 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate exemptions reaffirmed by county board
0 comments
top story

Real estate exemptions reaffirmed by county board

{{featured_button_text}}
County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – The York County Commissioners have reaffirmed all the property tax exemptions that existed last year, per the recommendation of the county assessor’s office.

These are properties that are used for educational, religious, non-profit purposes.

“There are no new ones since last year, these are all repeats from last year,” Charlton said.

She added noted that one change, in the future, will be that “St. Joe’s Church in York no longer has a convent and they are renovating the building where they will have offices and living areas for priests – and eventually the rectory will be for sale – so that will be a change in the future.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Otherwise, this is a reaffirmation of all previously exempt,” Charlton said. “They are all legal.”

“Do we know the value of what is all exempt?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I’m just curious.”

Charlton said “last year was the first time tax exempt entities were asked to bring their insurance values – while that is likely less, it is the first time that there has been some sort of value tied to these properties. We could add up those values and provide that to you.”

It was also acknowledged that it is difficult to determine what a value would have been, had not a facility such as a church or school been exempt.

No one from the public spoke against any of the exemptions and the county board did not contest the validity of any of the exemptions, as they mirrored what they had already approved in the past.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News