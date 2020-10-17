Protecting and serving: The challenge of local law enforcement

Sheriff Vrbka said race, religion, ethnicity have never been and will never be considerations in his hiring decisions. “I would hire anyone who is qualified, I don’t care what color or religion an applicant might be. They just need to be able to get through the certification process. We look at training, experience, attitude. We call in our top three candidates, we interview and if those three don’t work out, we move through the list. With our applicants, we often do three interviews with them and a very, very extensive background check. After they are hired, there are also seven months of probation – that’s catch time. That’s when we evaluate if a deputy needs more training or if it is going to work out. As far as ethnicity might go, I would love to find someone who is fluent in Spanish, as an example. But we just don’t get applicants of varied ethnicities – I think much of that is because people gravitate toward where they came from, where their family is located. And our community is just not that diverse within itself. We do diversity training on a regular basis – I just completed sessions myself. It’s important that we understand other cultures and beliefs and opinions. I wish we had more diversity in our applicants, but we just don’t. But again, we are fortunate to have all our positions filled with good law enforcement officers right now.”