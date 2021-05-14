Readers ask about drugs, vaccines and sports

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What happens to all the drugs they pick up in drug busts and in traffic stops, on Interstate 80 and the like?

A: The controlled substances that are seized by local law enforcement are taken into custody by the investigating officers. The chain of custody, when it comes to controlled substances, ultimately leads to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab for testing and verification of what the substances are. Then substances then are held as evidence through the entirety of the case, should they be used as physical evidence in a trial. The substances are often held for long period of time, as evidence, should a case go through appeals, etc.

Once a case has been closed in its entirety, the state patrol has custody over the substances, which they either properly dispose of or use in other practices such as training, undercover operations, etc.

Q: Are there opportunities around here for us to get Johnson & Johnson vaccines? I want to just get the one shot and be done with it, but wasn’t sure if there was anywhere to go, to get that kind of vaccination.