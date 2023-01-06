Real estate transfers, November, 2022

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

Stephen O’Neal and Aleshia O’Neal, husband and wife, to Saia Lotulelei, Jr. and Bethany Lotulelei, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 72, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $371.25.

Alice M. Petro, to Leonard R. Cochrane and Patricia A. Summers, Lots 3 and 4, Block 12, Town of Benedict, D.S. $6.75.

Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Bryan V. Cliffords and Jackie L. Cliffords, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 5, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $789.75.

Scott Sundberg, an unmarried individual, to James R. Berry, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 7, Village of Benedict, D.S. $123.75.

Keber Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Midwest Medical Research and Staffing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 4, Block 1, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $216.00.

Angela D. Markovic, a single person, to Sheree Sutton and Mitchell A. Sutton, a married couple, Lots 5 and 6, Block 12, Original Town, Village of Gresham, D.S. $51.75.

George Werts and Emiko Werts, husband and wife, to Joshua B. Haberman and Kimberly Haberman, husband and wife, Lots 9 and 10, Belle Vista Estates; and Lot 2 of First Christian Church Addition, except that part platted as Bella Vista Estates, City of York, D.S. $103.50.

William D. Hulse and Alanna L. Hulse, husband and wife, to Trevor Wells and Sara Wells, husband and wife, IT 82, except S80’ thereof, Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $753.75.

Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Co-Trustees, to Alexander J. Adams and Alexandra Adams, husband and wife, N1/2 of Lot 5, Block 1, LeCount’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $299.25.

Mary J. McClain, Personal Representative of the Estate of Roger W. Smith, to Maria Angelica Enriquez, Lot 5, Block 2, Nobes Addition, City of York, D.S. $121.50.

Karen M. Chittick, a single person, an undivided 1/3 interest to John R. Chittick Jr. and Rita K. Rumbaugh, S1/2 SW1/4, Section 32, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, includes other real estate, D.S. $1,053.00.

Leonid Kislyak and Lyubov Kislyak, a married couple, to Rakesh Pai, Vikram Pai and Jai Ambe, LLC, IT 5, W1/2 SW1/4, Section 20, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $81.00.

Greamy, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Nathan Sandall and Christine Sandall, husband and wife, IT 1, E1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4, Section 23, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $936.00.

Kaylind Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Olson, Deceased, to Timothy Taylor, Lot 3 and the N15’ of Lot 4, Block 11, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $11.25.

Kaylind Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Olson, Deceased, to Keyli Samay Melendez Rodriguez, Lots 9 and 10, Block 44, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $78.75.

Jared Leinen and Shannon Leinen, husband and wife, to 128 West 4th Street, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 11, Block 67, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $267.75.

Kathy Olson, a single person, to Alissa M. Kahler, a single person, Lot 2, Block 36, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $135.00.

Kenneth Keber, a single person, to Efrain Hernandez, a married person, W60’6” of Lot 10, Block 60, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $225.00.

Melissa B. Dufort, a legal resident of Kansas, to Charles E. Trauger, an undivided 1/6th interest in the NW1/4, Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,001.25.

Lynnelle E. Trauger, a single person, to Charles E. Trauger, an undivided 1/6th interest in the NW1/4, Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,001.25.

Anthony J. Winter, III and Teresa L. Winter, husband and wife, to Todd Schoch, IT 3, SE1/4, Section 9, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,167.75.

Lawrence J. Langner and Beverly A. Langner, Co-Trustees, to Glen E. Coffey and Charlotte Coffey, husband and wife, Lot 1, Langner Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $472.50.

Gregg R. Sutton, a single person, to Seven X, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 8, Block 54, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $139.50.

Michael C. Heinz and Kimberly R. Heinz, husband and wife, to Christopher L. Martin and Elizabeth A. Martin, a married couple, E74’ of Lots 1 and 2, Block 8, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $495.00.

Kathleen S. Harwick and Ross Ronne, wife and husband, and Generations Development, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Timothy Stutzman, part of Lot 18, Block 1, East York Addition, City of York, D.S. $409.50.

Marie A. Epp, a single person, to Joyce E. Janzen, Unit 1450, Jaddell Condominium Regime, City of Henderson, D.S. $303.75.

Scott A. Ulmer and Stacy R. McCoy, Co-Trustees of the Ulmer Farm Trust, to Leo J. Siebert and Susan M. Siebert, husband and wife, IT 6, W1/2 NW1/4, Section 35, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,237.50.

Willard D. Peterson and Judith R. Peterson, husband and wife, to Anthony J. Winter III and Teresa L. Winter, husband and wife, part of the NE1/4 lying South of Railroad Right-of-Way, and the SE1/4, all in Section 35, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except two tracts, D.S. $6,414.75.

Louise L. Sackschewsky, Trustee, to Serafin Linares Vega, W33.5’ of Lot 7, Block 4, Town of Waco, D.S. $9.00.

Kerry’s Bar & Grill, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Smitty’s Liquor, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S37’ of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 52, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $270.00.

Marietta K. Adams, a single person, to Nathan Thomas Meyer, a single person, Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, City of Henderson, D.S. $319.50.

Arman D. Lamp, a single person, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Lindy J. Hoffman, to Robert James Jeppesen and Jennifer A. Jeppesen, husband and wife, S83.15’ of W1/2 of Block 4, Montgomery’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $506.25.

Clinton L. Hoffman and Jody M. Hoffman, husband and wife, to Chad A. Hoffman and Logan K. Hoffman, husband and wife, an undivided 12.5% interest in IT 4, SW1/4, Section 7, Township 12 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $15.75.

Kelly R. Naslund and Jane L. Naslund, husband and wife, to Curtis D. Nienhueser and Kitti R. Nienhueser, a married couple, IT 1, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 6, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,406.25.