From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
- Seven X, LLC, to Paulina V. Lopez, Lot 8, Block 54, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $177.75.
- Mark D. Jeffrey and Eric J. Jeffrey, Co-Trustees of the Jeffrey Family Living Trust-Decedent’s Trust, to Mu Wah, undivided ½ interest in and to Lots 5 and 6, Block 17, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $220.50.
- Mark D. Jeffrey, Personal Representative of the Estate of Janice J. Jeffrey, deceased, to Mu Wah, undivided ½ interest in and to Lots 5 and 6, Block 17, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $220.50.
- Marie A. Janzen, a single person, to Melvin D. Franz and Becky L. Franz, husband and wife, Lot 24, Green Meadow Second Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $369.00.
- Keber Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to All R’s, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S105’ of Lot 4, Farley’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $200.25.
- Jay A. Nelson, a single person, to Wilfredo Penate, a single person and Guilio Penate and Asiria Penate, a married couple, Lot 2, Block 16, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $36.00.
- Tim A. Redman and LeeAnn S. Willhoft, Successor Co-Trustees of the Donna J. Redman Trust, to Tim A. Redman and Chantelle R. Redman, husband and wife, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 6, Town of Benedict, D.S. $292.50.
- Denise A. Throne, an unmarried person, to Anthony B. Hoyt, a married person, Lots 1 and 2, Block 40, Original Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $299.25.
- Brett Ehmen, a single person, to Diane Houdek, Lot 19, and the S5’ of Lot 17, Country Club Heights Addition, City of York, D.S. $544.50.
- Tyler Jay De Wit, a/k/a Tyler Jay DeWit, and Samantha DeWit, f/k/a Samantha Slobodnik, a married couple, to BGRS Relocation Inc., a Colorado Corporation, IT 96, SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $378.00.
- BGRS Relocation Inc., a Colorado Corporation, to Duchess Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 96, SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $378.00.
- Pehrson Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Erin E. Gartner and Adam J. Gartner, wife and husband, Lots 4 and 5, Block 27, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $337.50.
- 1640 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 2, Block 3, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $114.75.
- Rickie J. Johnson and Rachel Janssen, husband and wife, to Carlos A. Campos and Nadia Rodriguez Salinas, husband and wife, Lot 4 except the W35’ thereof, and all of Lot 3, Block 40, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $42.75.
- Angela O’Brien, Personal Representative of the Estate of Danny R. Hall, deceased, to Dalen D. Hall and Lacey L. Hall, husband and wife, IT 2, (as Amended), SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 20, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $382.50.
- Kevin Siebert, Successor Trustee of the Carl E. Siebert Revocable Trust, to Troy D. Hiebner and Corianne Hiebner, husband and wife, NE1/4, Section 28, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except highway; and except a tract, D.S. $4,230.00.
- Wilbur G. Epp and Kathryn A. Epp, husband and wife, to Janzen Land, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, S1/2 N1/2 NW1/4, Section 34, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,125.00.
- Stephen J. Ermer, Attorney-in-Fact for both David J. Ermer and Katherine A. Morrow, Sole Partners of Palmer Development, a Nebraska Partnership, to Cornerstone Bank, Lot 1, Palmer Addition, City of York, D.S. $450.00.
- Michael Steven Overing, Successor Trustee of the John and Lorena Overing Trust, to Otto 31-11-3 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, SW1/4; and the NW1/4 lying South of the Railroad Right-of-Way, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $5,766.75.
- Douglas L. Kreifels, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, to Anthony H. Kreifels, part of the NE1/4 lying South of the Railroad Right-of-Way; and the SE1/4, except IT 4, Section 36, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,600.00.
- Stanley D. Friesen and Cynthia A. Friesen, husband and wife, to Dalen D. Hall and Lacey L. Hall, husband and wife, SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 32, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,163.25.
- Brenda K. Rempel and Scott J. Rempel, Trustees, to Dalen D. Hall and Lacey L. Hall, husband and wife, NE1/4 NE1/4 and the W1/2 NE1/4, Section 32, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,543.75.
