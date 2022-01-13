Real estate transfers, November, 2021

Cornerstone Bank, a Nebraska Corporation, Successor Trustee by merger to the First Trust Company of York, Nebraska, Trustee of the Anna Z. Wilcox Testamentary Trust, an undivided ½ interest in and to Wayne W. Naber and Joan M. Naber, and an undivided ½ interest in and to Ryan C. Eckstein and Aimee M. Eckstein, E1/2 SW1/4, Section 13, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,193.75.

Dona M. Kaliff and James R. Kaliff, wife and husband, to Damon J. Kaliff, IT 1, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County; and N1/2 NE1/4, Section 10, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,471.50.

James R. Kaliff and Dona M. Kaliff, husband and wife, to Vance P. Kaliff, SW1/4, Section 9, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 6; and NE1/4, Section 32, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,987.00.

Rosa Ivette Benitez nka Rosa Ivette Gonzalez, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, to 401W, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 8, Block 64, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $119.25.