From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars

Dale Rasmussen and Tandi Rasmussen, husband and wife, to Kyle E. Bailey and Patricia A. Bailey, husband and wife, Lot 2, Raydell Subdivision, First Addition, City of York, D.S. $562.50.

Sweet Okoboji Retreat, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, formerly known as 1020 N. Lincoln Avenue, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Brian K. Fehlhafer and Cynthia A. Fehlhafer, husband and wife, N45’ of Lot 8, and all of Lots 9 and 10, Block 14, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $1,127.25.

Daniel E. Cradick Sr. & Dot Cradick, to Alexus Pointer, Lot 4, Block 22, Original Town, Village of Gresham, D.S. $4.50.

Brandi K. Jilg and Kristopher Jilg, wife and husband, to Ben Collingham and Tabatha Collingham, husband and wife, Lot 8, Block 71, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $321.75.

Debra L. Swartz, a single person, to Phillip Swartz and JoDeen Swartz, husband and wife, an undivided ½ interest SE1/4, Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,160.00.

Colby Ranch Corporation, a Nebraska Corporation, to Cobra R5, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, SE1/4, Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except for highway, D.S. $2,263.50.

Bradley J. Walker and Tobi L. Walker, husband and wife, to Cole Schaubroeck, a single person, IT Lot 67, Section 31, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York; and E81’ of Lot 5, Block 48, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $405.00.

Rodney E. Johnson and Catherine M. Johnson, husband and wife, to Bailey E. Peters and Nathan S. Seaton, IT 9, NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 25, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $652.50.

Colby Ranch Corporation, a Nebraska Corporation, to Abbie L. Rempel and Jonathan T. Rempel, wife and husband, E1/2 NW1/4, Section 10, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,561.50.

Bulldog Roadhouse, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Andrea Bolinger, Lots 10 and 11, Block 11, Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $195.75.

Alice C. Heule, a single person, to William Florer and Natallie Brouke Florer, husband and wife, S105’ of Lot 8, Farley’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $146.25.

Buffalo Ridge Services, a Nebraska Partnership, to Prairie Oasis RV Park, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 8, being part of IT 6, W1/2 NW1/4, Section 20, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,012.50.

KBKT, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Steven Wright and Andrea Wright, husband and wife, Lot 14, Block 2, Paradise Park Estates Addition, City of York, D.S. $153.00.

Marcus McClelland and Michelle McClelland, husband and wife, to Caden James Morris, Lot 39, Parkview Heights, City of York, D.S. $427.50.

Derrick J. Regier and Mary Anne Regier, husband and wife, to Marcus McClelland and Michelle McClelland, husband and wife, IT 1, SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 34, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $607.50.

Colby Ranch Corporation, a Nebraska Corporation, to Otto 35-10-3 SE LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, SE1/4, Section 35, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,553.75.

Colby Ranch Corporation, a Nebraska Corporation, to Otto 12-9-3 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, NE1/4, Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except highway, D.S. $2,666.25.

Nebraskaland Electric, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, to 820 N Elmer Ave, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 8, Block 3, Gandy’s Addition to East York, City of York, D.S. $101.25.

JoAnn M. Lamp, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Jan Morris, to John T. Mehring, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 4, Town of Benedict, D.S. $202.50.

Kenisha Robinson, a single person, to Richard Dean Hannan, a single person, Lot 6, Block 2, East York Addition, City of York, D.S. $281.25.

Robert E. Roth and LaMoine Roth, husband and wife, to Charleen F. Kimberly, S110’ of Lot 6 and vacated alley, Block 45, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $51.75.

Bonnie I. Wilshusen, Trustee, to Tyson L. Nitzel, a single person, part of Lot 1 lying West of the Railroad Right-of-Way; and all of Lot 8, Block 2, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $303.75.

Blue Valley Community Action Inc., a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation, to Jessica Gibson, a single person, Lot 20, Replat Block B, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $180.00.

Erika Garcia, a single person, to Heberto Martinez and Ruth Esperanza Ramos Figueroa de Martinez, husband and wife, Lot 3, Block 1, Harlan’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $47.25.

Daniel L. Neville to Benjamin C. Neville, Lot 10, Block 4, Original Village of Gresham, excluding 62’ x 12.5’ on the NE side of the lot, D.S. $2.25.

Janet L. Moore, a single person, to Y-Town Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, Block 3, George’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $126.00.

Robert L. Sullivan, Jr., a single person, and Janet K. Hines and Faron L. Hines, wife and husband, to Brandon Skelton, N1/2 of Lot 2 and all of Lot 3, Highland Addition, City of York, D.S. $180.00.

Melanie Lara, a married person who is not a resident of the State of Nebraska, to Patrick J. Struckman and Jean M. Struckman, husband and wife, Lot 2, Stone Creek 2nd Subdivision, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $641.25.

William P. Meehan, a single person, to Kilgore Memorial Library Foundation, Inc., a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation, Lot 6, Block 57, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $213.75.