Ready, set, read: The York StoryWalk adds a twist to literacy

YORK -- York Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation set the mood for summer reading outdoors. With a combination of physical activity and literacy, reading is made enjoyable at the York StoryWalk along Beaver Creek Trail.

The idea of StoryWalk was developed in 2014 by York library’s director, Deb Robertson.

Robertson said she heard about other libraries introducing StoryWalk in their communities and thought it would be a good way to develop a lifetime love of reading in families.

Robertson said, “I talked to Cheree Folts who is the director of York Parks and Recreation, and we collaborated. York Parks and Rec took care of making the podiums and we made the posters.”

Ever since then, the York StoryWalk has been an adventurous reading alternative featuring 16 podiums. Each podium consists of one page out of a summer themed book. Robertson said the pages go through a process of printing and lamination before they are glued onto the poster board and placed into the display holders.