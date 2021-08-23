Pursuit starts in York, ends in Lincoln

YORK – This past weekend, a pursuit of a vehicle began in York and eventually ended in Lincoln, resulting in the arrest of two people.

According to the York Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 21, at approximately 4:40 a.m., officers with the York Police Department were in the area of the 4700 Block of South Lincoln Avenue, when they attempted to make contact with a South Dakota-plated vehicle. The male driver, along with a female passenger, drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, making several traffic violations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The York Police officers began to follow the subjects, in hope they would stop, the YPD said. “The vehicle entered Interstate 80, eastbound, and continued to flee from officers. Spike strips were utilized by multiple law enforcement agencies. The suspects threw multiple items out of the window as they fled. As the vehicle neared Lincoln, York Police officers terminated the pursuit; however, other agencies continued into Lincoln.

“A short period later, the suspects (who have not yet been identified to the York Police Department as of the time of this release) were located and arrested for charges in Lancaster County,” YPD says. “Later, several drug-related items were collected on the roadside where they were thrown.”