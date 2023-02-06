YORK -- Are you drooling over seed catalogs and dreaming about sowing your early spring veggies as soon as the ground thaws? Do you have questions about how to get started on a garden project or how to achieve better results? Come learn from horticulture expert Sarah Browning at the Project GROW Gardening Workshop, Saturday March 4, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the 4-H building at the York County Fairgrounds.

As an educator with Nebraska Extension since 1998, Browning’s programming has focused on environmental horticulture, fruit and vegetable production, and food safety. Working with the general public and commercial green industry professionals, her major program goals include conserving water, protecting water quality, promoting local food production and protecting human health.

At the Project GROW Gardening Workshop, Browning will cover:

Planting basics: site selection and preparation; creating a rotation plan; the best time to plant cool and warm season crops; vegetable garden summer care.

Troubleshooting: management of common insect, disease and abiotic problems.

Refreshments will be provided and there is no cost to attend. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their questions. Interested in gardening, but don’t have the space at home? No problem! Check out the Project GROW community garden in York (www.upperbigblue.org/projectgrow). Plots are available for the 2023 growing season. You can reserve your space now online or come to the gardening workshop and sign up in person.