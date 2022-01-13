Real estate transfers, November, 2021

From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Robert C. Portz and Raylene C. Portz, husband and wife, to Cameron J. Gocke and Cheyanne L. Gocke, husband and wife, Lots 104-105, Belmont Addition, City of York, D.S. $607.50.
Dale Land Corporation, a Nebraska Corporation, to Belton M. Baird, North Tract of Replat of Lot 1A, Replat of Lot 1, Block 3, Orvil Weiss Second Subdivision, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $675.00.
Mark S. Grobe, Personal Representative in the Matter of the Estate of Martha L. Grobe, deceased, to Ricky L. White and Syliva E. White, husband and wife, Lot 23, Arbor Court Addition, City of York, D.S. $317.25.
Anthony Hoyt and Brittney Hoyt, husband and wife, to Patrick P. Wells and Shannon M. Wells, husband and wife, S65’ of Lot 2, Block 2, Belmont Fourth Addition, City of York, D.S. $438.75.
Jacob H. Ott aka Jacob Ott and Brianne J. Ott, husband and wife, to Jorge A. Rameriz, a single person, a part of Lot 2, First Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $40.50.
Charlene E. Shipps, a single person, to Cactus Spendthrift Trust, W41’ of the N115’ of the E152’ of Lot 1, Block 2, G.A. Smith’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $119.25.
Cornerstone Bank, a Nebraska Corporation, Successor Trustee by merger to the First Trust Company of York, Nebraska, Trustee of the Anna Z. Wilcox Testamentary Trust, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff and Mark J. Kaliff, SE1/4, Section 30, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $5,024.25.
Cornerstone Bank, a Nebraska Corporation, Successor Trustee by merger to the First Trust Company of York, Nebraska, Trustee of the Anna Z. Wilcox Testamentary Trust, to Otto 19-9-3, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, E1/2 NW1/4 and W1/2 NE1/4, Section 19, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $4,230.00.
Cornerstone Bank, a Nebraska Corporation, Successor Trustee by merger to the First Trust Company of York, Nebraska, Trustee of the Anna Z. Wilcox Testamentary Trust, to Paul J. O’Connor, Jr. and Nancy S. O’Connor, husband and wife, S1/2 SW1/4, Section 29, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County; E1/2 NW1/4, Section 32, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $4,477.50.
Cornerstone Bank, a Nebraska Corporation, Successor Trustee by merger to the First Trust Company of York, Nebraska, Trustee of the Anna Z. Wilcox Testamentary Trust, to 402 Farms, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, N1/2 SE1/4, Section 7, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County; W1/2 NW1/4, Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,465.00.
Cornerstone Bank, a Nebraska Corporation, Successor Trustee by merger to the First Trust Company of York, Nebraska, Trustee of the Anna Z. Wilcox Testamentary Trust, an undivided ½ interest in and to Wayne W. Naber and Joan M. Naber, and an undivided ½ interest in and to Ryan C. Eckstein and Aimee M. Eckstein, E1/2 SW1/4, Section 13, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,193.75.
Dona M. Kaliff and James R. Kaliff, wife and husband, to Damon J. Kaliff, IT 1, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County; and N1/2 NE1/4, Section 10, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,471.50.
James R. Kaliff and Dona M. Kaliff, husband and wife, to Vance P. Kaliff, SW1/4, Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 6; and NE1/4, Section 32, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,987.00.
Rosa Ivette Benitez nka Rosa Ivette Gonzalez, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, to 401W, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 8, Block 64, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $119.25.
Rogelio G. Zarraga and Marie K. Zarraga, husband and wife, to Jeffrey D. Salsbury and Pamela A. Salsbury, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 3, East York Addition, and N1/2 of vacated alley, City of York, D.S. $297.00.
Myron Friesen and Arlyce Friesen, a married couple, to Riley R. Templin, a single person, a part of Lot 11, Regier’s Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $60.75.
Diana K. Schunn and Robert Schunn, wife and husband, to Riley R. Templin, a single person, a part of Lot 11, Regier’s Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $60.75.
Scott W. Erb and Cindy Erb, husband and wife, to Riley R. Templin, a single person, a part of Lot 11, Regier’s Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $60.75.
Kent J. Erb and Lynette Erb, husband and wife, to Riley R. Templin, a single person, a part of Lot 11, Regier’s Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $60.75.
Bruce E. Stephens, a single person, to Orville Hoffschneider & Sons, a Nebraska general partnership, NE1/4, Section 20, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., except IT 1, York County, D.S. $4,500.00.
