Readers ask about virus, candidates, garbage

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Why did the pandemic in 1918-19 finally end?
A: According to numerous sources, including The History Channel, “by the summer of 1919, the flu pandemic came to an end, as those that were infected either died or developed immunity.”
Q: Why is it that before this pandemic, in 2020, started, I had never even heard of it and don’t ever remember hearing about it in history classes?
A: The “Spanish Flu” has also been called the “forgotten pandemic” (again, citing The History Channel) “because it’s spread was overshadowed by the deadliness of World War I and was covered up by news blackouts and poor record keeping.”
Q: We hear about how a vaccine for the virus seems to be 90 percent effective. How is that determined?
A: We looked to the New York Times for some information, which said, “In July, Pfizer and BioNTech initiated a late-stage clinical trial on a coronavirus vaccine. Half of the people got the vaccine, while the other half got a placebo of salt water. The companies then waited for people to get sick to determine if the vaccine offered any protection.
“So far, 94 participants out of nearly 44,000 have gotten sick with Covid-19. An independent board of experts looked at how many of those people got the vaccine, and how many got the placebo. That early analysis suggests the vaccine is over 90 percent effective.
“As is standard for clinical trials, the data was ‘blinded,’ meaning that no one except the independent board — not the volunteers, doctors, or the company’s top executives — knows how many of the 94 people sickened by the virus got the vaccine or the placebo. Given the estimate that the vaccine is over 90 percent effective, however, we can safely assume very few people who were vaccinated got Covid-19.”
Q: Why is my dill coming back, out in my yard, even though it is November?
A: Dill is a hardy plant that can tolerate temperatures down to 25 degrees. If it is warm enough, for a number of days, the dill might come back and start to grow because it thinks it is spring. Granted, you will want to take whatever you can get before it freezes again.
Q: Is there a city ordinance that requires how often someone has to get rid of their garbage on their properties?
A: Section 16-22 of the municipal code says: “Garbage, refuse, rubbish and/or solid waste accumulations shall be removed by householder or tenant at their own expense at least once each week during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October of each year, and once every two weeks during the rest of the year; provided it shall be removed more often and at such other times as the city may direct.
“Any licensed collector shall collect garbage and refuse at least once a week during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October of each year, and at least once every two weeks during the rest of the year, at each place where garbage accumulates, and more often if the city shall deem it necessary.”
Q: Does morning anchor Gayle King have any children?
A: King has a daughter, Kirby, and a son, William Bumpus Jr.
