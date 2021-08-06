Real estate transfers

Derek Keller, a single person, to David A. Kretz and Collette Kretz, husband and wife, Lots 1 and 2, Block 21, OT of New York, now a part of the City of York, D.S. $366.75.

William J. Honnor and Phyllis J. Honnor, Trustees, to Jackie L. Gomez, Sr. and Adele E. Gomez, husband and wife, Lots 12, 13 and 14, and vacated streets and alleys adjacent to said lots, Block 5, Austin’s 1st Addition, Village of Waco, D.S. $492.75.

Jayden Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Derek Keller, the S647.15’, NE1/4 NE1/4 in IT 12 of Section 29, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,091.25.

John E. Temple and Suzanne R. Temple, husband and wife, to Tara L. Prince and Cory R. Prince, wife and husband, Lot 15 and W30’ of Lot 14, Block 4, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, a part of the City of York, D.S. $510.75.

Carol J. Gocke, Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia N. Smith, deceased, to Marc L. Kroger and Angela L. Kroger, husband and wife, N34’ of the S154.82’ of the W128’ of Block 12, Montgomery’s Addition, as originally platted, City of York, D.S. $198.00.

Taylor S. Siebert and Jessica E. Siebert, husband and wife, to Zane L. Houck, E175’ of Lot 8, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $436.50.