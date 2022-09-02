Real estate transfers from July

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

James A. Kliewer and Susan M. Kliewer, husband and wife, to Ray Dean Ratzlaff, W1/2 of Sublot 2 of Lot 16, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $11.25.

Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Chirag Chaudhari, Lot 1, Block 1, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $886.50.

Michael S. Mountjoy and Vivian Mountjoy, husband and wife, to Dustin Hobbs, a married person, Lot 1, Block 44, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $405.00.

Casey S. Kinnison and Courtney A. Kinnison, husband and wife, to Mitchell A. Larkin and Hayley K. Larkin, husband and wife, Amended IT 1, NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 28, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $798.75.

Bukaske Properties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Cory L. Harris and Tanna L. Harris, husband and wife, Lots 1 and 2, Replat of Lots 2 & 3, Rodewald Acres Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $398.25.

Nancy E. Sowl and Victor L. Sowl, wife and husband, to Leroy W. Goertzen and Karen D. Goertzen, husband and wife, Lot 2, Kroeker Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $1,012.50.

John J. Bengtson and Emily J. Bengtson, husband and wife, to James Quach, a single person, Lot 3, except the N10’ thereof and all of Lots 4 & 5, Block 2, Worley’s Addition, including vacated street, City of York, D.S. $708.75.

Benjamin C. Babcock and Tracy L. Babcock, husband and wife, to Cody Eastman, N1/2 of Lot 9, and the S15’ of Lot 10, Block 13, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $357.75.

Jonathan V. Naber and Tori L. Naber, a married couple, to Justin Beck and Kelli Beck, a married couple, Lot 5, Luebbe’s Addition, Village of Waco, D.S. $675.00.

Travis Scott Patchin, Personal Representative of the Estate of Yvonne Marie Patchin, deceased, to Corey Arnold and Schwanebeck Town Rentals, LLC, W5’ of Lot 7; all of Lots 8 and 9; and the E1/2 of Lot 10, Block 5, Original Town of Poston, now Gresham, D.S. $38.25.

Gail L. Chapman, a single person, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Block 88, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $310.50.

LeRoy A. Taylor and Chrystal L. Taylor, husband and wife, to Casey S. Kinnison and Courtney A. Kinnison, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 1, Karashow Ridge Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $945.00.

Jayne A. Petersen, Trustee of the Jayne A. Petersen Trust, an undivided ½ and Jayne A. Petersen and Danny R. Petersen, Co-Trustees of the Don L. Petersen Trust, to Robert D. Milton, The NW1/4, Section 20, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except IT 1; and except IT 3, D.S. $4,095.00.

Jayne A. Petersen, Trustee of the Jayne A. Petersen Trust, an undivided ½ interest and Jayne A. Petersen and Danny R. Petersen, Co-Trustees of the Don L. Petersen Trust, an undivided ½ interest, to Robert D. Milton, S1604.33’ of the E1/2 NE1/4, Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,363.50.

Jeffrey R. Gloystein and Lacey J. Gloystein, husband and wife, to Terry H. Thies and Diana L. Thies, husband and wife, Lot 11, Friesen’s Subdivision of Lots 4-10 inclusive, Block 3, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $382.50.

Norvin Butler, a single person, to Perry L. Siebert, Jr. and Stacy Siebert, husband and wife, Lots 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, Block 8, Original Town of Bradshaw, D.S. $78.75.

David E. Petro to Leonard R. Cochrane and Patricia A. Summers, Lots 1 and 2, Block 12, Town of Benedict, D.S. $6.75.

TREDJE LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to August Richters and Linda Richters, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 4, Hearthstone Addition, City of York, D.S. $56.25.

Sarah Miloni, Personal Representative of the Estate of Eunice L. Williams, deceased, to Robert E. Stretch and Julia E. Stretch, husband and wife, Lot 5, Regier Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $310.50.

Wade C. Obermier and Crissa D. Obermier, husband and wife, to Samantha C. Easterberg and Colby L. Easterberg, wife and husband, Lot 10, Block C, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $762.75.

Robert Pracheil and Carolyn Pracheil, husband and wife, to Juan D. Rodriguez and Mayra G. Rodriguez, husband and wife, Lot 3 and S18’ of Lot 2, Block 44, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, and that part of S18’ of Lot 9, Block 44, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $186.75.

April Keith, a single person, to Janet Angelina Enriquez, Lot 7, Block 1, Gandy’s Addition to East York, City of York, D.S. $112.50.

BBP Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to NHS 4848 Holdings LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, South York Addition 1st Replat, City of York, D.S. $1,912.50.

Jarrod M. Makovicka and Kayla A. Makovicka, husband and wife, to Kaleigh A. Kremke and Tanner J. Kremke, wife and husband, Lot 10 and the S13’ of Lot 11, Block 13, Montgomery’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $490.50.

John W. Petersen and Pamela J. Petersen, husband and wife, to Bailey Charling and Christopher Stutzman, Lot 8, Block 1, Lindquist Addition, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $483.75.

Terry D. Chrisman and Roma K. Chrisman, a married couple, to Dustin H. Chrisman, a married person, E1/2 SE1/4, Section 3, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,233.00.

Dustin H. Chrisman and Paige A. Chrisman, a married couple, to Terry D. Chrisman, a married person, W1/2 SW1/4, Section 9, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., except a tract of land, York County D.S. $1,739.25.

Jeffrey Anderson and Alice Anderson, a married couple, to Alan Nunnenkamp, a married person, Lot 7, Block 3, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $90.00.

Mitchell Roush and Marissa M. Roush, husband and wife, to Ronnie D. Weldon and Christine M. Weldon, husband and wife, N65’ of S130’ of Lot 2, Block 2, Belmont 4th Addition, City of York, D.S. $443.25.

Preston Burk and Anna Burk, a married couple, to Emily Klein and Steven Klein, a married couple, Lot 3, Block 22, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $573.75.

Jeffrey R. Dunsmoor, a single person, to Aric C. Wagner, N116’ of 2 ½ inches of Lot 10, College Campus, City of York, D.S. $378.00.

Jordan David Talley, a single person, to Tyler J. Cast, Lot 11, Block 14, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $299.25.

Lisa Lynch, a single person, to Jordan David Talley, a tract of land located in part of Lots 5 and 7, Block A, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $461.25.