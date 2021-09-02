Programs help mothers and families in York

YORK -- York General is expanding programs for its obstetrics division through a lactation clinic with the help of International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), Meghan Gerken.

“I have been a nurse at York General for 10 years,” Gerken said. “I worked with labor and delivery. I worked for the last four years with MilkWorks in Lincoln.”

Gerken currently also offers home visits to moms in York. She said the lactation clinic was added to help give other options for a place for moms to go.

“I’ve always loved OB,” Gerken said. “Babies have always been a passion of mine. With working in delivery, I noticed that these moms needed some resources and education.”

One of the clinic’s goals is to help the new mothers learn. Gerken said they aren’t given a lot of information about this at doctor appointments. Most of the information they hear is about the pregnancy itself.

“This will be part of their delivery care at York General,” Gerken said. “They can have as many consultations as they want if things aren’t going well. Even if things are going well, they can get support.”