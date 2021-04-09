Readers ask about online meetings, compost, power outages

Q: Last Friday night (April 2), between 10 and 10:30 p.m., there was a very, very loud boom heard in the area of Harre Lane. Many residents in the area heard it. Did that loud sound have anything to do with the sporadic power outages we’ve been having in York since then?

A: Mike Becker from the Nebraska Public Power District said he was unaware of any such incident and was not aware of anything like that having anything to do with power outages in York.

Q: Has there been any indication as to how much federal money will be received by the City of York from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 (latest round of stimulus)? And is there any idea about what that money might be used for?