Real Estate Transfers -- February, 2022

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

John A. Dye and Christine Dye, husband and wife, to DonRox Investments, LLC, W1/2 NW1/4 of Lot 1, Block 3, Lecount’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $292.50.

Kathleen S. Harwick, a single person, to Craig A. Peterson and Amanda E. Peterson, husband and wife, W72’ of Lots 9 and 10, Block 14, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $436.50.

1640 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Block 3, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $112.50.

1640 LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Remington Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Block 5, Shadow Brook Addition, City of York, D.S. $119.25.

Eric Egr and Breanne Egr, husband and wife, to Michael L. Kemper, W90’ of Lot 15, Block 1, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $540.00.

James A. Lindner and Julie M. Lindner, husband and wife, to David R. Matlock and Robert E. Matlock, Parcel A: Irregular Tract 48; and the S30’ of Irregular Tract 49; and the W1/2 of vacated alley, all in the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 36, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Village of Thayer; Parcel B: Lot 24, Block 4, Village of Thayer, D.S. $11.25.

Paula M. Volker, a single person, to Dayton G. Volker, Lot 9, Brewer’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $130.50.

Terry Miller, a single person, to Breanne Egr and Eric Egr, wife and husband, Lot 11, Block 3, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $618.75.

Robert White, Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas R. White, to Paul Coffey and Luann Coffey, husband and wife, a tract of land in the N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 19, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., except IT 15, York County, D.S. $146.25.

Daniel J. Keller and Lori J. Keller, husband and wife, to Jarrett J. Schnittker, a single person, S32’ of Lot 4 and the N40’ of Lot 5, Block 11, New York Addition, City of York, D.S. $427.50.

Prairie Fire Development Group, LLC to Maria D. Rodriguez Jaime, Outlot “C”, “D”, “E”, and “F”, Prairie Fire Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $135.00.

Jacki J. Young and Douglas A. Young, wife and husband, to Dustin M. Clark and Alysia M. Clark, husband and wife, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,710.00.

Ross A. Ronne, Trustee of the M.E.B. Trust, to Jeremy Tonniges and Bobbie Alley-Tonniges, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 1, Saint Andrews Court, City of York, D.S. $877.50.

Eugene F. Ray, III and Elizabeth A. Ray, husband and wife, to Donna Wandler and Bruce Wandler, wife and husband, Lot 11 and the E10’ of Lot 10, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $742.50.

York General Health Care Services, a Nebraska Non-Profit Corporation, formerly known as York General Hospital, Inc., to Top Gun, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, SE1/4 of Section 18, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $4,396.50.

KR South Quarter, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company, to Fox Den Properties, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, Parcel 1: E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 15, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County. Parcel 2: W1/2 NE1/4 of Section 15, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,993.75.

Danno T LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Domingo Garriott, a single person, N119’ of Lot 1, Block 48, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $180.00.

Beins Storage, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Belton M. Baird, Lot 1, Block 2, Orvil Weiss Third Subdivision, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $108.00.

Roxanne Hulse and Todd Anderson, a married couple, to Wuilmer Alexis Dormes Rivas, a single person, Lot 2, Block 62, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $247.50.

Brenda S. Clark and Michael M. Clark, wife and husband, to Ronald Clark, N1/2 SW1/4, Section 7, Township 9 North, Range 3, York County, D.S. $2,070.00.

Lisa B. Hoffman and Roger Hoffman, Jr., wife and husband, to Ronald Clark, NE1/4 SE1/4 and the E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 25, Township 9 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., except 1 tract containing 1 ½ acres, more or less, and except IT 2, York County, D.S. $2,241.00.

Bernard Michael Farmer and Leta M. Farmer, husband and wife, to Chris Grant and Aislee Grant, husband and wife, Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, Countryside View Second Subdivision, part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $641.25.

Bernice M. Kubicek, a single person, to Kathleen Sue Consbruck, a single person, W52’ of Lots 5 and 6, High Street Subdivision and the vacated E10’ of High Street lying West of and adjoining said lots, City of York, D.S. $360.00.

Bobbie Alley, now known as Bobbie Alley-Tonniges, and Jeremy Tonniges, wife and husband, to Blake Grimes and Sharina Grimes, husband and wife, Lot 3 and the S1/2 of Lot 2, Beacon Hill Addition, City of York, D.S. $418.50.

Gary E. Blum Family, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Allen F. Clark and Michelle M. Clark, husband and wife, NE1/4 of Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,847.50.

Nienhueser Lands, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Eric Rees, Lots 7 and 8, Replat of Lots 1 thru 5 Nienhueser 1st Addition, City of York, D.S. $90.00.

Brandon Jepsen and Carmen Jepsen, husband and wife, to Dawson J. Tietmeyer, Lot 2, Block 4, Seminary Addition, City of York, D.S. $254.25.

Ricky Hulse, a single person, to Jason E. Stutzman and Dawn Erks, Lot 7, Belmont 3rd Addition, City of York, D.S. $540.00.

The Car Connection Inc, a Nebraska corporation, to Jimmy L Spahr, trustee, Lots 7 and 8, Block 69, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $56.25.

Bukaske Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, to Ryan R. Autobee and Tori A. Autobee, husband and wife, Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Harlan’s Subdivision of a part of Block 2, Academy Addition, City of York, D.S. $337.50.

KBKT, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Bethany Childers, Lot 15, Block 2, Paradise Park Estates Addition, City of York, D.S. $157.50.