Prom royalty candidates announced at YHS for 2022

YORK – The Prom royalty candidates for York High School have been announced.

The king and queen will be crowned on Saturday during the actual prom event.

The candidates are:

Brooklyn Smith is the daughter of Sam and Lisa Smith. She has been involved in Mock Trial, FFA, Skills USA, FBLA, Hope Squad, FCA, cross country, track, softball, swim team, athletic training, yearbook and FDA (Future Doctors of America). After graduation she plans to attend Oklahoma Christian University to study English with a pre-law emphasis.

Baylie Holthus is the daughter of Bart and Amy Briggs and the late Kendell Holthus. She has been involved in softball (co-captain), soccer (co-captain), Student Advisory Board (vice-president), FFA (vice-president), National Honor Society (class representative), FCA, FBLA, Skills USA, Quiz Bowl, Young Women of Excellence Leadership Committee, Circle of Friends and Hope Squad. She plans to attend Baylor University and study biology on the pre-med track.

Emma Nolan is the daughter of Shannon and Elizabeth Nolan. She has participated in One Act, speech, the musical, show choir, Chamber Singers, band, cross country, TeamMates, Hope Squad, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She will be attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney, pursuing a degree in elementary education.

Cori Combs is the daughter of Travis and Heidi Combs. She has been involved in softball, FFA (treasurer), National Honor Society, FCA, Skills USA, quiz bowl, Young Women of Excellence Leadership Committee and Hope Squad. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to partake in the KHOP program for dental hygiene and continue on at UNMC.

Melanie Driewer is the daughter of Kelly and Marissa Driewer. She played volleyball for four years and has also participated in track and field for four years. She has also been involved in FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Dukes and Duchesses, Hope Squad and Young Women in Excellence. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney where she will be in the KHOP program for occupational therapy. She will also be participating in pole vault in track and field.

Drew Hammer is the son of Megan and Chad Hammer. He has participated in tennis, FCA, FFA, ACES and golf. He plans to attend Midland University, play men’s tennis and study in the medical field to eventually become a chiropractor.

James Bonde is the son of Cornell and Lisa Bonde. He has participated in cross country and track. His plans after graduation include working.

Nick Conrad is the son of Josh and Jenny Conrad. He has participated in FFA, FCA, Skills USA, ACES (president), cross country, golf and has been class treasurer. He is planning to study construction management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Noah Jones is the son of Jereme and Sarah Jones. He has participated in soccer, Legion baseball, FBLA president, ACES, quiz bowl and FFA. He plans to major in sports media at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Marley Jensen is the son of Drew and Jane Jensen. He has participated in football, basketball and golf. He plans to study accounting and/or structural engineering at Florida Gulf Coast University.