Public wetland education area under development

The Upper Big Blue NRD is partnering with other agencies to protect this spot and use it to educate the public on the importance of wetlands in Nebraska.

The Teal View property was purchased through the Ducks Unlimited revolving lands program, which takes ownership of properties temporarily while they are being restored, then gives them to entities like the Upper Big Blue NRD to manage for public benefit or sells them to private owners who will maintain them as wetlands. Ducks Unlimited, the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS-USDA) offer a variety of programs to help landowners restore and protect wetlands.

When it is more established, Teal View will be a good spot for hunting in fall and early winter. Tim Horst, Ducks Unlimited land manager for Nebraska and Kansas, is eager to see the area maintained for conservation purposes. The property was of interest to Ducks Unlimited in large part because of its location. “This is an underserved area for public wetlands,” Horst said. “We wanted to make it available to the public for recreation.”