Real estate transfers from October, 2022

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

Jo Nell Snodgrass, a single person, by and through her attorney in fact, David Snodgrass, to Robert A. Moore, W15’ of Lot 10; and all of Lots 11 & 12, Block 49, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $180.00.

Ruth E. McIlravy, a single person, to Patricia A. Bailey and Kyle E. Bailey, wife and husband, W1/2 of Lot 7 and E1/2 of Lot 8, College Campus, City of York, D.S. $157.50.

David D. Le Duc and Jetta A. Le Duc, husband and wife, by Andrew Le Duc, their attorney-in-fact, to 5 Arbor Heights, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 5, Arbor Heights Addition, City of York, D.S. $528.75.

Gary M. Osentowski and Lois A. Osentowski, husband and wife, to 323 W 6th Street, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 10, Block 62, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $254.25.

Russell L. Regier and Nancy A. Regier, Co-Trustees, to Marvin J. Buller and Patsy J. Buller, husband and wife, A tract of land, being part of Lot 3, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $4.50.

H & R Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Anarba LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 3, Block 1, H & R Addition, City of York, D.S. $175.50.

Wilma Jean Richters, Co-Trustee, to Bonnie I. Wilshusen, Trustee, Lot 6, Murphey’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $483.75.

Rodney L. Anderson, a single person, to Christopher J. Wize, Lots 1 and 2, Block 14, Village of Benedict, D.S. $265.50.

Janet R. May, F/K/A, Janet R. Miller and David May, a married couple, to Curt Friesen, a married person, Lot 5, except the E10’ thereof, Block 6, City of Henderson, D.S. $135.00.

Patricia A. Chase, to Adam F. Chase, Ronald C. Chase, Jr, Lot 10, Block 3, Original Town, Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $15.75.

Patricia A. Chase, to Adam F. Chase, Ronald C. Chase, Jr, Lots 11-12, Block 3, Original Town, Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $6.75.

Samantha S. Neville and Meeko S. SpainHower, wife and husband, to Evan T. Neville and Bailey M. Neville, husband and wife, an undivided ½ intertest in and to IT 4, W1/2 NW1/4, Section 2, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $168.75

Henderson Cooperative Telephone Company, a Nebraska Corporation, to Tri State Meats LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Roadside Subdivision, part of the NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $236.25.

John P. Sahling, Trustee, to Tammi L. Sahling, Lot 3, Block 29, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $276.75.

Cody Gerken and Mindy Gerken, husband and wife, to Jeffrey L. Culotta and Cecilia Culotta, husband and wife, S55’ of Lot 2 and the N10’ of Lot 3, Block 46, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $18.00.

TWB Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Charles K. Hoffman, E1/2 of Lot 6 and E1/2 of Lot 7, Block 62, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $270.00.

Sharon Van Dyke, a single person, and Alexis Pratt and Josh Pratt, wife and husband, to LRA-JSA Investments LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, W210’ of Lot 4, Regier Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $90.00.

Prairie Home Builders, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Brandon Skelton, Lots 1 and 2, Coffey’s 3rd Subdivision, City of York; and the N40’ of the W1/2 of Lot 3, Greenwood Forest 3rd Addition, City of York, D.S. $45.00.

Paula K. Miller, a single person, to Janelle C. Motsinger and Jennifer Breiner, Lots 19 and 20, Highland Addition, City of York, D.S. 371.25.

Charity A. Regennitter, a single person, to Blake Grimes and Sharina Grimes, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 2, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $130.50.

Mark W. Grant and Michele C. Grant, husband and wife, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S1/2 of Lots 13 and 14, Block 5, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $191.25.

Barbara F. Wilson, an unmarried woman, to Paula K. Miller, a single person, IT 6, NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 18, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $425.25.

Linda Prince and Dale Prince, wife and husband, to Jeremy F. Coffey and Kaylee A. Coffey, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 3, Lindquist Addition, McCool Junction, D.S. $497.25.

Joel F. Weisheit and Jill D. Weisheit, husband and wife, to Jonathan C. Smith and Shelisa L. Smith, husband and wife, Lot B, Replat of Lot 3, Replat of Bergen Subdivision (2006), City of Henderson, D.S. $40.50.

Breanna R. Ehmen, a single person, to Clark Kindelspire and Anjanette Kindelspire, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $695.25.

Ingrid Gabel, a single person, to Shawn L. Kohl and Kristi S. Kohl, husband and wife, Lot 8, Block 1, Peters Sunrise Estates, City of York, D.S. $832.50.

Max L. Peterson, Successor Trustee, of the Joan E. Peterson Trust, to Garrett E. Best and Robin M. Best, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 2, Delaware Heights Addition, City of York, D.S. $596.25.

Curtis D. Nienhueser and Kitti R. Nienhueser, husband and wife, to Jesse Skelton and Raegan Skelton, husband and wife, IT 2, SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 28, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,125.00.

Broadwell, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company dba Cox Capital Properties, Lot 1, McGowan Subdivision, part of the NE1/4, Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except that part conveyed to the City of York, D.S. $103.50.

Everence Foundation Unique Assets, LLC, an Indiana Limited Liability Company, to Jonathan T. Rempel and Abbie L. Rempel, husband and wife, N1/2 SE1/4, Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,362.50.

Craig A. Peterson and Amanda E. Peterson, husband and wife, to Generations Development LLC and Kathleen S. Harwick, Lot 1, Block 3, Gandy’s Addition to East York, City of York, D.S. $146.25.

Scott E. Bowman and Vicki A. Bowman, husband and wife, to Erich D. Heiden and Mary Kay Heiden, husband and wife, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 27, Town of Benedict, D.S. $191.25.

John Stoeckinger and Shelli Stoeckinger, husband and wife, to William Hobbs and Shawn Hobbs, husband and wife, Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, Seminary Addition, City of York, D.S. $477.00.

Jane E. Rider, Trustee, to Roxanna Cedeno, Lot 9, Block 22, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $27.00.

Janet K. Matzner, Successor Trustee, of the Donald L. Matzner and Peggy J. Matzner Family Trust, k/k/a the Donald and Peggy Matzner Trust, to Clark W. Anderson, a/k/a Clark Anderson, Parcel 1: W1/2 NE1/4, Section 15, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 2; Parcel 2: E1/2 NE1/4, Section 15, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except highway, D.S. $4,657.50.