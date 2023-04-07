From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

Colby Ranch Corporation, a Nebraska Corporation, to Rex P. Kaliff, W1/2 SW1/4, Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., except highway, York County, D.S. $1,674.00.

Eric J. Larson, Successor Co-Trustee, and Jeremy Taylor, VP for Commerce Bank, Successor Co-Trustee, of the Don B. Stahr GST Exempt Trust for the benefit of Debra D. Seward, to Brent Uffelman, a single person, ½ interest in the N1/2 NW1/4, Section 34, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,224.00.

Tracee M. Michel and Robin R. Kalba, Co-Personal Representatives in the Matter of the Estate of Stephen J. Kalba, Deceased, to Otte Assets, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, E1/2 Lots 1 and 2, Block 75, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $189.00.

Robert Coffin a/k/a Robert D. Coffin, a single person, to Gemelo Mario Leon Garcia and Gabriela Gutierrez Valadez, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 50, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $213.75.

Samual D. Osterman and Sydney Pfeifer, husband and wife, to Damian Collins and Savannah Collins, husband and wife, Lots 7 and 8, Block 3, Richards Addition, Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $445.50.

Jeffrey L. West, a single person, to Marin and Sons Real Estate, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 6, Block 17, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $162.00.

Kaylind Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Olson, Deceased, to Zenaida S. Olson, Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 2, Brewer’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $56.25.

Darwin E. Petersen and Beverly A. Petersen, as Co-Trustees, to Levi Brownwood and Sara Brownwood, a married couple, Lot 10, Block 12, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $303.75.

Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Keith Rodger Kopcho and Carlie Joy Kopcho, husband and wife, Lot 1, Block 2, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $814.50.

Jayne A. Petersen, Trustee, to Scott D. Jasinski and Tammy M. Sladek, an undivided ½ interest in the W1/2 SW1/4, Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $990.00.

Scott D. Jasinski, a single person, and Tammy M. Sladek and William R. Sladek, wife and husband, to Logan M. Milton and Kristen A. Milton, husband and wife, an undivided ½ interest; and Bailey M. Zimmer and Joshua D. Zimmer, wife and husband, an undivided ½ interest, SE1/4, Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,737.00.

Jayne A. Petersen, Trustee, to Logan M. Milton and Kristen A. Milton, husband and wife, an undivided ½ interest; and Bailey M. Zimmer and Joshua D. Zimmer, wife and husband, an undivided ½ interest, SE1/4, Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,737.00.

St. Joseph Catholic Church of York, a Nebraska Non-profit Corporation, formerly The Saint Joseph Church of York, Nebraska, to Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Co-Trustees, Lots 4 and 5, Block 55, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $247.50.

Pieter Grobler and Kelley Grobler, husband and wife, to BJHAJ, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, W1/2 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,526.75.

Ruth Ann Kirkpatrick and Ben Kirkpatrick, wife and husband, to LRA-JSA Investments LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 10, Block 16, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $146.25.

Regina Summers-Jacobson, an unmarried person and Robert Jacobsen, an unmarried person, to Yorkside Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 35, S1/2 NW1/4, Section 30, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $1,181.25.

Daniel E., Sr. and Dot Cradick, to Ryon Richardson, Lots 5-6, Block 21, Original Town Poston, Village of Gresham, D.S. $11.25.

Jerry J. Hanes and Ayshen Hanes, husband and wife, to Alyssa Fiegener, IT 110, SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $312.75.

Colby Christopher Slinde, a single person, to Chance Ian-Thomas Spicer and Alyssa Marie Spicer, a married couple, E62’ of Lot 9, Block 1, East York, City of York, D.S. $348.75.

Cobra R5, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Otto 12-9-3 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, N1/2 SE1/4, Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except for highway, D.S. $753.75.

Cobra R5, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to McCool 12-9-3 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S1/2 SE1/4, Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except for highway, D.S. $1,980.00.

NK Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Caleb M. Hetrick, Trustee, Lots 12, 13 and 14, except E110’ of Lots 13 & 14, Block 21, New York Addition, City of York, D.S. $618.75.

Matthew A. Brackhan and Laura Brackhan, husband and wife, to Adam Fowler and Elizabeth Fowler, husband and wife, Lots 6 and 7 except S75’, Block 15, and S1/2 of vacated alley, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $528.75.

Jerry L. Stahr, Personal Representative of the Estate of Maxine Stahr, Deceased, to Matthew Brackhan and Laura Brackhan, husband and wife, Lot 7, Block 2, Sack Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $630.00.

Christine Mermilliod, a married person not domiciled in the State of Nebraska, to Kevin L. Naber and Megan M. Naber, husband and wife, NW1/4 including ITs 1 and 3, Section 21, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except for highway, and except ITs 2 and 4, D.S. $2,533.50.