Readers ask about building permits, anniversary, Husker football

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How many new single family dwelling building permits have there been since August of last year?
A: We went back through the building permits to August of last year and our count of building permits for new single family dwellings came to three. There was one in June, one in April and one in September (2019).
Q: Is there going to be anything special done for the 150th anniversary of York County/York this year?
A: The theme of Yorkfest, this year, is concentrated on commemorating that special anniversary and to celebrate the big birthday. All the events carry the theme of the celebration.
A time capsule, which was buried many years ago, will be opened at the York Community Center at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Also, on Thursday, Sept. 10, the York News-Times will dedicate much of that day’s publication to the 150th anniversary of this county and this community – taking a look back at our history, where we came from and where we have been.
Also, the county is having special benches created, commemorating the anniversary and honoring each community in the county, which will be permanently placed at the York County Fairgrounds when they are completed.
Q: In all of history, before this year, had the Husker football season ever had to be canceled?
A: Actually, the question can be asked of how many Husker football games had ever been cancelled period.
2018 marked the first time a Husker game was cancelled due to weather. There were severe storms moving through Nebraska that afternoon/evening and that game was cancelled – that was the first game in 75 years that had been cancelled.
The Lincoln Journal Star chronicled the few times Husker football games were cancelled or moved to a different day:
The Nov. 13, 1943, game against Pittsburgh, scheduled to be played in Lincoln, was canceled because of World War II travel restrictions.
In 1918, the Huskers canceled games against Iowa State, Missouri, Syracuse and Virginia because of World War I travel restrictions.
According to the Nebraska football media guide, the only other Husker games to be canceled were an Oct. 29, 1898, game against Grinnell and a Nov. 19, 1897, game against the KC Medics. No reason was given for those cancellations.
In 1963, after much debate, Nebraska played at Oklahoma the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The Huskers beat the Sooners 29-20.
The only other Nebraska game to be moved came in 2001. The Huskers were scheduled to play Rice on Sept. 15 that year. Because of the 9/11 attacks, the game was moved to Sept. 20.
Q: Help me. I have so much yellow summer squash (yellow zucchini if you will) that I have no idea what on earth I’m going to do with it all. Do you have any new ideas?
A: There is an old recipe in an old church cookbook called “Grandma’s stuffed yellow squash,” that we think sounds really good. Truth be told, we haven’t tried it out yet, but it sounds good. It calls for making homemade stuffing – you can if want, or you can take a shortcut.
Basically, make chicken stuffing (really, you could use the boxed mix if you want). Make it like it says on the box. Add some sautéed onions and celery (like you would if you were making stuffing) – add that in with some extra butter. Cut the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out some of the interior. Mix that interior with the stuffing and then stuff all the mixture back into the squash halves. Bake at 350 degrees until the stuffing is golden brown. Serve the dish hot with chicken on the side. A good compliment is to add creamy cucumber/tomato/onion salad as well.
Q: Thank you for providing us with that percentage comparison with how many people live in York County and how many have actually had COVID-19. Showing us that it has been, so far, less than 1 percent, made me feel better – not necessarily feel good enough to be reckless and not take precautions, just to not be as afraid. I am proud of everyone here for wearing masks and taking all the precautions to help us stay safe.
My question is what percentage of Nebraskans have had it?
A: Nebraska’s population is 1.93 million. Earlier this week, the number of Nebraskans who have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began was 31,889 (the number changes daily, so we’ll just go with that figure). So roughly 1.65 percent of Nebraskans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Q: Is it required that people wear masks in the York County District Courtroom? There is going to be a hearing that I want to attend, but I wanted to see first if masks are required.
A: Masks are required of all persons who go inside the district courtroom in the York County Courthouse.
It should also be noted that the number of people allowed to be in the courtroom at one time is limited so there aren’t too many people inside and to maintain safety. The determination is based on whose presence is necessary for the proceedings to take place.
Q: Where are all the tornado warning sirens physically located in York?
A: Tony Bestwick, interim York Fire Chief, said the following places are the locations of the city’s tornado warning sirens:
• Near Wendy’s
• In the Elms Trailer Park
• At the York Country Club
• In Miller Park
• In the manufacturing area near Kroy
• In the area of 12th Street and Maine Avenue
• In the area of Naber’s Truck Center
Q: If we attend the Nebraska State Fair this year, will we have to wear a mask? Will they be taking temperature checks? Will there be handwashing stations available?
A: According to information from state fair officials, “At this time, we are highly recommending that all attendees, volunteers and staff wear a facial covering for the consideration of others. However, facial covering will not be required. We will provide facial coverings for staff and volunteers.”
State fair officials have said, “We ask that if people are feeling feverish to stay home. Because it will require additional staff, time and resources, taking the temperature of people before they enter the fairgrounds will not be feasible.”
And they said further that “in addition to the excellent restroom facilities on the Fonner Park campus, the fair will offer over 100 sanitizing handwashing stations.”
Q: Will there be a limitation on how many people will be allowed into the state fairgrounds this year?
A: State fair officials have commented that in 2013, they marked the largest crowd attendance of over 71,000 people in one day. “We know this year will be vastly different because of COVID-19. Opening in Phase Three enforces a maximum occupancy of 10,000 people.”
They had said earlier they had considered zoning the fairgrounds into three areas, each with its own occupancy maximum so they don’t exceed the occupancy.
