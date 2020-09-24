Projects to be completed, county will save money

YORK – York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier had some good news for the county board this week – some projects are going to be completed and the county is going to save some money.
Quite a bit of money.
There has been a lot of discussion about moving the probation offices into the building by the fairgrounds which is already county-owned and had been occupied by aging services and county transportation.
There have also been questions about how much cost will be attached to modifying the building to create more offices in that space.
“The building we’ve been talking about occupying with probation – Cal (Friesen, the courthouse maintenance director) looked into what it will take to put those walls up and we took some bids,” Obermier said. “One company bid $20,000, and that would be everything, the walls, the electrical, paint, everything. If we also use Cal to do some of that work, we can probably save $5,000. I know, none of us like the cost, but we would also be saving money on rent in the long run.”
The county currently pays rent for the space being used by probation, in the downtown area.
“I know, no one likes it, but we will be saving on rent and with Cal we can save some money on the renovation,” Obermier reported.
“What about the issue of probation also wanting an office in here, in the courthouse?” asked Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“I haven’t heard any more about that,” Obermier responded.
“Now, regarding the sound system issues in district court,” Obermier continued. “Our original bid to make improvements came in at $15,000. Then it dropped to almost $10,000. Then I spoke with our IT gentleman from the call center and he was able to make it all work, by himself, with a $10 adapter.”
So the sound system in the court room has been fixed and issues have been remedied for $10.
“So we are good there,” Obermier said. “They would like some more speakers, and he thought he could get it all done for about $1,000. So we persisted and the better it turned out.
“Then, after that, I brought him in here (into the commissioners’ meeting room) to talk about what it would take to make improvements so we can continue to Zoom our meetings and have the visual/sound be adequate to those watching,” Obermier explained. “He said he could accomplish it all with a 350 degree camera that would probably cost $800-$1,000 and we could also replace these microphones. It would be a really nice set-up and not cost us a ton of money.”
“I talked with another county about this equipment and what they have done and they said it would cost about $14,000, for the equipment,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “So the fact he could do it for that is really good news.”
The money for the improvements will be coming out of the data processing fund.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!