Readers ask about drugs, vaccines and sports

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What happens to all the drugs they pick up in drug busts and in traffic stops, on Interstate 80 and the like?
A: The controlled substances that are seized by local law enforcement are taken into custody by the investigating officers. The chain of custody, when it comes to controlled substances, ultimately leads to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab for testing and verification of what the substances are. Then substances then are held as evidence through the entirety of the case, should they be used as physical evidence in a trial. The substances are often held for long period of time, as evidence, should a case go through appeals, etc.
Once a case has been closed in its entirety, the state patrol has custody over the substances, which they either properly dispose of or use in other practices such as training, undercover operations, etc.
Q: Are there opportunities around here for us to get Johnson & Johnson vaccines? I want to just get the one shot and be done with it, but wasn’t sure if there was anywhere to go, to get that kind of vaccination.
A: Laura McDougall, executive director of the Four Corners Health Department, said Tuesday afternoon, “According to the information we have, the nearest place to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be in Lincoln at a CVS pharmacy. However, it is always a good idea to call ahead as not every CVS will have this vaccine available. You can also call the Four Corners Health Department (402-362-2621) to learn of any local Johnson & Johnson vaccine being offered.”
Then on Wednesday afternoon, Four Corners announced they would be holding two upcoming walk-in clinics next week. On Tuesday, May 18, they will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It should be noted they will also be offering the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, May 20. Both clinics will be held at the health department, which is located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary, but if someone wanted to secure a time and view their vaccination paperwork ahead of time, they can go to www.fourcorners.ne.gov or call the office for assistance.
Q: The numbers of new COVID cases in York County have been slightly higher lately, which makes me wonder if there was some event or something specific that drove up those figures. Has that been the case? Or have these been just random cases?
A: “There has been some spread recently in a local community that has included a number of school-aged individuals,” said Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougal. “Those testing positive are isolating.”
Q: Has there ever been anything determined with that situation where a woman in the health district had a “significant health event” after she was vaccinated? Can anyone tell us what the “health event” was and if anyone ever determined that she had a reaction to the vaccination?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said, “There has not been an official determination yet on this matter. Unfortunately, this process can take quite some time. The Four Corners disease investigators and other health care providers have submitted all the pertinent information to the Nebraska DHHS and CDC. Sadly, this woman passed away from her condition. All other factors and potentially pre-existing conditions involved with this case are being examined carefully.”
Q: Does the health department have any idea of why there are people holding back from getting the COVID vaccine? For myself, I ran out to get it as soon as I became eligible. And what percentage of the population in the health district has been vaccinated? And have higher percentages been seen in certain counties in the health district compared to the others?
A: “There are some people who are vaccine-hesitant, and when asked, many of them are still possibly interested in getting the vaccine but are waiting to see if those who have been vaccinated have any problems with the vaccine,” responded Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. “Others in the district are refusing based on philosophical or religious reasons, or just do not believe that COVID is a risk to their health.”
Regarding the percentages of the populations, in the different counties in the health district, who have been vaccinated, McDougall provided the following figures:
• Four Corners Health District: 37.75% with one dose, 34.59% fully vaccinated.
• York County: 36.94% with one dose, 34.57% fully vaccinated.
• Seward County: 38% with one dose, 34.4% fully vaccinated.
• Polk County: 35.64% with one dose, 32.65% fully vaccinated.
• Butler County: 40.02% with one dose, 36.8 % fully vaccinated.
Q: Does anyone know where the actual location of the former, historic Red Lion Mill was, in York County?
A: We do now.
Earlier, the YNT was presented with a very old plat map which we misinterpreted. We looked at it in terms of a road map – not a plat map – and we thought maybe the old Red Lion Mill had been located in the vicinity of the old Rotary Camp property.
But this week, we got the real information as Mike Vorderstrasse of rural McCool Junction contacted us.
He said the Red Lion Mill was located three miles east and one mile north of McCool Junction, just west of Sacks Lake.
Vorderstrasse says he now lives there, on that historical property, which people were inquiring about.
We also want to thank the woman who brought in the old plat map for us to scan – we appreciate the effort so now our question/mystery has been solved.
Q: Why don’t you cover York College sports very often in your newspaper?
A: It’s an issue of staffing as there are only two people assigned to sports and they have to cover 10 area high schools and all the sports they play. It’s quite the endeavor for two people to be so many places at one time. If someone is available, there have been times where York College sports could be covered. And if someone submitted information/stats we certainly have run those.