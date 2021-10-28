PSC Cold Weather Rule to aid natural gas customers

LINCOLN – Monday, November 1, marks the start of the Nebraska Public

Service Commission’s (PSC) cold weather rule.

The cold weather rule provides customers of Nebraska’s jurisdictional natural gas utilities who

may be facing difficulties a little extra time to pay their bills. From November 1- through-

March 31, Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off service to customers

without allowing an additional 30 days to pay beyond the normal bill due date.

“The cold weather rule is especially important this year as winter heating costs are forecasted to

rise,” said Commission chair Dan Watermeier. “It provides an opportunity for natural gas

suppliers and their customers to work together to ensure service is uninterrupted during the

winter months.”

Customers finding it difficult to pay natural gas bills should contact the company to arrange

payment. Customers can also contact local public assistance agencies for help with natural gas

bills.