Ratzlaffs built cattle operation from the ground up

Editor’s note: Each year, the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen honor two producers, one from each county. The York News-Times creates the feature for the York County producer, the Aurora News-Register creates the feature for the Hamilton County producer. This is the piece written about the York County producer who will be honored on Jan. 31 during this year’s Cattlemen’s Banquet.

HENDERSON -- The roots run deep for Ratzlaff Angus of Henderson, which used to consist of raising some of the best, durable Black Angus in York County. Operated under Ralph Ratzlaff and his brother Philip, the business was dispersed two years ago this week.

Ralph reflects on the operation he built with his brother from the ground up 49 years ago.

Ralph said, "Growing up, I think we've had every animal that exists."

Philip added, "Mom and Dad had milk cows and chickens. Then when we were involved with 4-H, we had sheep and goats and horses too."

Ralph and Philip chuckled as they both admitted they had nothing to do with the milk cows besides doing the "grunt work" to make their father Marvin proud.

Ralph originally set out to become a diesel mechanic after high school. He attended a two-year technical school in Milford and worked at Lou's Custom Machine Shop before working with his brother and father in their commercial operation in 1974.

What started off with 10 heifers and one bull turned into an operation boasting a herd of 150 purebred cattle. Ralph said breeding superior cattle for their commercial customers is what really got them on their feet.

“It was the selling of purebred heifers and bulls that kept us in business for a long time,” said Ralph.

Even though it wasn’t his dream job at the start, Ralph said the cattle business grew into a passion of his. Ralph’s wife, Glenell laughed, “He even called one of his heifers ‘sweetheart.’ His dad had asked me if called me that and I said ‘never, only his cattle.’”

Ralph said, “Spring was the best time of the year, when the calves would be born and they’d start running around. Even getting up in the middle of night and taking care of them when they were sick or needing to be fed was fun, but it also presents its challenges and we’re getting too old to keeping up with it all.”

Philip said, “You have to be on call 24/7. Every day you are doing something or someone calls and tells you your cattle are out of the fence and if you have to go chase them down. It’s fine when you have four-wheelers to run around on, but even with that, it’s hard to keep up with the technology at our age.”

Outside of breeding cattle, Ralph and Philip were involved with the American Angus Association. There were several times when the Ratzlaff Angus operation was a stopping point for the Nebraska Angus tour.

Ralph’s vision for raising elite Angus heifers and high performance bulls eventually led him to starting his own custom baling, swathing and tub grinding for feed.

Ralph said, “To feed the livestock better, we would use a tub grinder, and we would grind hay for farmers in Waco, Hordville, Aurora and Sutton. We did that until our father could no longer help us with the business.”

After their father passed away, they began grinding soybean mulch for customers. Glenell said, “A neighbor asked if we could grind soybeans in our tub grinder to use as mulch for the trees.”

Word got around that the Ratzlaffs’ soybean bean mulch was the “best mulch around.” Ralph said their mulch is popular amongst locals primarily because “it doesn’t blow around and it holds the moisture in.” They still sell soybean mulch in 20- and 30-pound bags at the York Farmer’s Market every summer. Customers can also call or ask for a load anytime.

The Ratzlaff brothers said as much as they loved the livestock business, they are content with this chapter in their lives.

Ralph said, “As you get older, you just get tired. We had livestock for 40 years and that’s a long time to have animals. I loved raising cattle, but they take more work than having a dog or a cat in the house.”

While the operation came to a close two years ago, Ralph and his brother will forever be remembered for providing genuine, high quality service to their customers in their diversified operation.

Philip commented, “If anything, the business at least made us keep our grinder!”