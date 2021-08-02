Ready, set, read: The York StoryWalk adds a twist to literacy

YORK -- York Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation set the mood for summer reading outdoors. With a combination of physical activity and literacy, reading is made enjoyable at the York StoryWalk along Beaver Creek Trail.
The idea of StoryWalk was developed in 2014 by York library’s director, Deb Robertson.
Robertson said she heard about other libraries introducing StoryWalk in their communities and thought it would be a good way to develop a lifetime love of reading in families.
Robertson said, “I talked to Cheree Folts who is the director of York Parks and Recreation, and we collaborated. York Parks and Rec took care of making the podiums and we made the posters.”
Ever since then, the York StoryWalk has been an adventurous reading alternative featuring 16 podiums. Each podium consists of one page out of a summer themed book. Robertson said the pages go through a process of printing and lamination before they are glued onto the poster board and placed into the display holders.
Families have to walk along all 16 podiums in order to complete the book that is featured. Each page includes a banner that reads an activity the families can do in between each podium like jumping jacks or side shuffling. At the last station, the banner has a list of books kids can check out in the library similar to the book they read along the trail. There are also clues on each page that reveal a surprise at the end of the book.
This year York Parks and Rec installed new aluminum picture book frames with polycarbonate sheets that are made to last all year round. The frames make it easy to change out the pages. Once a month, York Parks and Rec changes out the book that is being displayed. July’s feature book was “Three Hens and a Peacock” written by Lester Laminack and the next feature book is “Strictly No Elephants” by Lisa Mantchev.
Robertson said, “Our goals for StoryWalk are to promote being active, promote a life-long love of reading, and provide a fun way for family and friends to be together.”