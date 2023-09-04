Cell phones, broadband access and social media have provided the ability for people across our state and throughout the world to be in constant contact with one another. The positive things made possible by these technologies are also utilized by bad actors to victimize others. The scammers, spammers, phishers and exploiters lurk in the shadows, preying upon our most vulnerable populations — our children and the elderly.

Some of the scams are pretty recognizable from the get go. Phishing emails for accounts at businesses you don’t use. Misspellings, terrible grammar, email addresses from Nigeria are pretty apparent red flags of a scam. However, many of these scams are very sophisticated and engage your primal fight or flight instinct. Examples can include a phone call from someone pretending to be a bail bond officer requesting payment for bail money for your grandchild — and they even know his or her name and can describe what they look like thanks to pictures taken from social media. Or a person pretending to be a teenager who messages your son or daughter and engages them in an online dialogue that leads to sharing of personal information that is later used to blackmail them for payment with the threat of posting that personal information online. These are terrible, horrible, disgusting not to mention, criminal acts. There are steps you can take to help protect yourself and your family, friends and loved ones.

Despite laws against these fraudulent acts, they are rarely prosecuted due to the fact that many of the perpetrators live out of the area or even out of the country.

Never volunteer personal information to people who have called, emailed or messaged you first and that you do not know.

Don’t believe the threats. The voice on the line does not have the power to cancel your social security number or your Medicare card.

Let the call go to your voicemail if you don’t recognize the number. If it’s spam, chances are they won’t leave you a message.

Don’t open the attachment. If it got past your spam filter and ended up in your inbox with the request to open the attachment to resolve issues with your account, it is probably sophisticated malware intended to wreak havoc on your computer.

If you do become the unfortunate victim of a scam, or know someone who has, there are resources out there for you to start putting things back together again.

One great point of contact is the Office of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. https://protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov/. They have the resources to help you report a scam, deal with identity theft or a data breach and more.

The AARP has a lot of resources to address scams and fraud at: https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud.

Similarly, the Federal Trade Commission has a host of information relating to protecting children online at: https://consumer.ftc.gov/identity-theft-and-online-security/protecting-kids-online.

The other resource you have is your local law enforcement. They can help point you toward the appropriate people and resources to deal with your specific concerns.

Whatever you do, tell someone about what has happened and ask for help. We are all human and many of these scams are highly sophisticated and elaborate schemes. Don’t let the jerks win! Do something, say something and get help!

If I can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My staff members — Matt and Katie — are available to assist you with your needs and they pass along messages, so if you’d like a call back, please let them know!

Email: jhughes@leg.ne.gov Phone: 402-471-2756 Facebook: Senator Jana Hughes