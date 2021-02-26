Real estate exemptions reaffirmed by county board

YORK – The York County Commissioners have reaffirmed all the property tax exemptions that existed last year, per the recommendation of the county assessor’s office.

These are properties that are used for educational, religious, non-profit purposes.

“There are no new ones since last year, these are all repeats from last year,” Charlton said.

She added noted that one change, in the future, will be that “St. Joe’s Church in York no longer has a convent and they are renovating the building where they will have offices and living areas for priests – and eventually the rectory will be for sale – so that will be a change in the future.

“Otherwise, this is a reaffirmation of all previously exempt,” Charlton said. “They are all legal.”

“Do we know the value of what is all exempt?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I’m just curious.”

Charlton said “last year was the first time tax exempt entities were asked to bring their insurance values – while that is likely less, it is the first time that there has been some sort of value tied to these properties. We could add up those values and provide that to you.”