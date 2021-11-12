Readers ask about vaccines, snow removal

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Now that the CDC has approved the COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11, when will vaccines be available for the children in our health district?
A: They are now. Children’s vaccines were received a week ago Friday and are available at the York Medical Clinic and the Four Corners Health Department (as well as other medical locations throughout the community as supplies last). If someone is interested in having their children vaccinated, they can contact one of those entities to inquire. Four Corners is holding shot clinics on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
Q: Who does the snow removal on the Highway 81 bypass around York?
A: The Nebraska Department of Transportation does the snow removal on the bypass, as Highway 81 is a state highway.
Q: Has the county determined its new districting yet?
A: Not yet. That task will be undertaken in the next few weeks after receiving information from the state.
Q: Does redistricting affect how York City Council members are elected?
A: No. York’s city council members run at-large and do not file within certain boundaries or districts because this is an at-large process.
Q: Will the York News-Times/Blue Valley be having the Adopt A Family program again this year?
A: Yes. The families’ profiles and wish lists will be published soon in the York News-Times.
Q: With this past week being Veterans Day week, can you tell us information about the historic Lushton Cemetery? I know you’ve published it before, but I think it is really interesting.
A: The history of the Lushton Cemetery is that Jacob Pursel, a native of Hunterdon County, New York, came to York County from Marshall County, Illinois, in 1872. Pursel donated the corner acre of his land in the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 9, Range 4 West, as a community burial ground. The first burial took place in 1872 and the cemetery was incorporated in 1926 and given the name Lushton Cemetery Association.
The first burial there was in 1872 – that of a Mr. Clark (grandfather of Myrtle Babcock, Mable Thomas and May Sloniger, according to history accounts).
A story written a few years ago by then-reporter Marcia Schlegelmilch, it was told how a man at the time named Wayne McGregor (a World War II veteran) took special care of the cemetery until his death. He put a bench near the Civil War soldier located at the center of the cemetery (which is called the Veterans Square there). And he added a monument remembering World War II veterans. He also placed memorials for all veterans of all conflicts.
The “Old Soldier’s Monument” is a large, prominent and very old fixture in the cemetery, as there are many Civil War veterans buried in that rural cemetery. The monument was erected in honor of C. W. Hayes and a memorial of all veterans.
In 1952, Lot 15 was given as a burial plot for any members of the armed forces needing a burial space, regarding of nationality, color or religious belief, according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Virtual History. “According to an article published in a magazine in 1960, it was thought that the Lushton Cemetery was the smallest National Cemetery in the United States.”
Q: Because Bailey Boswell was sentenced to life in prison, does that mean she will now be living at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York?
A: Yes. She is there now and has been officially given a Department of Correctional Services inmate number of 392764.
She will remain there the rest of her life as she has been sentenced to life without parole.
She was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder; two years in prison for mutilating a dead body, to be served consecutively; and 50 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, also to be served consecutively.
Q: How many women are serving a life sentence in Nebraska for first degree murder?
A: Bailey Boswell became the 16th woman serving a life sentence in Nebraska for first degree murder, upon her sentencing this past week.
Q: Where are the men on Nebraska’s death row held?
A: The men on death row in Nebraska are awaiting execution at the all-male Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
Q: When was Nebraska’s last execution?
A: The state’s most recent execution was of convicted murdered Carey Dean Moore in 2018, after he dropped all of his appeals and asked to be executed. Before that, Nebraska’s last execution was in 1997.
Q: Someone said they read somewhere that Bailey Boswell has a child. Does she?
A: Apparently she has a 7-year-old daughter, who was referred to when Boswell asked to not be executed for murdering and dismembering Sydney Loofe.