Real estate transfers: September, 2022

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

Kaylind Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry D. Olson, Deceased, to, Wilfredo Peñate, Guilio Fredy Peñate Cerritos and Asaria Peñate, Lot 13 and the W5’ of Lot 14, Block 4, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $67.50.

Bruce E. Stephens, a single person, to First National Company, Lot 12, Block 50, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $189.00.

Carol C. Tienken, Trustee, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, N54’ of Lot 7, Block 2, Stevens Addition, City of York, D.S. $337.50.

Kevin Baldridge and Sally Baldridge, husband and wife, to Bryan Kretz and Brittany Kretz, husband and wife, Lot 6, Block 4, Stevens Addition, City of York, D.S. $585.00.

Marin and Sons Real Estate LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Dustin Bergeron and Laura Bergeron, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 41, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $67.50.

Tony A. Byrd and Cassie L. Byrd, husband and wife, to Ryan Lueck and Hannah Lueck, husband and wife, Lot 5, Wall’s Subdivision of Lots A, B, C, D and E, Council’s Replat, City of Henderson; and the W222’ of Lot F, Council’s Replat, City of Henderson, D.S. $472.50.

Davis W. Dickerson, aka Davis Warren Dickerson and Linda L. Dickerson, aka Linda Louise Dickerson, husband and wife, to Melinda L. Mertz and Trevor L. Roth, IT 1, SE1/4, Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,035.00.

Blake D. King and Colleen E. King, Co-Trustees, to JZA Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1 and the N10’ of Lot 2, Block 23, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $270.00.

David C. Hying, a single person, to Kirk J. Hying and Michelle M. Hying, husband and wife, Lot 26 and the S19’ of Lot 25, Belmont Addition, City of York, D.S. $438.75.

Karen Lauer (f/k/a Karen Mostrom) and Stephen S. Lauer, wife and husband, to Raul Grimm, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 7, Village of Benedict, D.S. $51.75.

Mark W. Grant and Michele C. Grant, husband and wife, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, the N1/2 of Lots 13 and 14, Block 5, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $337.50.

Tobi Lee Walker and Brad Walker, wife and husband, to Jem Bee Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, N22 1/2’ of Lot 10, Block 41, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $405.00.

Bradley D. Luce and Chelsea D. Luce, husband and wife, to Jess Gaver and Mikayla Gaver, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 3, Sack Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $843.75.

Angela Karen Dahlgren, an unmarried individual, to Rusty Jay Rystrom, an unmarried individual and Angela Karen Dahlgren, an unmarried individual, W60’ of Lots 9 & 10, Block 56, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $114.75.

Ray Dean Ratzlaff and Jane A. Ratzlaff, a married couple, to Tyler Casey Nunnenkamp, a married person, Sublot 1 and the W1/2 of Sublot 2, Lot 16, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $157.50.

Danielle M. Murphy, a single person, to Mitchell R. Tye, a single person, Lot 6, Block 3, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $348.75.

Mikayla Gaver, formerly Mikayla Klitz and Jess Gaver, wife and husband, to MCSB II, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 13, Replat of Lots 13 and 15, Arbor Court Addition, City of York, D.S. $540.00.

McCool Junction Development Corp., a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation, to Belton M. Baird and Anne M. Baird, husband and wife, Lot 2B, part of a minor subdivision of Lot 2, Block 3, Orvil Weiss Second Subdivision, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $22.50.

Jerome J. Schentag, Personal Representative of the Estate of Rose Schentag, Deceased, to Brent R. Brown and Stephanie L. Brown, husband and wife, IT 56, and the W175.9’ of IT 57, SE1/4 SW1/4, except that portion platted as “Beaver Creek Park”, and except IT 115 and IT 116, SE1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $371.25.

Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Michael J. Havermann and Lauren J. Havermann, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 5, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $861.75.

Thomas D. Landmesser and Peggy A. Aiken, Co-Trustees, to April S. George and Nathan C. George, wife and husband, Lot 2, D.A. Epp Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $373.50.

Joe Johnson and Janet Johnson, a married couple, to Tyler Casey Nunnenkamp, a married person, Lot 4, Eastridge Plaza, City of York, D.S. $225.00.

Matthew Howe and Rebecca Howe, a married couple, to Amanda J. Johnson, a single person, Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 17, 18, 19 and 20 and the vacated alley, Block 2; and Lots 8, 9; 12 and 13, Block 3, Brewer’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $51.75.

