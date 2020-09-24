Projects to be completed, county will save money

“What about the issue of probation also wanting an office in here, in the courthouse?” asked Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“I haven’t heard any more about that,” Obermier responded.

“Now, regarding the sound system issues in district court,” Obermier continued. “Our original bid to make improvements came in at $15,000. Then it dropped to almost $10,000. Then I spoke with our IT gentleman from the call center and he was able to make it all work, by himself, with a $10 adapter.”

So the sound system in the court room has been fixed and issues have been remedied for $10.

“So we are good there,” Obermier said. “They would like some more speakers, and he thought he could get it all done for about $1,000. So we persisted and the better it turned out.

“Then, after that, I brought him in here (into the commissioners’ meeting room) to talk about what it would take to make improvements so we can continue to Zoom our meetings and have the visual/sound be adequate to those watching,” Obermier explained. “He said he could accomplish it all with a 350 degree camera that would probably cost $800-$1,000 and we could also replace these microphones. It would be a really nice set-up and not cost us a ton of money.”