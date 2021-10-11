Rate of new COVID cases now trending down

YORK – The rate of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health Department is now trending downward, which is good news.

Statistics provided by the Four Corners Health Department show 98 new COVID-19 cases in the health district in the past seven days, as of Oct. 8.

While the figure still seems high, it is much lower than it had been in recent months when the figures were over 200 a week.

The transmission level for the district is still in the red zone, where it will remain until the 7-day total is below 45 cases.

According to the Four Corners’ latest data, there were 80 new COVID cases in York County in the past 14-day time period. That compared to 58 in Butler County, 57 in Seward County and 28 in Polk County.

Meanwhile, vaccinations remain about the same as where they were last week. York County is the only county in the health district where the vaccination rate is over 50%. The county’s vaccination rate of the total population which is fully vaccinated is 50.48%. The percentages of fully vaccinated of the total population in the other counties are as follows: Butler County, 47.38%; Polk County, 42.68%; Seward County, 49.49%. The Four Corners rate is 48.6%.