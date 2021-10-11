Rate of new COVID cases now trending down

YORK – The rate of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health Department is now trending downward, which is good news.
Statistics provided by the Four Corners Health Department show 98 new COVID-19 cases in the health district in the past seven days, as of Oct. 8.
While the figure still seems high, it is much lower than it had been in recent months when the figures were over 200 a week.
The transmission level for the district is still in the red zone, where it will remain until the 7-day total is below 45 cases.
According to the Four Corners’ latest data, there were 80 new COVID cases in York County in the past 14-day time period. That compared to 58 in Butler County, 57 in Seward County and 28 in Polk County.
Meanwhile, vaccinations remain about the same as where they were last week. York County is the only county in the health district where the vaccination rate is over 50%. The county’s vaccination rate of the total population which is fully vaccinated is 50.48%. The percentages of fully vaccinated of the total population in the other counties are as follows: Butler County, 47.38%; Polk County, 42.68%; Seward County, 49.49%. The Four Corners rate is 48.6%.
Meanwhile, the case rates in local schools remain very low. As of Monday morning, only one active case among students and staff was being reported at the York Elementary School, which has a student population of 564 kids and 84 staff members. There was only one case among students and staff at the York Middle School, of a student population of 322 and 40 staff members. And there were only two active cases being reported among the 491 students and 59 staff members at York High School.