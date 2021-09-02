Programs help mothers and families in York

YORK -- York General is expanding programs for its obstetrics division through a lactation clinic with the help of International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), Meghan Gerken.
“I have been a nurse at York General for 10 years,” Gerken said. “I worked with labor and delivery. I worked for the last four years with MilkWorks in Lincoln.”
Gerken currently also offers home visits to moms in York. She said the lactation clinic was added to help give other options for a place for moms to go.
“I’ve always loved OB,” Gerken said. “Babies have always been a passion of mine. With working in delivery, I noticed that these moms needed some resources and education.”
One of the clinic’s goals is to help the new mothers learn. Gerken said they aren’t given a lot of information about this at doctor appointments. Most of the information they hear is about the pregnancy itself.
“This will be part of their delivery care at York General,” Gerken said. “They can have as many consultations as they want if things aren’t going well. Even if things are going well, they can get support.”
With the addition to this clinic in York, more mothers will hopefully have to travel less to get to a clinic. Lincoln and Omaha were the two cities with lactation clinics available before. Grand Island doesn’t offer clinics either.
The clinic will be available every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gerken will also continue working at the hospital full-time, so she can continue to see the patients outside of the clinic.
“I’ve learned a lot over the last five years,” Gerken said. “I’ve been a certified consultant for the past eight years. Every mom learns differently. It is something you learn with every person.”
Mothers who didn’t deliver at York General are welcome to book consultations at the clinic as well.
Gerken said she will continue to offer breastfeeding classes every three months. She also is hoping to start a new mothers group which will meet monthly.