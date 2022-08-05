Real estate transfers - June, 2022

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars

Justin W. Goertzen and Tracy L. Goertzen, husband and wife, to Brandon Ogorzolka and Tiffanee M. Ogorzolka, husband and wife, IT 5, NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $720.00.

Kaylind June Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Dee Olson, a/k/a Jerry Olson, Deceased, to Wayne D. Shipferling, Lot 18, Block 4, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $22.50.

RHBRREI, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Karey A. Gill, Lot 41, Edison Addition, City of York, D.S. $254.25.

Phillip J. Wellman and Eugene R. Wellman, Co-Trustees of the Roy H. and Esther W. Wellman Family Trust, to Derek Jagels and Klaire Jorgensen Jagels, husband and wife, IT 2, SE1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 5, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $783.00.

Joseph S. Nissen and Michaela M. Nissen, husband and wife, to Timothy Preuit and Charlene Preuit, husband and wife, Lot 12, Edison Addition, City of York, D.S. $517.50.

Mitchell A. Larkin and Hayley Larkin, husband and wife, to Eric Loreman, Lot 2, Block A, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $416.25.

James A. Kliewer and Susan M. Kliewer, husband and wife, to Cody Michael Brown and Ashton Leigh Brown Trustees of the Brown Living Trust, E1/2 of Sublot 2 and all of Sublot 3, Lot 16, Block 1, Fairacres Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $36.00.

T & J Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Joshua R. Scheffler, Lots 12 & 13, Block 11, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $258.75.

Bonita Gudgel, a single person, to Paul C. Hubert and Addie A. Hubert, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $641.25.

Robert L. Ocken and Donna Ocken, husband and wife, to Jon E. Clemens and Tonya R. Clemens, husband and wife, Lot 8 and the S25’ of Lot 9, Block 16, Original Town of York, City of York, D.S. $236.25.

Quinn R. Miller and Tess Miller, husband and wife, to Troy Demott, Lot 5, Block 46, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $335.25.

Trevor L. Roth, a single person, to Colby Frei and Natasha Wehrman, husband and wife, Replat of Lot 3, Quail Cove Estates Second Addition, W1/2 NE1/4, Section 4, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,518.75.

Aric James Mickelsen and Chantell Marie Mickelsen, husband and wife, to Mikayla J. Marvin and John P. Olsan, W1/2 of Lot 2, all of Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 7, and the vacated S10’ of Chapin Street adjoining said lots, and the vacated E10’ of Stafford Street adjoining Lot 5, Town of Waco, D.S. $362.25.

Bradley Howard Hansen and Alberta R. Greene, husband and wife, to Ricky L. White and Sylvia E. White, husband and wife, W139’ of Lots 1 and 2, Block 49, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $416.25.

Daniel J. Browitt, Trustee of the Vernon L. Browitt Trust, to Mikel G. Sheppard, Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10, and the W1/2 of Lot 11, Block 7, Mansfield’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $369.00.

David G. Reetz and Deanna M. Reetz, by and through her attorney in fact, David G. Reetz, husband and wife, to Erick A. Mendoza Alvarez and Susana Mendoza, husband and wife, S45’ of Lot 8, Block 88, Original Town of York, City of York, D.S. $56.25.

David G. Reetz and Deanna M. Reetz, by and through her attorney in fact, David G. Reetz, to Erick A. Mendoza Alvarez and Susana Mendoza, husband and wife, N15’ of Lot 8 and the S30’ of Lot 9, Block 88, Original Town of York, City of York, D.S. $56.25.

Paul C. Hubert and Addie A. Hubert, formerly known as Addie A. Hoffman, husband and wife, to Mitchell Meyer and Kala Meyer, husband and wife, Lot 16, Block A, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $472.50.

Brandon W. Schrage and Katelyn B. Schrage, husband and wife, to Cody J. Layman and Kelsey E. Layman, husband and wife, IT 2, NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 28, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $900.00.

Cody J. Layman and Kelsey E. Layman, husband and wife, to Mark A. Kowalski and Jackie M. Kowalski, husband and wife, IT 3, SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 19, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $675.00.

Kaylind Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Olson, Deceased, to Colby Frei and Natasha Wehrman, husband and wife, IT 92, NE1/4, Section 1, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $15.75.

Kevin Siebert, Successor Trustee of the Carl E. Siebert Revocable Trust, to David R. Hoffman and Lindy J. Hoffman, husband and wife, S75’ of the W60’ of Lot 1; and S75’ of the E90’ of Lot 34; and N1/2 of vacated Judd Avenue adjoining said property, Refshauge Place, City of Henderson, D.S. $364.50.

Elena Bar, a single person, to T.J. Chamberlain and Michelle Chamberlain, husband and wife, Lots 12 and 13 and the W1/2 of the vacated alley adjoining said lots, Block 4, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $614.25.

Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a Crop Production Services, Inc.), a Delaware corporation, to Matt Walford, an individual, and Adam Berlin, an individual, Lot 12, except the N83’ thereof; and that part of Lots 13 and 14 lying West and North of the Westerly and Northerly lines of the U.S. Highway No. 34, except tracts platted as ITs 24 and 26, Malster Park, Division A, City of York, D.S. $607.50.

Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to David A. Fangmeyer and Katherine I. Fangmeyer, Lot 2, Block 1, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $778.50.

Dustin H. Chrisman and Paige A. Chrisman, a married couple, to Chance R. Chrisman, a married person, SE1/4, Section 8, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,471.75.

Samantha J. Ellis, a single person, to Alyssa L. Sanchez, Lot 2, Block 2, Harlan’s Subdivision, a part of Block 2, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $236.25.

Cameron Koll and Kelli Koll, husband and wife, to Aaron Helmlinger and Helen Baido-Longao Helmlinger, husband and wife, S87.9’ of Lot 3, Block 2, Belmont Fourth Addition, York, D.S. $470.25.

Tyler W. Gilkey and Megan M. Gilkey, a married couple, to Belardina Marisol Xirum Recinos, single person, Lot 3 and the W7’ of Lots 1 and 2, Block 9, including the vacated alley lying between said lots; and the vacated 10’ of Chapin Street adjoining said property on the South side thereof, Austin’s Second Addition, Village of Waco, D.S. $461.25.

Thistle Free Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Todd W. Schoch and Gina K. Schoch, husband and wife, W1/2 W1/2 W1/2 NE1/4, Section 4, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $272.25.

BAMS Capital, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Brett A. Gulbrandson and Ashley N. Gulbrandson, husband and wife, Lot 7, Nienhueser 1st Addition, City of York, D.S. $740.25.

Dennis H. Schwieger and Janice R. Schwieger, husband and wife, to Karen Koch, Lot 2, Coffey Subdivision, being a replat of Lot 2 of the Replat of Block 4, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $582.75.

Roxanna Thomas, Personal Representative of the Estate of Donna Prince, to MCSB, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S34’ of N154.81’ of the W128’, Block 12, Montgomery’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $283.50.