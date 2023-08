YORK — On Thursday, August 10 at approximately 11:54 p.m. an unidentified male was observed stealing a mislaid wallet from the Petro Gas Station’s arcade room in York. The York Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the male in the accompanying photos. If anyone has any information they can contact Officer Meyer #5 with the York Police Department at 402-363-2640 or York County Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999.