YORK – The violent thunderstorm that ravaged the York area Thursday evening roared into town with lightning, rain that poured at times and, worst of all, wind so high it brought howling, blinding dust that blacked out roadways and turned day to darkest night in moments.

Air temperature in York reportedly nosedived by some 20 degrees in a matter of seconds.

Friday morning tree damage was not at all surprising given the ferocity of the evening.

Rainfall was heaviest in or near York with the highest neRAiN.com total of .81 recorded a mile north of Hwy 34 along U.S. 81. A mile and a half east of there an official neRAIN gauge held .77.

All rainfall in the reported totals fell between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

In York proper, .68 fell along Nebraska Avenue near Miller Park with .63 measured on Duke Drive east of the high school and .55 on Meadow Lane east of the middle school.

By comparison totals near Utica were .32 and .40 with Concordia University at Seward receiving .33. To the west it was .18 in Hampton which increased to .36 at Aurora.

In a remarkable weather reversal, by 8:45 a.m. Friday as recorded at the York’s Airport – winds were and anemic 3 mph out of the west, skies were clear and the temperature was 55 degrees.