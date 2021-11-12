Readers ask about vaccines, snow removal

The “Old Soldier’s Monument” is a large, prominent and very old fixture in the cemetery, as there are many Civil War veterans buried in that rural cemetery. The monument was erected in honor of C. W. Hayes and a memorial of all veterans.

In 1952, Lot 15 was given as a burial plot for any members of the armed forces needing a burial space, regarding of nationality, color or religious belief, according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Virtual History. “According to an article published in a magazine in 1960, it was thought that the Lushton Cemetery was the smallest National Cemetery in the United States.”

Q: Because Bailey Boswell was sentenced to life in prison, does that mean she will now be living at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York?

A: Yes. She is there now and has been officially given a Department of Correctional Services inmate number of 392764.

She will remain there the rest of her life as she has been sentenced to life without parole.

She was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder; two years in prison for mutilating a dead body, to be served consecutively; and 50 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, also to be served consecutively.