- Karey A. Gill, Personal Representative of The Estate of Judy A. Galloway, deceased, to Genevieve Tonniges, a single person, W1/2 of Lot 7, and all of Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, Block 25, Town of Benedict, D.S. $148.50.
- Lichti Bros. Oil Co., Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to Danco II – CB LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, tract of land, NE1/4, Section 25, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M.; and Lot 5, Replat 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, R.L. Kaliff Ranch Company Subdivision, City of York, except a tract, D.S. $7,537.50.
- Tammi L. Sahling, a single person, to Kaden A. Kaping and Christina Merrill, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 29, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $427.50.
- William C. Obermier and Shirley L. Obermier, husband and wife, to Jeffrey W. Obermier and Danik G. Obermier, an undivided ½ interest in and to the NW1/4, Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except highway, D.S. $1,350.00.
- Perry E. Valcoure, a single person and Sharon K. Troxel, a single person, to Maleta Novak-Bankenstein, N10’ of Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Original Town, City of York; and Lot 2, Block 53, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $292.50.
- Logan M. Milton and Kristen A. Milton, husband and wife, to Luebbe Lands III, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, 50% interest in the S1/2 NE1/4 and the N1/2 SE1/4, Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,225.25.
- Mark Henning and Kimberly Henning, husband and wife, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff and Mark J. Kaliff, SE1/4, except N1188.68’ of the E1172.66’ of the NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 8, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,595.50.
- Mark Henning and Kimberly Henning, husband and wife, to James H. McGowan, W1/2 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,265.75.
- Mark Henning and Kimberly Henning, husband and wife, to Lone Creek Land Company, LLC, S1/2 SW1/4 & S1/2 SE1/4, Section 23, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except a tract 1270’ x 514’, D.S. $4,000.50.
- T & M Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Steven W. Clonce and Tamara L. Clonce, husband and wife, Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $94.50.
- CG Holthus LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Tucker Development, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 3, Holthus Subdivision 7th Addition, City of York, D.S. $454.50.
- Daniel W. Aude, a single person, to Kristopher Jilg and Brandi K. Jilg, as husband and wife, Lot 4 and the E1/2 of Lot 5, Block 75, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $490.50.
- Eric J. Larson, Successor Co-Trustee, and Jeremy Taylor, Vice President for Commerce Bank, Successor Co-Trustee, of the Don B. Stahr GST Exempt Trust for the benefit of Debra D. Seward, to B&V Exchange, LLC, part of the E1/2 NE1/4 lying North of the Railroad Right-of-Way, Section 28, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except highway, D.S. $2,283.75.
- Warren P. Schlueter and Brenda Hinze, Successor Co-Trustees of the Schlueter 80 Acres Trust, to John F. Blomenberg and Susan Ann Blomenberg, Co-Trustees, E1/2 NE1/4, Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,400.75.
- Gregory G. Bergen, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lula G. Bergen, deceased, to John H. Huebert and Adeline R. Huebert, husband and wife, Unit 1460, Jaddell Condominium Regime, City of Henderson, D.S. $270.00.
- Phillips Land, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Deitrich D. Driewer and Benjamin B. Driewer, IT 2, S1/2 SW1/4, Section 18, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $720.00.
- Erin Nicole Booker, formerly known as Erin Nicole Diaz and Aaron Booker, wife and husband, to Margaret Donovan, a single person, Lots 3 and 4, Block 14, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $353.25.
- Kevin E. Burns, Personal Representative of the Estate of John E. Burns, deceased, to DMD Land, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, SE1/4, except the Railroad Right-of-Way, and except highway, Section 13, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $5,555.25.
- Jerry L. Peters, Successor Trustee of the L & L Peters Trust I, to David G. May, a married person, an undivided ½ interest and Daniel R. May, a single person, an undivided ½ interest, Lot 2, Block 2, North Henderson Industrial Park, Henderson, D.S. $128.25.