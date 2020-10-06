Questions about train whistles

YORK – City officials have asked a consultant to look into concerns about train whistles in town, even though the quiet zone has been officially established.
There have been reports in the last few weeks that train whistles are continuing to be blown – particularly during the night – when trains pass through.
Many readers of the York News-Times sent in Wonderline questions in the last two weeks, complaining about this problem and wondering if something had changed in the rules.
The rules haven’t changed – the quiet zone exists.
So what is going on?
This past week, during the York City Council’s regular meeting, York City Administrator Joe Frei reported that his office has received questions and concerns about the noise in the quiet zone.
“It’s hard to know where they are coming from,” Frei said, in regards to whether the whistles are actually being blown at crossings outside city limits and then still being heard inside city limits.
“I have asked our consultant to look at it and ask the railroad questions about it,” Frei said.
Also during Frei’s administrator report, he said “the hands” monument in the yard of the New Life Place group home on East Ninth Street “will be moved relatively shortly.”
Christi Lones, a member of the city council, asked for clarification, whether “shortly” means “a week or so? Or more?”
“I was told a week,” responded York City Council member Sheila Hubbard. “He will be taking it back to Lincoln.”
Members of the public had asked that the large monument be removed because it brought attention to the property as being a group home and something different than a regular single family dwelling.
On another topic, Frei reported, “We thought we were close to hiring a public works director, but with mutual consent we found it was not a good match. So we continue to publish the notice and we are hoping to find a good fit.”
Frei said it’s been difficult finding a new person to fill that position. “Norfolk, as an example, has three such positions open right now. It’s signs of the times, I guess.”
