Pumpkins help Peyton Parker Lane Playground

YORK – There was so much color in front of the York Middle School the day an incredible number of pumpkins arrived – so many, they numbered in the hundreds.

There were a lot at first, but everyone involved knew they wouldn’t last long because they were going to be sold as a fundraiser for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project.

Julie Hoffman, one of the PPLP moms and project organizers, explained, “The pumpkins were donated by the Woodburn family and the York Public Schools – along with many other groups working together – put together this amazing fundraiser.”

Special thanks for the amazing effort was extended to Krissy Gray and her YMS SUCCESS classroom, Jen Badura and the YMS HOPE Squad, Chelsey Klein and the YPS Sixpence team, Melissa Manning the YMS Student Senate, Hirschfeld and his students, the York FFA Chapter, Kerry Conner and the Woodburn family.

