE1/4 NE1/4 in IT 12 of Section 29, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,091.25.
John E. Temple and Suzanne R. Temple, husband and wife, to Tara L. Prince and Cory R. Prince, wife and husband, Lot 15 and W30’ of Lot 14, Block 4, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, a part of the City of York, D.S. $510.75.
Carol J. Gocke, Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia N. Smith, deceased, to Marc L. Kroger and Angela L. Kroger, husband and wife, N34’ of the S154.82’ of the W128’ of Block 12, Montgomery’s Addition, as originally platted, City of York, D.S. $198.00.
Taylor S. Siebert and Jessica E. Siebert, husband and wife, to Zane L. Houck, E175’ of Lot 8, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $436.50.
Erik P. Hanson and Latoya Hanson, husband and wife, to Melanie M. Robinson, Lot 5 and the E1/2 E1/2 of Lot 6, College Campus, City of York, D.S. $371.25.
Allen S. Ackland and Melodee K. Ackland, husband and wife, to Kelley Nelson, S25’ of Lot 4 and N41’ of Lot 5, Block 7, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $353.25.
Matthew Clark and Shannon Clark, husband and wife, to Spring Lake Estates, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, Lots 2 and 3 in Spring Lake Estates Fourth Subdivision, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $11.25.