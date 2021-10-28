PSC Cold Weather Rule to aid natural gas customers

LINCOLN – Monday, November 1, marks the start of the Nebraska Public
Service Commission’s (PSC) cold weather rule.
The cold weather rule provides customers of Nebraska’s jurisdictional natural gas utilities who
may be facing difficulties a little extra time to pay their bills. From November 1- through-
March 31, Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off service to customers
without allowing an additional 30 days to pay beyond the normal bill due date.
“The cold weather rule is especially important this year as winter heating costs are forecasted to
rise,” said Commission chair Dan Watermeier. “It provides an opportunity for natural gas
suppliers and their customers to work together to ensure service is uninterrupted during the
winter months.”
Customers finding it difficult to pay natural gas bills should contact the company to arrange
payment. Customers can also contact local public assistance agencies for help with natural gas
bills.
The PSC implemented the cold weather rule when it was given regulatory authority over the
state’s jurisdictional utilities in 2003. Nebraska communities served by municipally owned
natural gas utilities are not subject to regulation by the PSC and are not required to comply with
the cold weather rule.
Consumers can take steps to help lower costs by setting the thermostat a little lower. Gas utilities
recommend 68 degrees or lower, and to reduce thermostat setting when a home or building is
unoccupied. Check gas appliances and space-heating equipment for efficient operation. Obtain a
home energy audit to identify ways to conserve energy and participate in a gas company’s yearly
budget plan to spread costs throughout the year.
Other ideas to conserve energy costs include, improving insulation in a home by installing storm
windows and doors, attaching clear plastic to the inside or outside of windows and screen doors,
caulking around windows and doorframes, and covering window air conditioners.