Jason D. Negley and Jaime R. Negley, husband and wife, to Brian Klein and Chelsey Klein, husband and wife, N230’ of the E269’ of the NE1/4, Section 24, Township 12 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., except highway, York County, D.S. $13.50.

Nels D. Nelson and Gail A. Nelson, husband and wife, to Richard Cook and Verna D. Cook, husband and wife, Lot 4, Friesen’s Second Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $393.75.

Frankee Rethwisch, formerly Frankee Massie and Blake Rethwisch, wife and husband, to Lacey D. Boaz, W1/2 of Lots 2 and 3, Subdivision of Lot 3, Block 3, Kiplinger’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $348.75.

Steven A. Springborn and Amy L. Springborn, husband and wife, to William J. Wiegrefe and Shuana C. Wiegrefe, husband and wife, Lot 5, and the W9.8’ of Lot 4, Block 6, including 10’ vacated Chapin and Gordan Streets, Town of Waco, D.S. $540.00.

Northern Development, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Douglas N. Driewer and Ginny L. Driewer, husband and wife, NE1/4 lying North of railroad, Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except tract in the NW1/4 NE1/4; and except highway; and except Tract 2, D.S. $1,575.00.

Cody Wallinger and Lily Wallinger, husband and wife, to Belton M. Baird and Anne M. Baird, husband and wife, Lot 4, McGowan First Addition, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $49.50.

Terry King and Elizabeth King, a married couple, to John Schoenrock and Kamen Murray-Schoenrock, a married couple, IT 1, SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 2, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $742.50.

Brandon M. Wengler and Mikayla Wengler, husband and wife; and Andrew M. Rodriguez, a single person, to Frankee Rethwisch and Blake Rethwisch, wife and husband, S55’ of the E120’ of Block 43, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $423.00.

Kenneth Nordman and Gwen G. Nordman, a married couple, to Hooya Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 5, NW1/4, Section 29, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,237.50.

T & M Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Jeromy E. Campbell, a single person, S55’ of Lots 4 and 5, Block 28, New York Addition, City of York, D.S. $148.50.

Sub RE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Rakesh Pai and Jai Ambe, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 3, W1/2 SW1/4, Section 20, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $337.50.

Meadow View Retirement Homes, a Nebraska Non-Profit Corporation, formerly known as Hearthstone Retirement Homes, to Troy Ellison and Donelle Ellison, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 1, Replat of Lot 4, Block 1, Hearthstone Addition, City of York, D.S. $36.00.

John D. Bush and Angela M. Bush, husband and wife, to Janet Tiemeyer, Lot 12, Block 2, Peters Sunrise Estates, City of York, D.S. $787.50.

Bailey Enterprises, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to NIOTA Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 1-6, Block 63, Original Town, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $211.50.

Indian Creek Farms, Incorporated, a Nebraska Corporation, to Logan M. Milton and Bailey Zimmer, and ARK Land, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company and Milton Ag LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, and Wayne Milton, S1/2 NE1/4 and N1/2 SE1/4, Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $4,437.00.

MCSB, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Brian Gilchriest, a single person, Lot 1, Block 51, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $222.75.

Indian Creek Farms, Incorporated, a Nebraska Corporation, to Harvey N. Milton and Sandra K. Milton, husband and wife and Brent H. Milton, a married person and Logan M. Milton, married person and Josh Zimmer and Bailey Zimmer, husband and wife, NE1/4, Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $4,560.75.

Vivienne L. Nielson, a single person, to Morner Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 5, Murphey’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $315.00.

Benjamin Emeigh and April Emeigh, husband and wife, to Malinda S. Longacre, Lot 11, Eastridge Plaza First Addition, City of York, D.S. $607.50.

Carlo Spader and Connie Spader, husband and wife, to Corinna Spader, Lot 21, Arbor Court Addition, City of York, D.S. $123.75.

Roberts Bros Home Buyers, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 13 and 14, Block 44, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $551.25.

Brent R. Brown and Stephanie L. Brown, husband and wife, to Brendan Hanaphy and Gladis Zapata Hanaphy, husband and wife, Lot 10, and the S3’ of Lot 11, Edison Addition, City of York, D.S. $427.50.

Kim S. Moore, Successor Trustee of the Thelma L. Roehrs Trust, to Allison L. Kronk and Brian Kronk, a tract of land, NE1/4, Section 2, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $434.25.