Jonathan Hawkins and Carlee Hawkins, husband and wife, to David W. Meyer II and Emily M. McClure, S20’ of Lot 29 and the N50’ of Lot 30, Arbor Court Addition, City of York, D.S. $517.50.
Delner M. Liermann, a single person, to York Roofing Co., L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S150’ of the N513’ of that part of the N1/2 NW1/4 lying West of the former U.S. Highway 81, Section 30, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $731.25.
Lyle G. Hight and Madeline J. Hight, husband and wife, to June Wullenwaber, S40’ of the E80’ of Lot 5, Block 72, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $247.50.
Anthony M. Schulz, a single person, and Codie D. Stone, a single person, to James Schoch, a single person, W1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 21, Township 12 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $252.00.
Roxanne R. Ott, a single person, to Loran J. Yunevich and Alice V. Yunevich, husband and wife, Lot 5, Korbelik’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $436.50.
VBC Investments LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Kathleen S. Harwick and Generations Development, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, a part of Lot 18, Block 1, East York Addition, City of York, D.S. $123.75.
Thomas E. Towle, a single person, to Otto 18-10-3, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, W1/2 SW1/4, except IT 1, Section 18, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,237.50.
Evelyn Kay Pauls and Henry Ronald Pauls, wife and husband and Carol Epp and Michael L. Epp, wife and husband, to Henderson Health Care Services, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, W100’ of the E195’ of the N105’ of Lot 22, Regier’s Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $326.25.
Jay Nelson, to Joseph Scirica, W60’ of Lot 8, Block 2, East York Addition, City of York, D.S. $29.25.
Russell J. Dickey and Lisa J. Kinney, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Marjorie L. Dickey, deceased, to Abbey M. Draper, N1/2 of Lots 11 and 12, Block 4, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $180.00.
Dennis L. Dooley and Granada M. Dooley, husband and wife, to Charles William Campbell and Jeanne Ann Campbell, husband and wife, a tract of land being part of the E1/2 of the N150’ of IT 12, SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 5, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $24.75.
Curtis L. Guenther and Kathryn Ann Guenther, husband and wife, to Angela Douchey and Devin Craig Wichman, Lot B, Replat of Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 10, Original Town, City of Henderson, D.S. $425.25.
Kathleen S. Harwick, a single person, to Home Team Investments 558 LLC, a Colorado Limited Liability Company, Lot 15, Block 1, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $200.25.
T & M Rentals LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to The McWain Family Revocable Living Trust and Alan Morava, a single person, Lot 18, Block 5, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $137.25.
Kaylind June Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Dee Olson, deceased, to KMS Shuttle Services, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, an undivided ½ interest in and to Lot 5, Block 31, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $63.00.
Jon-Michael Olson a/k/a J. O. Olson, a married person and a non-resident of the State of Nebraska, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, an undivided ½ interest to Lot 5, Block 31, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $31.50.
Jenny Lynn Bohrer, a/k/a Jenny Olson, a/k/a J. O. Olson and Richard Bohrer, wife and husband, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, an undivided ½ interest to Lot 5, Block 31, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $31.50.
Bradley R. Talley and Tracy A. Talley, husband and wife, to Elena Bar and Daniel W. Aude, each a single person, Lots 12 and 13 and the W1/2 of the vacated alley, Block 4, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $535.50.
Generations Development, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to BEMAA Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, E60’ of the N150’ of IT 31, NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 1, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $126.00.
Marcella J. Sklenar, a single person, by Steven Michael Sklenar, her attorney-in-fact, to Saul A. Rodriguez-Corea and Maria E. Rodriguez, husband and wife, N1/2 of Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $177.75.
Troutman Properties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Matthew W. Koch and Danielle D. Koch, husband and wife, Lots 3 and 4, Block 48, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $164.25.
Dennis G. Johnson and Roxane I. Johnson, husband and wife, to Paul B. von Weckmann and Nickole M. von Weckmann, husband and wife, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 9, Hillside Addition, City of York, including vacated alley and including N20’ of vacated street, D.S. $603.00.
Ardith M. Scott, Trustee, to Ross A. Ronne, Lot S-2, Olympic Gardens, City of York, D.S. $843.75.
Bob Coffin, Trustee of the SLVC Real Estate Trust, to Linda F. Wiley, Lot 14, except S9’, Block A, Country Club Estates Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $504.00.