Readers ask about online meetings, compost, power outages

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: When will the City of York start making available the city council meetings by video over the internet, like many other communities have been doing for a long time?
A: York Mayor Barry Redfern said, “We did have meetings on Zoom last year until we were once again able to hold meetings in person. We can further discuss the issue.”
Q: Does the City of York or the county have a compost pile that we can use to get compost for our own gardens? If so, where is it located?
A: Mayor Barry Redfern said he is not aware of any such compost pile offering from the city.
Q: There have been some power outages in York yesterday and today (Tuesday and Wednesday) and we were wondering what the cause was.
A: Mark Becker, media specialist for the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) explained on Wednesday afternoon: “Tuesday afternoon at 2:51 p.m., a payloader made contact with a power line, causing an outage to approximately 90 customers. Power was restored but we started to see some issues on the system afterwards. It appears the payloader incident caused some damage to another piece of equipment on the system and appears to be the cause of some issues customers were seeing Tuesday and Wednesday. Work is being done to replace the damaged equipment.”
Q: Last Friday night (April 2), between 10 and 10:30 p.m., there was a very, very loud boom heard in the area of Harre Lane. Many residents in the area heard it. Did that loud sound have anything to do with the sporadic power outages we’ve been having in York since then?
A: Mike Becker from the Nebraska Public Power District said he was unaware of any such incident and was not aware of anything like that having anything to do with power outages in York.
Q: Has there been any indication as to how much federal money will be received by the City of York from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 (latest round of stimulus)? And is there any idea about what that money might be used for?
A: York Mayor Barry Redfern responded: “During a recent Zoom meeting with the League of Nebraska Municipalities and a representative from the National League of Cities, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 was discussed. The current estimate is that the City of York will receive $1.3 million; however, this is an estimate. We do not have a firm figure just yet. Once the funds are released, it is believed we will receive 50% this year and the other 50% one year later. The city will have until December 31, 2024 to expend the funds. We are not completely clear what the funds can be used for at this time as we know that they will have restrictions.”
Q: Since it’s been nicer out, my neighbor has been burning garbage in his back yard. We live within city limits of York. Isn’t that illegal, to burn your garbage in the back yard, inside the city?
A: Yes, burning garbage in a back yard in city limits in York is against municipal code.
Section 16-7 says it is unlawful “for any person to burn garbage or refuse within the corporate limits of the city.”
Section 16-17 says “garbage, refuse, rubbish and/or solid waste shall be deposited in suitable containers as required and will be disposed of by householders by removing to a city-approved licensed sanitary landfill.”
Q: Why do we have Easter Eggs at Easter?
A: Easter Eggs were used by early Christians to symbolize parts of the Easter story. Easter Eggs represent the empty tomb from which Jesus was resurrected.
The egg is also an ancient symbol of a new life. From the Christian perspective, Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus’ emergency from the tomb and resurrection.
Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to at least the 13th century, according to numerous sources. One explanation for this custom is that eggs were formerly a forbidden food during the Lenten season, so people would paint and decorate them to mark the end of the period of penance and fasting, then eat them on Easter as a celebration.
Q: Where did the Easter lily tradition come from?
A: White Easter Lilies symbolize the “purity of Christ to Christians and are common decorations in churches and homes around the Easter holiday. Their growth from dormant bulbs in the ground to flowers symbolize the rebirth and hope in Christ’s resurrection.” Lilies are native to Japan and were brought to England in 1777 – they made their way to the United States after World War 1. They went on to become the unofficial flower of Easter celebrations across the United States.
Q: What is the earliest date we can plant early vegetables like radishes?
A: The University of Nebraska at Lincoln Horticulture Extension Service recommends March 15 as the planting date for asparagus crowns, collards, onion sets, peas, radishes, spinach and turnips. Radishes will taste sweeter if they are grown in cool weather, according to UNL.