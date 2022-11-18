Raine, age 64 of Fairmont, died Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on October 27, 1958 to Delbert and Anna (Lovercamp) Meyer in Seattle, Wash.

Raine was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She enjoyed diamond art, sewing, and Charming Tales Collectibles. She loved spending time with the family.

She is survived by her sons, Christian Walbrecht and Matt (Nahleen) Walbrecht and her grandchildren, Nikoli and Malcolm, all of York; her parents, Delbert and Anna Meyer of Seward and brothers, Mike Meyer of Seward and Phillip Meyer of Bloomington, Ill.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, November 28, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York, with the Reverend Mary Scott officiating. Inurnment will follow at Council Cemetery southwest of York. Cremation, no viewing. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., on Sunday, November 27, 2022, with the family greeting friends from 2-4 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt A Pet. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.