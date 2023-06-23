Ramona Wize, 91, of York, formerly of Chapman, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Willow Brook Assisted Living.

A service and celebration of Ramona’s life was held on Saturday, June 24 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Minister Jerry Bady officiated. Inurnment to follow at a later date in the Chapman Cemetery. The service can be viewed online through Romana's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com.

Ramona was born May 24, 1932, on the farm in Custer County, the daughter of Ernest and Florence (Love) Haumont. She married Irving E. Wize on December 24, 1985, they moved to Chapman in 1989.

Following graduation, Ramona became a nurse’s aide and went on to receive her LPN license. She worked at Good Samaritan in Kearney for eight years, then at the Grand Island Soldiers and Sailors Home. She was then employed at St. Francis Hospital until she retired.

Before his passing in 2005, Ramona and Irving spent many hours on the road, traveling and camping. She later enjoyed crafting, especially crocheting and knitting. Over the years she had numerous pets and loved each and every one.

Those who cherish her memory include her stepchildren, Jerry (Lori) Wize of York, Craig (Kim) Wize of York, Jonie (Eugene) Wetzel of Ravenna, Jeanie (Scott) Whitt of Marquette, Beckie (David) Radke of St. Libory and Polly (Ken) Eggli of Polk; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Wize of Willow Island; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Janet Haumont, Bob Haumont, Sandy Cooper, Randy Haumont, Ramona Burry, Tim Haumont and Laura Stuchlik and beloved rescue cat, Snoopkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Irving; a sister, Verly (Alfred) Larsen; two brothers, Robert Haumont and Danny (Laura) Haumont; two stepsons, Randy Wize and Gayle Wize; nephew, Mike Larsen and beloved puppy, Mouse; along with many numerous pets over her lifetime.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

