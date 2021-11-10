Pumpkins help Peyton Parker Lane Playground

YORK – There was so much color in front of the York Middle School the day an incredible number of pumpkins arrived – so many, they numbered in the hundreds.
There were a lot at first, but everyone involved knew they wouldn’t last long because they were going to be sold as a fundraiser for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project.
Julie Hoffman, one of the PPLP moms and project organizers, explained, “The pumpkins were donated by the Woodburn family and the York Public Schools – along with many other groups working together – put together this amazing fundraiser.”
Special thanks for the amazing effort was extended to Krissy Gray and her YMS SUCCESS classroom, Jen Badura and the YMS HOPE Squad, Chelsey Klein and the YPS Sixpence team, Melissa Manning the YMS Student Senate, Hirschfeld and his students, the York FFA Chapter, Kerry Conner and the Woodburn family.
She said the day the pumpkins were unloaded on the school grounds, “the kids were so excited to sell all those pumpkins. It was really energizing! Jason Hirschfeld was there, helping me put up the banner (advertising the fundraiser) and he said something very cool. We were taking pictures and he said, ‘Isn’t this cool, all these pumpkins together, not one of them is like the other, all are different in one way or another, but together look how beautiful they are!’ Talk about a statement for inclusion!”
The Peyton Parker Lane Playground project will result in a very large, very special all-inclusive playground at Mincks Park, accessible to everyone regardless of age, needs, mobility or abilities.
Freewill donations were accepted during special sale hours after school. The pumpkins and gourds sold out really quickly.
And the grand total was announced at a special school assembly – a whopping $1,249.26 was raised for the PPLP project.
“Thank you so much to so many who put their time and efforts into this to make it such a wonderful success,” Hoffman said. “This community is amazing.”